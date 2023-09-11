SIDES

Fries

$8.00

Green Plantain

$8.00

Greens

$8.00

Macaroni Gratine

$8.00

Rice (Black Rice)

$8.00

Sweet Plantain

$8.00

ENTREE

Djon Djon Bowl

$22.00

Our signature vegetable stew made with a blend of eggplant, chayote, carrots, lima beans, and spinach. Served with djon djon rice

Kabrit Boukkanen

$31.00

Kabrit En Sauce

$28.00

Kreyol Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

La Kay Spaghetti

$26.00

Lambi Boukkanen

$37.00

Legumes D'aubergine (Vegan)

$22.00

Lobey Fritay

$20.00

Your choice of fried pork or goat, served with fried green plantains, beef sausage, and pikliz

Salmon

$26.00

Fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection over lightly sautéed house greens. Served with your choice of any side

Soft Shell Crab

$27.00

Soup Joumou

$20.00

Voodoo Pasta

$21.00

Rigatoni tossed in zesty alfredo sauce, with cherry tomatoes, shallots, sweet peppers, and mushrooms

Chickpea Laya

$17.00

APPETIZER

Balsamic Kreyol Scallops

$22.00

Chiktay

$21.00

Shredded and sautéed codfish, with diced green and red peppers, and onion served with plantains

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Six jumbo coconut shrimp served over mixed greens with sweet chili dipping sauce

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Two baked crab cakes served with sweet chili aioli

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly battered calamari served with kreyol aioli

Griot Sliders

$15.00

Three fresh Hawaiian buns stuffed with fried pork topped with pikliz

Kafou Wings

$14.00

Lightly fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of kreyol or honey jerk sauce

Kalalou Fri

$13.00

Pate Kode

$17.00

Plantain submarine

$18.00

SANDWICH

Bali Burger

$21.00

Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries

Beekay Sandwich

$21.00

Milo Sandwich

$21.00

Tinono Griot Sandwich

$22.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Vegan beyond meat burger topped with sautéed vegetables on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries

Zanmi Burger

$23.00

Angus burger, cheese, bacon, onion ring, pepper and onion medley, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries

SALAD

Boglane Salad

$15.00

Marygo Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Zanmi Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, and avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette topped with Parmesan cheese