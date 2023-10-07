Food

Soups

Mulligatawny

$6.00

(Mug- la- tani) South Indian/British hybrid: Vegetable broth, dal(lentils), coconut milk, garam masala, tart apple, onions, ginger and garlic. Topped with basmati rice and cilantro.

Mushroom Miso

$6.50

Vegan Broth made with miso paste, diced tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed, scallion.

Wonton Soup

$6.50

China: Chicken consomme, pork wontons, sesame oil, soy, sprout/carrot/scallion garnish

Thai Chicken Rice Soup

Thai Chicken Rice Soup

$6.50

Chicken Consume & Vegetable Consume(onion, carrots and star of anise). Finished with coconut milk, red rice and jasmine rice. As heating additional jasmine rice is added to the finished dish. It is garnished with carrots, cilantro, and scallions.

Appetizers

Vegetable Dim Sum

$10.00

China: corn, cabbage, bean thread, garlic soy

Naan With Black Garlic Hummus

$7.00

India: black garlic chickpea hummus, sesame oil

Togarashi Edamame

$6.00

Soy Beans pods steamed topped with Togarashi (Korean Chile, Orange, Poppy, Black Sesame, White Sesame, Paprika, Seaweed, Ginger) lime and sea salt

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Seasoned fried cauliflower: ginger, garlic, peppers and onion

Momos

$11.00

Flour Shell incased with seasoned beef, garam masala, and onions. Served with a tomato achaar

Grandpa's Pot Stickers

$11.00

These pan-fried or steamed dumplings are made with seasoned pork, shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, and chives, encased in a flour shell. Served with our garlic soy dipping sauce.

Crab Ragoon

$9.00

Minced crab meat and cream cheese encased in a crispy wonton shell, served with spicy mango dipping sauce.

Veggie Rolls

$9.00

A medley of vegetables wrapped in an egg roll shell accompanied by our spicy lemon mustard dipping sauce

Zen Rolls

Zen Rolls

$9.00

Sauteed minced chicken and a medley of vegetables wrapped in an egg roll shell accompanied by our spicy lemon mustard dipping sauce.

Zen's House Salad

Zen's House Salad

$3.50

Romane, napa cabbage, carrots, sprouts, red cabbage. House Dressing: Nuoc Cham, made with garlic, ginger, vinegar, olive oil, and fish sauce. Gluten free Black Sesame Dressing: Sweet and fragrant vinaigrette made of soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, and sugar. Vegan friendly Olive Oil and Vinegar: Gluten/vegan friendly

Old School Edamame

$6.00

soy beans, ginger, sea salt, and star anise

Green Mango Salad

$8.50

Dinner

Taiwanese Pork Chop

$26.00

14 oz pork chop, marinated with Chinese 5 spice, soy sauce, Twainese style pickled mustard garvy. served with seasonal vegetables. Served with jasmine rice

Dai Lo Burger

$20.00

8 oz of Wagyu patty, fried onion, raw onion, garlic mayo, steak sauce.

Bombay Balti Curry

$15.00

Fresh Vegetables, garam masala, tomatoes , red and green peppers, and onions

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with sesame sauce. Served with sauteed bean sprout medely.

Orange Zested Chicken

$17.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with Orange Zested sauce

General Chicken

$17.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with General Sauce.

Butter Chicken "Murgh Makhani": India

$19.00

Classic Indian chicken in a spiced tomato and butter suace.

Gulf Shrimp Tossed with Lo Mein & Baby Spinach

$19.00

Gulf Shrimp wok tossed with julienne onions, sweet red peppers, spinach, fresh egg noodles and rich lo mein sauce.

Tofu Zen

$16.00

Tofu steaks are lightly dusted with rice flour cubed and lightly fried. Topped with a medley of sautéed fresh vegetables, shitake, and straw mushrooms delicious savory sauce. .

Zen Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles, mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, wok tossed and tooped with peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime. Select lemongrass-rubbed chicken breast ($15.00), grilled shrimp ($16.95), or tofu ($14.50).

Bibimbap

$22.00

Tender sirloin and rib-eye, sliced thin and marinated in our delicious sesame-soy-garlic (slightly salty) and onion & apple (slightly sweet) marinade. Served on top of brown rice. Seasonal banchan, fried egg and gochujang.

Filet Mignon Stir Fry: Szechuan

$28.00

Spice rubbed, sliced, wok tossed with bell peppers and onions. Szechuan cracked peppercorn galic sauce. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes

General Tofu

$17.00

Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Orange Tofu

$17.00

Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Sesame Tofu

$17.00

Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Lamb curry

$30.00

Noodles & Rice

Chinese Fried Rice

$13.00

Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken, vegetable, or shrimp.

