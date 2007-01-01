Zen Astoria 37-20 30th Avenue
Soft drinks
Essences Soda
Bar
Classic Cocktails
- Margarita$14.00
- Old fashion$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Mojitos$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Side Car$14.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Gin Fizz$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Boulvard$14.00
- White russian$14.00
- Aperol Spirts$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Last Word$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Longisland$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Bees Knee$14.00
Crafted Cocktails
Bar Spirits
Vodka
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- EH Taylor$15.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- Four Roses$14.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Michters$15.00
- Weller$15.00
- Woodford$14.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Michters Single$15.00
- Old Forester$15.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Wild turkey Rare$15.00
- Whistle Pig 10 year$18.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- add Redbull$2.00
- add Sugar free$2.00
- Redbull$5.00
- Redbull Sugar free$5.00
Rum
Gin
Tequila
Cognac
Japanese Whiskey
Scotch
Mezcal
House
Food
Starters
- Crispy Sushi$18.00
Salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp, hamachi, avocado, wasabi aioli, tobiko, cilantro, and honey soy
- Wagyu Crispy Nigiri$24.00
Maldon salt, wasabi aioli, and sweet soy
- Hamachi Crudo$22.00
Shitake, radish, serrano peppers, cilantro, and sesame ginger vinaigrette
- Wild Rice Crusted Calamari$15.00
Japanese curry aioli
- Ahi Tuna & Tobiko Tartar$23.00
Red radish, avocado, shallots, red Thai chilli, black tobiko, spicy mayo, and taro chips
- Tebasaki Chicken Wings$17.00
Kimchi hot sauce
- Gen Tso Cauliflower$14.00
Sesame seeds, scallions, and rice puff
- Char Siu Bone Marrow$26.00
Pickled onions, Asian slaw, and steamed bao buns
- Locally-grown Mixed Mushrooms$13.00
Salads
- Zen's Spiral Seasonal House Salad$13.00
Carrots, watermelon radish, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, mixed greens, pickled onion and calamansi honey vinaigrette
- Miso Butter Shrimp Salad$21.00
Mixed greens, enoki mushroom, heirloom cherry tomato, avocado, miso butter, and truffle soy vinaigrette
- Asian Cucumber Salad$12.00
Sesame and honey chilli vinaigrette
Soups
Dumplings & Springroll
Vegetables
Noodles
- Zen's Char Kway Teow$21.00
Chinese pork sausage, egg, fish cake, chive, onion, bean sprouts, and flat rice noodles
- Lo Mein$18.00
Stir-fry vegetables, scallions, sesame seeds, and egg noodle
- Tantanmen Ramen$25.00
Ground pork, bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, soft-boiled egg, chilli oil, sesame oil, peanut soy milk, and ramen noodles
- Braised Angus Beef Noodles$29.00
Short ribs, soft-boiled egg, soybean rolls, napa cabbage, cilantro, scallions, bean sprouts, Asian spices, and wonton noodles
Rice
- Zen's Lobster Fried Rice$22.00
Carrots, egg, onion, garlic, ginger, scallions, light soy, sesame oil, and lobster butter
- Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Carrots, egg, onion, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, and sesame oil
- Chinese Pork Sausage Fried Rice$12.00
Chinese pork sausage, carrots, onion, egg, garlic, ginger, scallions, dark soy, and sesame oil
- Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Carrots, napa cabbage, egg, onion, garlic, ginger, scallions, light soy, and sesame oil
- Brown Rice$4.00
- Jasmine Rice$4.00
Seafood
- Salt & Pepper Lobster$48.00
Scallions, ginger, soy, sesame oil, and Shaoxing wine
- Sea Bass$29.00
Almond shaved, garlic chips, chives, shishito, and maple miso glaze
- Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Bell peppers, bokchoy, chives, and citrus black bean sauce
- Zen's Salted Egg Yolk Prawns$30.00
Garlic, cherry tomato, scallions, pickled onions, basil, and lobster butter
- Salt & Pepper Tiger Prawns$24.00
Green peppers, onions, and dried chilli
Poultry
- Beijing Chicken$22.00
Chilli black bean sauce
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$25.00
Sweet peppers, onions, pineapple, sesame seeds, and sweet & sour sauce
- Chicken & Shiitake Mushroom Clay Pot Rice$26.00
Chinese pork sausage, Chinese broccoli, oyster ginger sauce, and jasmine rice
- Five Spiced Duck Breast$48.00
Cucumber, carrots, scallions, greens, hoisin,and scallion pancakes
- Orange chicken$23.00