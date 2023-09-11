Zanmi Brooklyn 1206 Nostrand Avenue
SIDES
ENTREE
Djon Djon Bowl
Our signature vegetable stew made with a blend of eggplant, chayote, carrots, lima beans, and spinach. Served with djon djon rice
Kabrit Boukkanen
Kabrit En Sauce
Kreyol Shrimp Scampi
La Kay Spaghetti
Lambi Boukkanen
Legumes D'aubergine (Vegan)
Lobey Fritay
Your choice of fried pork or goat, served with fried green plantains, beef sausage, and pikliz
Salmon
Fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection over lightly sautéed house greens. Served with your choice of any side
Soft Shell Crab
Soup Joumou
Voodoo Pasta
Rigatoni tossed in zesty alfredo sauce, with cherry tomatoes, shallots, sweet peppers, and mushrooms
Chickpea Laya
APPETIZER
Balsamic Kreyol Scallops
Chiktay
Shredded and sautéed codfish, with diced green and red peppers, and onion served with plantains
Coconut Shrimp
Six jumbo coconut shrimp served over mixed greens with sweet chili dipping sauce
Crab Cakes
Two baked crab cakes served with sweet chili aioli
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered calamari served with kreyol aioli
Griot Sliders
Three fresh Hawaiian buns stuffed with fried pork topped with pikliz
Kafou Wings
Lightly fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of kreyol or honey jerk sauce
Kalalou Fri
Pate Kode
Plantain submarine
SANDWICH
Bali Burger
Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries
Beekay Sandwich
Milo Sandwich
Tinono Griot Sandwich
Vegan Burger
Vegan beyond meat burger topped with sautéed vegetables on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries
Zanmi Burger
Angus burger, cheese, bacon, onion ring, pepper and onion medley, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries