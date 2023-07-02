Zanmi 1206 Nostrand Ave

Main Food Menu

Sides

Rice (Black Rice)

$8.00

Green Plantain

$8.00

Macaroni Gratine

$8.00

Sweet Plantain

$8.00

Greens

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Entrees

Voodoo Pasta

$21.00

Rigatoni tossed in zesty alfredo sauce, with cherry tomatoes, shallots, sweet peppers, and mushrooms

Kabrit Boukkanen

$31.00

Lambi Boukkanen

$37.00

Fish of the Day

$40.00

Cana Creole (Duck)

$40.00

Salmon

$29.00

Fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection over lightly sautéed house greens. Served with your choice of any side

Kabrit En Sauce

$28.00

Lambi en Sauce

$39.00

Lobey Fritay

$20.00

Your choice of fried pork or goat, served with fried green plantains, beef sausage, and pikliz

Djon Djon Box

$22.00

Our signature vegetable stew made with a blend of eggplant, chayote, carrots, lima beans, and spinach. Served with djon djon rice

Mussels

$29.00

Cooked mussels tossed in a spicy onion and pepper kreyol sauce. Served with your choice of any side

Legumes D'aubergine (Vegan)

$22.00

Kreyol Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

La Kay Spaghetti

$26.00

Chickpea Laya

$24.00

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Soft Shell Crab

$27.00

Soup Joumou

$20.00

Apps

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Two baked crab cakes served with sweet chili aioli

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Six jumbo coconut shrimp served over mixed greens with sweet chili dipping sauce

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly battered calamari served with kreyol aioli

Chiktay

$21.00

Shredded and sautéed codfish, with diced green and red peppers, and onion served with plantains

Kafou Wings

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of kreyol or honey jerk sauce

Griot Sliders

$15.00

Three fresh Hawaiian buns stuffed with fried pork topped with pikliz

Pate Kode

$17.00

Blood Sausage (Boudin)

$21.00

Balsamic Kreyol Scallops

$22.00

Kalalou Fri

$13.00

Flatbread

$18.00
Accra

Accra

$17.00

Plantain submarine

$18.00

Sandwiches

Tinono Griot Sandwich

$22.00

Milo Sandwich

$21.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$21.00

Beekay Sandwich

$21.00

Bali Burger

$21.00

Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries

Zanmi Burger

$23.00

Angus burger, cheese, bacon, onion ring, pepper and onion medley, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries

Vegan Burger

$21.00

Vegan beyond meat burger topped with sautéed vegetables on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries

Salads

Zanmi Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, and avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette topped with Parmesan cheese

Spring Street Salad

$19.00

Grilled avocado, beets, quinoa, and mixed greens, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with lox or pernil

Side Salad

$8.00

Marygo Salad

$21.00

Boglane Salad

$19.00

Brunch

Smash Burger

Pat le frieda beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and salsa Verde

Chicken and Waffles

Boneless chicken breast, bacon, and fried egg topped with rum maple syrup with a waffle bun

Kreyol Shrimp and Grits

Creamy Cheddar grits, shrimp, pepper, onions, and cherry tomatoes

Avocado Toast

Avocado spread, bacon, poached egg, pickled corn, and heirloom tomatoes

Omelette

Eggs, cheese, peppers, onion, salsa Verde, crispy shallots, and roasted red potatoes

Steak and Eggs

Tender marinated steak, over easy eggs, and lemon pepper old bay seasoned fries

Easy Lox

Lox, two poached eggs, roasted red potatoes, and bacon bits

Dessert

Flan

$9.00

Spanish caramel custard with a layer of caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$8.00

Red velvet

$8.00

Carrot cake

$8.00

Brunch a la carte Menu

Brunch Menu

Zanmi Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, and avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette topped with Parmesan cheese

Bali Burger

$21.00

Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries

Zanmi Chicken and Waffles

$24.00

Golden fried chicken served over waffles and a side of scrambled eggs

Pa Oblije Mais

$20.00

Seasoned shrimp in a creole tomato sauce served with cornmeal and sliced avocado

Legumes a Mais

$20.00

Haitian cornmeal (mais moulu) and legumes (stewed vegetables), and sliced avocado

Zaboka AK Pain

$18.00

Avocado and toast with bacon topped of with an egg

Zanmi SE Zanmi

$18.00

Waffles, bacon, and eggs with capers

Shiktay Sandwich

$18.00

Shredded codfish and vegetables, on toasted ciabatta bread, and sliced avocado with drizzled aioli sauce

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Mimosa

Brunch Punch

Brunch Screwdriver

Happy Hour Menu

HH Drinks

HH Mojito

$10.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

HH Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Carlsberg

$5.00

HH Red Wine

$8.00

House White

$8.00

House Rose

$8.00

HH Rum

$10.00

HH Vodka

$10.00

HH Tequila

$10.00

HH Gin

$10.00

HH Whiskey

$10.00

Manopolio

$5.00

N/A Drinks

N/A Drinks

KOLA CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Passionfruit Juice

$6.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Strawberry Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Bottled water

Small Still water 250ml

$4.00

Medium Still Water 500ml/750ml

$6.00

Large Still water 1L

$9.00

Small Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large Sparkling Water

$8.00

Dinner Prix Fixe

Brunch Prix Fixe