Bul Go Gi Fried Rice:

Bul Go Gi Fried Rice:

$15.00

Shaved sirloins,sesame-soy-garlic-apple marinated, wok seared and tossed in with jasmine rice, green and Spanish onions, green peas, and soybeans.

Lo Mein

$13.00

Soft egg noodles and vegetables tossed and finished with crisp sprouts and scallion. Select tasty, barbecued roast pork (char siu), or chicken, or shrimp.

Chicken Tikka Biriyani Fried Rice

$15.00

Tandoori Chicken, basmati rice, and garam masala (cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, mace, and nutmeg-powder) wok tossed and garnished with Lemon raita (yogurt & lemon) This item is Gluten Free

Gluten Free Lo Mein

$14.00

Rice nnodles wok tossed with gluten free lo mein sauce, topped with sprouts, scallions, and carrots. Select tofu, chicken, or shrimp.

Hainanese Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Silced Stemed chicken served with seasoned rice (ginger & panda leaves) and sliced cucumbers

Signapore Noodles

$20.00

Rice vermicelli noodles, vegetales, bean curd with chicken, pork, shrimp, or vegetable.

Beef Lo Mein

$15.00

Egg Noodles wok tossed with seasoned sliced beef, napa cabbage, onions in a traditional lo mein sauce. Topped with carrots, scallions and sprouts

House-made Desserts

Vegan-friendly Coconut Panna Cotta

$7.00

Coconut, fresh fruit, mango puree

Cathy's Sinful Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Think, "Reese's Peanut Butter Cup"

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Tartlet

$9.50

Sides

Wok Tossed Asian Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Wok Tossed Garlic and Sea Salt Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Mashed Golden Potatoes with Garlic

$5.00

Brown Rice

$2.95

Basmati Rice

$2.95

Kim Chi

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Bread Basket

$6.00

1/2 Order Of Rolls

$2.75

Children's Meals

Kids Lo Mein

$8.75

Soft egg noodles and vegetables tossed and finished with crisp sprouts and scallion. Select tasty, barbecued roast pork (char siu), veggies, tofu, chicken, or shrimp.

Kids Fried Rice

$8.75

Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken, or shrimp.

Kids General Chicken SOS

$8.75

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.

Kids Orange Chicken SOS

$8.75

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.

Kids Sesame Chicken SOS

$8.75

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.

Lunch

Gluten Free Lomein Lunch

$11.00

Tofu Orange Lunch

$11.00

Tofu Sesame Lunch

$11.00

Lightly battered tofu fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, or fried rice.

Tofu General Lunch

$11.00

Lightly battered tofu fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with steamed jasmine, brown, or fried rice

Crispy Snapper

$15.00

Boneless, breaded, fried spatchcocked filet. Thai chili sauce.

Tikka Chicken Naan

$12.00

Tandoori chicken, lettuce, tomato, lemon yogurt. French fries

Tikka Chicken Salad Lunch

$11.00

Greens, bell peppers, onions, lemon ving. with naan

Sai Lo Smash Burger Lunch

$16.00

6 oz Wagyu patty, fried onions, raw onions, garlic mayo, steak sauce. French fries. + Fried egg

Bombay Balti Curry Lunch

$11.00

Vegetables, garam masala, onions with choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or vegetable

Sesame Chicken Lunch

$11.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Orange Chicken Lunch

$11.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

General Chicken Lunch

$11.00

Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Mongollian Beef Stir Fry

$12.00

Sliced beef wok fried with broccoli, onions, bamboo shoots and scallions, topped with crispy rice noodles.

Bul Go Gi Fried Rice Lunch

$12.00

Shaved sirloin, sesame-soy-garlic-apple marinated, wok seared and tossed in with jasmine rice, green and Spanish onions, green peas, and soybeans.

Pad Thai Lunch

Rice noodles, mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, wok tossed and tooped with peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime. Select lemongrass-rubbed chicken breast ($9.25), grilled shrimp ($9.75), or tofu ($9.25). Select your heat level.

Healthy Stir Fry

$11.00

Wok fried vegetables. Select chicken, shrimp, vegtable or tofu. select classic brown sauce, tangy garlic sauce, spicy Szechuan sauce, or ZEN Coconut zing sauce (gluten free).

Fried Rice Lunch

$10.00

Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken,vegtables, tofu or shrimp.

