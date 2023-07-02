Zanmi 1206 Nostrand Ave
Main Food Menu
Sides
Entrees
Voodoo Pasta
Rigatoni tossed in zesty alfredo sauce, with cherry tomatoes, shallots, sweet peppers, and mushrooms
Kabrit Boukkanen
Lambi Boukkanen
Fish of the Day
Cana Creole (Duck)
Salmon
Fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection over lightly sautéed house greens. Served with your choice of any side
Kabrit En Sauce
Lambi en Sauce
Lobey Fritay
Your choice of fried pork or goat, served with fried green plantains, beef sausage, and pikliz
Djon Djon Box
Our signature vegetable stew made with a blend of eggplant, chayote, carrots, lima beans, and spinach. Served with djon djon rice
Mussels
Cooked mussels tossed in a spicy onion and pepper kreyol sauce. Served with your choice of any side
Legumes D'aubergine (Vegan)
Kreyol Shrimp Scampi
La Kay Spaghetti
Chickpea Laya
Grilled Octopus
Soft Shell Crab
Soup Joumou
Apps
Crab Cakes
Two baked crab cakes served with sweet chili aioli
Coconut Shrimp
Six jumbo coconut shrimp served over mixed greens with sweet chili dipping sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered calamari served with kreyol aioli
Chiktay
Shredded and sautéed codfish, with diced green and red peppers, and onion served with plantains
Kafou Wings
Lightly fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of kreyol or honey jerk sauce
Griot Sliders
Three fresh Hawaiian buns stuffed with fried pork topped with pikliz
Pate Kode
Blood Sausage (Boudin)
Balsamic Kreyol Scallops
Kalalou Fri
Flatbread
Accra
Plantain submarine
Sandwiches
Tinono Griot Sandwich
Milo Sandwich
Eggplant Sandwich
Beekay Sandwich
Bali Burger
Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries
Zanmi Burger
Angus burger, cheese, bacon, onion ring, pepper and onion medley, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries
Vegan Burger
Vegan beyond meat burger topped with sautéed vegetables on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries
Salads
Zanmi Salad
Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, and avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette topped with Parmesan cheese
Spring Street Salad
Grilled avocado, beets, quinoa, and mixed greens, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with lox or pernil
Side Salad
Marygo Salad
Boglane Salad
Brunch
Smash Burger
Pat le frieda beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and salsa Verde
Chicken and Waffles
Boneless chicken breast, bacon, and fried egg topped with rum maple syrup with a waffle bun
Kreyol Shrimp and Grits
Creamy Cheddar grits, shrimp, pepper, onions, and cherry tomatoes
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, bacon, poached egg, pickled corn, and heirloom tomatoes
Omelette
Eggs, cheese, peppers, onion, salsa Verde, crispy shallots, and roasted red potatoes
Steak and Eggs
Tender marinated steak, over easy eggs, and lemon pepper old bay seasoned fries
Easy Lox
Lox, two poached eggs, roasted red potatoes, and bacon bits
Dessert
Brunch a la carte Menu
Brunch Menu
Zanmi Chicken and Waffles
Golden fried chicken served over waffles and a side of scrambled eggs
Pa Oblije Mais
Seasoned shrimp in a creole tomato sauce served with cornmeal and sliced avocado
Legumes a Mais
Haitian cornmeal (mais moulu) and legumes (stewed vegetables), and sliced avocado
Zaboka AK Pain
Avocado and toast with bacon topped of with an egg
Zanmi SE Zanmi
Waffles, bacon, and eggs with capers
Shiktay Sandwich
Shredded codfish and vegetables, on toasted ciabatta bread, and sliced avocado with drizzled aioli sauce
Brunch Drinks
N/A Drinks
N/A Drinks
Bottled water
Dinner Prix Fixe
Entrees (Copy)
Chimichurri Steak Fries
Pan-seared steak with chimichurri sauce over fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, and sambal ranch on a brioche bun
Fish of the Day
Kabrit Boukkanen
Kabrit En Sauce
Sides (Copy)
Apps (Copy)
