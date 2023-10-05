Zen Baja Zen Baja - Boise
Small(ish) Bites
Pork Potstickers
five crispy fried pork potstickers served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Jalapeño Poppers
four fried red jalapeño peppers, halved and stuffed with tangy chili cream cheese and red & green chili flakes. served with ranch.
Egg Rolls
two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls served with plum sauce.
Street Corn
chili lime corn topped with crema, tajin, cotija cheese, & cilantro.
Chips & Salsa
fresh made tortilla chips tossed with salt, lime zest, and tajin. served with house-made salsa verde and salsa roja. add a side of guacamole for only $3 more.
Miso Soup
miso soup with wakame, tofu, and green onions.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
our creamy take on the classic with chicken, topped with crispy tortilla strips, cheddar jack, diced avocado, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
green chili chicken in a flour tortilla with melted cheddar-jack cheese. served with shredded lettuce, pico, sour cream, & guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
marinated skirt steak in a flour tortilla with melted cheddar-jack cheese. served with shredded lettuce, pico, sour cream, & guacamole.
Side Rice or Beans
Signature Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken over white rice with steamed broccoli, sliced red bell pepper, and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Southwest Steak Bowl
marinated skirt steak over cilantro lime rice with baja sauce, black beans, chili lime corn, pico, and sliced avocado. topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.
Island Carnitas Bowl
citrus braised pulled pork over white rice with diced mango and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Ahi Poke Bowl
diced ahi tuna loin with edamame beans, diced cucumbers, and shredded carrots mixed with eel sauce and served over sushi rice. topped with pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Udon Noodle Bowl
seared shrimp, pork dumplings, cabbage, edamame, sliced red peppers, shredded carrots, and udon noodles with a miso ramen broth. topped with green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Chili Lime Shrimp Bowl
chili lime shrimp with shredded romaine, pico, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, and black beans served over cilantro lime rice. topped with avocado cilantro crema, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese.
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
surimi crab salad with cucumber batons and avocado slices rolled with sushi rice and sesame seeds in soy paper. served with wasabi and ginger.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
crunchy shrimp tempura with cucumber batons, avocado slices, and spicy aioli rolled with sushi rice and sesame seeds in soy paper. served with wasabi and ginger.
Tropical Heat Roll
ahi tuna loin, jalapeño, mango, spicy aioli, and sriracha rolled with sushi rice and sesame seeds in soy paper. served with wasabi and ginger.
Avocado Roll
avocado slices, cucumber batons, red bell pepper slices, shredded carrots and avocado cilantro crema rolled with sushi rice and sesame seeds in soy paper. served with wasabi and ginger.
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi loin, cucumber batons, fresh jalapeño, spicy aioli, and green onion rolled with sushi rice and sesame seeds in soy paper. served with wasabi and ginger.
Tacos
Mango Shrimp Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas filled with seared chili lime shrimp, shredded cabbage, diced mango, pico, avocado cilantro crema, and cotija cheese. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Tokyo Steak Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas filled with sweet teriyaki glazed skirt steak, shredded cabbage, wasabi sour cream, pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and green onions. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Carne Asada Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas filled with marinated skirt steak, shredded cabbage, avocado cilantro crema, baja sauce, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas filled with tempura-battered cod, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Carnitas Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas filled with citrus braised pork carnitas, shredded cabbage, avocado cilantro crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Vampire Chicken Tacos
two tacos on flour tortillas with a crispy cheese "vampire" shell filled with verde chicken, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, pico, pickled red onions, and cilantro. served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.