Lo Mein Lunch

$11.00

Marinated sliced sirloin wok toissed with with soft egg noodles and vegetables, finished with crisp sprouts and scallion.

Gulf Shrimp Lo Mein Lunch

$12.00

Wok tossed with julienne onions, sweet red peppers, and spinach.

Beef Lo Mein Lunch

$12.00

Sushi

Cottee River Roll

$10.00

Smoked kingfish, amberjack, cucumber, avocado, scallions

Veggie Gim Bap

$11.00

Poached carrot, daikon, spinach, cucumber, asparagus, seasome seeds, egg

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Negitoro (tuna trim/scarpe) spicy aioli, scallions, roe, tororashi

Gulf Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, tempura scallions, cucumbers, avocado sauce

Florida Roll

$15.00

Crab boil seasoning, poached gulf shrimp, blue crab, fried onion

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna, sea-vegetable salad, citrus ponzu

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Tobiko, ikura, sesame seeds, scallions, togarashi, daikon, ponzu, rice crisp

Broiled Ebi

$15.00

Seasoned broiled gulf shrimp, tequila soy, wasabi, onion sliver, cilantro, lime

Tequila Sunrise Roll

$15.00

Tempura gulf grouper, tequila soy, avocado, tobiko, cilantro

Hamachi Roll

$16.00

Asparagus, cucumber, scallion, (Hamachi on top) yuzu kosho

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$14.00

Spicy aioli, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, (togarashi furikake garnish) rice crisp

Ceviche De Asia

$15.00

Citrus and yuzu acidified seasonal select fish, fresh onions, cilantro, cucumber, scallion oil

Zen Forrest Tuna Tartare

$11.50

Avocado, scallions, cilantro, spicy aioli

Sauce Sides

Orange Sauce

$1.75

General Sauce

$1.75

Sesame Sauce

$1.75

Brown Sauce

$1.75

Zing Sauce

$1.75

Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Thai Chili Sauce

$3.50

Lo Mein Sauce

$1.75

Pad Thai Sauce

$1.75

Bombay Balti Curry

$3.50

Szechuan Sauce

$3.50

Jay's Masala Sauce

$3.50

Butter Chicken Sauce

$3.50

Lo mein sauce

$2.00

Dipping Sauce

Lemon Mustard

$1.00

Pot Sticker Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mango

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Black Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mango Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Turmeric Dressing

$1.00

Tomato Achaar

$1.00

Gobi Sauce

$1.00

Add Ons

Add Ons

Drinks

Liquor

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Beluga Vodka

$9.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$7.00

Nikka Vodka

$9.00

Absolut Pears Vodka

$7.00

Reyka Vodka

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Citron Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Haku Japanese Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere Vodka

$12.00

Absolut Vodka

$7.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Conniption Kinship Gin

$8.00

No. 3 Gin

$8.00

Nikka Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Roku Japanese Gin

$8.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$15.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$9.00

Brugal 1888 Rum

$12.00

Brutal Extra Viejo Rum

$10.00

Captain Coconut Rum

$7.00

Copalli Rum

$8.00

Barrilito Rum

$9.00

Appleton Rum

$7.00

Phraya Rum

$16.00

Mekhong

$8.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Goslings Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Rum

$7.00

Heradora Añejo Tequila

$13.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$16.00

Lenazul Blanco Tequila

$8.00

El Silencio Mezcal Tequila

$14.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$19.00

Noble Oak

$11.00

Hirsch

$12.00

Heaven's Door

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

McCallan 12

$20.00

McCallan 15

$25.00

McCallan 18

$55.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$15.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$17.00

Glenlivet 15 yr

$27.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr

$24.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$27.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$19.00

Lejay

$10.00

Espresso Luxardo

$9.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.00

King's Ginger

Italicus

$8.00

Munyon's Paw Paw

$8.00

Rockey's Botanical

$10.00

Briottet Banane

$10.00

The Irishman

$10.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Kamora

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Amaretto Luxardo

$9.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Nikka Days

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$22.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$32.00

