Zazzy's Pizza West Village
Food
Round Slices
Classic Cheese Slice
Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.
Pepperoni Slice
An American Italian classic just got better! Topped with our Cup and Char crispy Pepperoni, imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.
Vodka Slice
Imported Tomatoes, Fresh Cream, plenty of Pecorino and a splash of Vodka and some secret ingredients. What's not there to love? Topped with Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour. Finished with our Homemade Pesto Sauce, Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO.
White Slice
4 Cheeses wasn't enough so we added 2 more. That's right, our white pie has 6 cheeses total. Fior di Latte, Shredded Mozzarella, 24-month Pecorino Romano, Fresh Whipped Ricotta, and last but not least Stracciatella. Finished with Basil, Shaved Grana and EVOO.
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Angry Butcher Slice
Because we all know and love one. The pie has ALL THE MEATS! Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Meatballs, and Crumbled Sausage. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, Our Own Spicy Honey, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.
Vegan Cheese Slice
Imported Tomato Sauce, Garden Fresh Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Mushrooms, and Red Onions topped with Shredded Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, and Grated Grana.
Tomato Slice
Sicilian Square Slices
Cheese Square Slice
Pretty much everything you've ever dreamed of a Sicilian to be and more! Our Sicilian dough ferments for 5 days before we serve them to give you guys maximum flavor! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.
Pepperoni Square Slice
Oh if you loved the Sicilian Cheese, just wait till you try it topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni! Say hello to your new BEST FRIEND! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Cup and Char Pepperoni and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.
Vodka & Cheese Square Slice
The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!
Vodka & Pepperoni Square Slice
The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped Cup Charred Pepperoni with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!
Grandma Square Slice
Jalapeno Pepperoni Square Slice
Speciality Items
Zazzy's Garlic Knots
Next Level Knots with a crispy outer shell and fluffy interior the babies are finished with shaved Pecorino Romano, our own carefully blended Lemon and Rosemary infused EVOO topped with Fresh Bail and Lemon Zest!
Zazzy's Garlic Knots - Individual
Next Level Knots with a crispy outer shell and fluffy interior the babies are finished with shaved Pecorino Romano, our own carefully blended Lemon and Rosemary infused EVOO topped with Fresh Bail and Lemon Zest!
Panzerotti
Brought to you straight from Italy! This authentic Italian dish will surely have you speaking with your hands in no time! Deep Fried Pizza Dough stuffed with Shredded Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Basil, and Our Imported Tomato Sauce. Topped with Grana, EVOO and Ricotta.
Neopolitan Calzone
We make it here the Right Way! Our 48-hour Pizza Dough Stuffed with Fresh Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano and Hot Soppressata. Topped with Our Imported Tomato Sauce, EVOO and Basil.
Best French Fries
New York Style Rounds
Cheese Pie
Pepperoni Pie
Vodka Pie
White Pie
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Unlike anything you've ever had before! Roasted Chicken Breast marinated in Calabrian Bomba Sauce. Finished with Smoked Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Blue Cheese and a Buffalo Stracciatella.
The Angry Butcher Pie
Tomato Pie
Veggie Pie
19" Vegan Cheese Pie
You wont believe it's VEGAN! Made with Full Plant Based Mozzarella and Parmesan, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes. Finished with Basil and EVOO.
12" GF Vegan Cheese Indivdual Pie
You wont believe it's VEGAN and Gluten Free! Made with Full Plant Based Mozzarella and Parmesan, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes. Finished with Basil and EVOO.
Personal Pies
12" Cheese Indivdual Pie
12" Pepperoni Indivdual Pie
12" GF Cheese Indivdual Pie
Sicilian Square Pies
Cheese Square Pie
Pepperoni Square Pie
Vodka & Cheese Square Pie
Vodka & Pepperoni Square Pie
Grandma Pie
Desserts
Nutella Pizza Pie
This is a Pizza stuffed with Nutella. Need I say more? Topped with Powdered Sugar, Fresh Sweet Ricotta and drizzled with even more Nutella.
Nutella Panzarotti
Deep Fried Dough. Check. Stuff it with Nutella. Check. Top it with Sweet Ricotta, Powdered Sugar and More Nutella. Check, Check and Check. Youre Welcome World.