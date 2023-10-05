DIPS

Served With Our Homemade Grilled Flat Bread
HUMMUS

$6.90+
ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$7.95+Out of stock
BABA GANNOUSH

$7.95+

SOUPS & SALADS

TABOULI SALAD

$6.90+

FETTOUSH SALAD

$7.95+
LENTIL SOUP

$4.60+

SPLIT PEA SOUP

$4.60+

WRAPS

Fresh Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radishes Hummus, Tahini and Choice of Proteins wrapped in Our Homemade Grilled Flat Bread
FALAFEL WRAP

$11.00
GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWER WRAP

$11.00
CHICKEN BREAST WRAP

$13.00
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$13.00

KAFTA KABOB WRAP

$13.00
SHRIMP WRAP

$13.00
LAMB WRAP

$14.00
STEAK SHAWARMA WRAP

$14.00

SALAD BOWLS

Fresh Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radishes and Olives Served with Choice of Protien, Crispy Za'atar Toast Points, Tahini and Hot Sauce
FALAFEL SALAD BOWL

$13.00
GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWER SALAD BOWL

$13.00
CHICKEN BREAST SALAD BOWL

$14.00
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SALAD BOWL

$14.00
KAFTA KABOB SALAD BOWL

$14.00
SHRIMP SALAD BOWL

$14.00
LAMB SALAD BOWL

$16.00
STEAK SHAWARMA SALAD BOWL

$16.00

PLATTERS

Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetable Skewer, Salad, Homemade Grilled Flat Bread, Tahini and Hot Sauce with Choice of Protien
FALAFEL PLATTER

$15.00
GRILLED VEGETABLE PLATTER

$15.00
CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER

$17.00
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER

$17.00
KAFTA KABOB PLATTER

$17.00
SHRIMP SKEWER PLATTER

$17.00
BRAISED LAMB PLATTER

$19.00
STEAK SHAWARMA PLATTER

$19.00

SIDES

FALAFEL SIDE (6)

$8.00
HOMEMADE FLAT BREAD

$1.00
HERB FRIES W/ PURPLE DIP

$6.00Out of stock
Pickled Vegetables

$4.50

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$6.00
PISTACHIO KINAFA

$6.00
RISSA

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Aquafina

$3.00

Bubly Strawberry

$3.00

Bubly Blackberry

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

San Plellegrino Pomegranate

$3.00