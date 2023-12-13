From Here On |Zeitlin's Deli
BREAKFAST
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$6.00
Bagel flavors: Plain, Poppy Seed, Sesame, Salt, Onion, and everything with Plain or Chive Cream Cheese
- Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$16.00
Bagel Sandwich w/ Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers & Pickled Red Onions
- Bagel, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Toasted Bagel of Choice, Sunnyside Acres Eggs & Cheddar Cheese. $2 Beef Bacon or Beef Breakfast Sausage Add-On.
- Challah Bread Pudding$9.00
Challah Bread Pudding, Seasonal Fruit Compote & Whipped Cream
- Side Beef Bacon (3pc)$4.00
- Side of Beef Breakfast Sausage (2pc)$4.00
Garlic & Sage Slagel Beef Breakfast Sausage
BREAD
DESSERTS
SIDES
- Bag of Chips$2.50
- World Famous Potato Salad$4.00+
THE WORLDS BEST POTATO SALAD
- B&B Pickles$1.00
Pickled Prince Specialty!
- Kosher Dill Pickle$1.00
VERY GOOD PICKLE
- Caruso's Giardiniera$1.00
Chicago Caviar
- Harissa$1.00
Special Blend Chili Oil
- Cup of Cream Cheese$8.00
8 oz of Cream Cheese (Plain and Chive)
- Latkes w Apple Sauce$2.50
- Ketchup$0.50
- Dijonaise$1.00
- 2 oz Cream Cheese$2.00
- Deli Mustard$1.00
- Tomato Soup$6.00
DRINKS
LUNCH
- Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup$13.00
2 pieces of Frico Crusted Challah Sandwich Bread, Cheddar Cheese & Bianco DiNapoli Tomato Soup
- Zeitlin's Delicatessen Burger$14.00
2 Slagel Beef Smash Patties, Hawayej Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Prince B&B Pickles, comes with Fries $2 Cheddar Cheese $2 Beef Bacon $1 tomato
- Bagel Dog w/ Pickle & Mustard$12.00
Romanian Kosher Sausage Co. Beef Hot Dog, Everything Spiced Bagel, Kosher Dill Pickle & Deli Mustard
- Seasonal Salad$13.00Out of stock
Changes frequently! Ask your server what's on the menu.
- Mushroom Reuben - Seasonal Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Windy City Oyster Mushrooms, House Pastrami Spice Blend, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Sasha's Sourdough Rye Bread
- Side of Fries$2.50
Delicious French Fries with Dijonaise