Barrell Seagrass

$20.00

Heaven's Door Rye

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Cocktails

Old Fashion

$11.00

Madras Mango Mojito

$12.00

Sakura Sparkler

$12.00

Zen Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mumbai Mule

$11.00

Serenity Blossom Fizz

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise Cocktail

$9.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Appletini

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Beer

Marker 48 Red Right Retuning

$7.00

Tampa Bay Coral Head

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Cycle Crank

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

VooDoo Ranger

$10.00

Saporo

$7.00Out of stock

Escape BCBC Brown Ale

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Big Storm Oktoberfest

$6.00

Walking Tree Baby Cakess

$7.00

New Belgium Brewery Tripel

$5.50

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Swamphead Midnight Oil

$4.00

Coedo Session IPA

$6.00

Coedo Beniaka Happoshu

$6.25

Cigar City Frost Proof

$4.00

Funky Budda Hop Gun

$2.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$4.00

7venth Sun Brewery

$5.75

Cigar City Margarita Gose

$4.00

Keel Farms Elder

$4.25

Keel Farms Mango

$4.25

Keel Farms Seasonal

$4.25

Amstel light

$5.00

7venth Sun Round Corners

$5.25

Hofbrau Munich Dunkel

$4.00

Sapporo Pure

$4.25

Tsingtao

$5.00

Singha

$4.00

Crooked Thumb Lager

$4.00

Peroni

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Speciality Teas

Jasmine Rain

$3.50

Peach

$3.50

Thai

$3.50

Hibiscus

$3.50

Unsweetened

$2.25

Zen Palmer

$3.50

Hot Teas

Jasmine

Green

Oolong

Litchee

Sugar tamer

Bottled Water

Sparkling

$3.50

Distilled

$3.50

Coffee

Regular

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Vietnamese

$3.25

Sake

Night Swim

$12.00

Aladdin Blue Sake

$21.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nama

$15.00

Nigori Mango Kukai

$14.00

Genshu Milky/cream sake

$15.00

Yomi After Life

$15.00

Yuki Lychee Nigori

$15.00

Piano Sparkling Sake

$14.00

Hana Ginjo Kizakura

$13.00

Coconut Nigori Kizakura

$13.00

Chocolate Nigori Homare

$10.00

Plumsakitini

$8.00

Zen Zeros

Jay's Mango Madness

$6.00

Red Wines

Decoy Cabernet

Decoy Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

Decoy Cabernet Glass

$11.00

MollyDooker Maitre

MollyDooker Maitre Gl

$10.00

MollyDooker Maitre Bt

$38.00

Unshackled Cabernet

Unshackled Cabernet Gl

$12.00

Unshackled Cabernet Bt

$38.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Gl

$9.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Bt

$34.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir

Benton Lane Pinot Noir Gl

$12.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir Bt

$38.00

Decoy Pinot Noir

Decoy Pinot Noir

$10.00

Decoy Pinot Noir

$38.00

Decoy Merlot

Decoy Merlot Gl

$9.00

Decoy Merlot Bt

$34.00

Matanzas Creek Merlot

Matanzas Creek Gl

$13.00

Matanzas Creek Bt

$42.00

MollyDooker Two Left Feet

MollyDooker Two Left Feet Gl

$10.00

MollyDooker Two Left Feet Bt

$40.00

MollyDooker Merlot Scooter

MollyDooker Scooter Merlot

$13.00

MollyDooker Scooter Merlot Bt

$48.00

Red Schooner Malbec

Red Schooner Malbec GL

$12.00

Red Schooner Malbec BT

$48.00

Pedroncelli Zinfandel

Pedroncelli Zinfandel GL

$10.00

Pedroncelli Zinfandel BT

$40.00

Cape Mantelle Red Blend

Cape Mantelle Red Blend GL

$10.00

Cape Mantelle Red Blend BT

$38.00

Nielson Pinot Noir

Nielson Pinot Noir Gl

$9.00

Nielson Pinot Noir Bt

$34.00

Quilt Cabernet

Quilt Cabernet

$48.00

The Prisoner Cabernet

The Prisoner

$48.00

Rose-Blush

Commanderie de al Rose Gl

$9.00

Commanderie de al Rose Bt

$35.00

Wines By the Bottle Only

Terrazas De Los Andres

$108.00

White Wines

Stonestreet Chardonnay

Stonestreet Chardonnay G;

$14.00

Stonestreet Chardonnay

$58.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

Duckhorn Chardonnay Gl

$12.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$48.00

Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc

Vavasour Sauvignon Gl

$9.00

Vavasour Sauvignon Bt

$36.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc Gl

$9.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

A to Z

A to Z Gl

$10.00

Meulenhof Riesling

Meulenhof Riesling Gl

$9.00

Meulenhof Riesling Bt

$36.00

Nielson Chardonnay

Nielson Chardonnay Gl

$9.00

Nielson Chardonnay Bt

$34.00

Plum Wine

Plum Wine Gl

$8.00

Prosecco

Prosecco Gl

$8.00

Prosecco Bt

$32.00