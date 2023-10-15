Skip to Main content
ZaZiBar 60 Seaport Boulevard, Suite 100
Classic Cocktails
NA Beverages
Dinner
Classics
Margarita
$17.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$21.00
Soda
Sprite
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Juice
Passionfruit Green Tea
$7.00
Slushies
Mango Slush
$8.00
Coconut Slush
$8.00
Mocktails
Call Me Pina
$16.00
Promise Me Lychee
$16.00
Lavender Garden
$16.00
Mojito
$16.00
Shareables
Lobster Seafood Chips & Dip
$27.00
Chips & Smoked Salmon Dip
$17.00
ZaZi Seafood Trio
$45.00
Queso Lobster Chips
$25.00
Baked Sticky Wings
$21.00
Coco Shrimp
$19.00
Mains
Caesar Salad
$15.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
$23.00
Bubble Waffle Chix
$23.00
Jackfruit Empanadas
$19.00
Haitian Rice & Beans
$10.00
Asian Quinoa Salad
$15.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$29.00
Lobster Salmon Sliders
$32.00
Ginger Teriyaki Salmon
$25.00
Jerk Chicken & Rice
$25.00
Sides
Salmon Slider
$13.00
Smoked Salmon Dip
$10.00
Jerk Salmon Hush Puppies
$16.00
Coconut Shrimp
$16.00
Waffle
$10.00
Mac and Cheese
$18.00
Side of Chips
$10.00
Specials
Smoke Pineapple Teriyaki Wings
$18.00
Smoke Pineapple Chicken/Waffle
$25.00
ZaZiBar 60 Seaport Boulevard, Suite 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(857) 350-4068
60 Seaport Boulevard, Suite 100, Boston, MA 02210
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 12:30PM
All hours
