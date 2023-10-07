Zen Kitchen and Bar 6229 Grand Boulevard
Food
Soups
Mulligatawny
(Mug- la- tani) South Indian/British hybrid: Vegetable broth, dal(lentils), coconut milk, garam masala, tart apple, onions, ginger and garlic. Topped with basmati rice and cilantro.
Mushroom Miso
Vegan Broth made with miso paste, diced tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed, scallion.
Wonton Soup
China: Chicken consomme, pork wontons, sesame oil, soy, sprout/carrot/scallion garnish
Thai Chicken Rice Soup
Chicken Consume & Vegetable Consume(onion, carrots and star of anise). Finished with coconut milk, red rice and jasmine rice. As heating additional jasmine rice is added to the finished dish. It is garnished with carrots, cilantro, and scallions.
Appetizers
Vegetable Dim Sum
China: corn, cabbage, bean thread, garlic soy
Naan With Black Garlic Hummus
India: black garlic chickpea hummus, sesame oil
Togarashi Edamame
Soy Beans pods steamed topped with Togarashi (Korean Chile, Orange, Poppy, Black Sesame, White Sesame, Paprika, Seaweed, Ginger) lime and sea salt
Gobi Manchurian
Seasoned fried cauliflower: ginger, garlic, peppers and onion
Momos
Flour Shell incased with seasoned beef, garam masala, and onions. Served with a tomato achaar
Grandpa's Pot Stickers
These pan-fried or steamed dumplings are made with seasoned pork, shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, and chives, encased in a flour shell. Served with our garlic soy dipping sauce.
Crab Ragoon
Minced crab meat and cream cheese encased in a crispy wonton shell, served with spicy mango dipping sauce.
Veggie Rolls
A medley of vegetables wrapped in an egg roll shell accompanied by our spicy lemon mustard dipping sauce
Zen Rolls
Sauteed minced chicken and a medley of vegetables wrapped in an egg roll shell accompanied by our spicy lemon mustard dipping sauce.
Zen's House Salad
Romane, napa cabbage, carrots, sprouts, red cabbage. House Dressing: Nuoc Cham, made with garlic, ginger, vinegar, olive oil, and fish sauce. Gluten free Black Sesame Dressing: Sweet and fragrant vinaigrette made of soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, and sugar. Vegan friendly Olive Oil and Vinegar: Gluten/vegan friendly
Old School Edamame
soy beans, ginger, sea salt, and star anise
Green Mango Salad
Dinner
Taiwanese Pork Chop
14 oz pork chop, marinated with Chinese 5 spice, soy sauce, Twainese style pickled mustard garvy. served with seasonal vegetables. Served with jasmine rice
Dai Lo Burger
8 oz of Wagyu patty, fried onion, raw onion, garlic mayo, steak sauce.
Bombay Balti Curry
Fresh Vegetables, garam masala, tomatoes , red and green peppers, and onions
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with sesame sauce. Served with sauteed bean sprout medely.
Orange Zested Chicken
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with Orange Zested sauce
General Chicken
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with General Sauce.
Butter Chicken "Murgh Makhani": India
Classic Indian chicken in a spiced tomato and butter suace.
Gulf Shrimp Tossed with Lo Mein & Baby Spinach
Gulf Shrimp wok tossed with julienne onions, sweet red peppers, spinach, fresh egg noodles and rich lo mein sauce.
Tofu Zen
Tofu steaks are lightly dusted with rice flour cubed and lightly fried. Topped with a medley of sautéed fresh vegetables, shitake, and straw mushrooms delicious savory sauce. .
Zen Pad Thai
Rice noodles, mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, wok tossed and tooped with peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime. Select lemongrass-rubbed chicken breast ($15.00), grilled shrimp ($16.95), or tofu ($14.50).
Bibimbap
Tender sirloin and rib-eye, sliced thin and marinated in our delicious sesame-soy-garlic (slightly salty) and onion & apple (slightly sweet) marinade. Served on top of brown rice. Seasonal banchan, fried egg and gochujang.
Filet Mignon Stir Fry: Szechuan
Spice rubbed, sliced, wok tossed with bell peppers and onions. Szechuan cracked peppercorn galic sauce. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes
General Tofu
Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
Orange Tofu
Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
Sesame Tofu
Cubed cripsy tofu drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, basmati rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
Lamb curry
Noodles & Rice
Chinese Fried Rice
Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken, vegetable, or shrimp.
Bul Go Gi Fried Rice:
Shaved sirloins,sesame-soy-garlic-apple marinated, wok seared and tossed in with jasmine rice, green and Spanish onions, green peas, and soybeans.
Lo Mein
Soft egg noodles and vegetables tossed and finished with crisp sprouts and scallion. Select tasty, barbecued roast pork (char siu), or chicken, or shrimp.
Chicken Tikka Biriyani Fried Rice
Tandoori Chicken, basmati rice, and garam masala (cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, mace, and nutmeg-powder) wok tossed and garnished with Lemon raita (yogurt & lemon) This item is Gluten Free
Gluten Free Lo Mein
Rice nnodles wok tossed with gluten free lo mein sauce, topped with sprouts, scallions, and carrots. Select tofu, chicken, or shrimp.
Hainanese Chicken Fried Rice
Silced Stemed chicken served with seasoned rice (ginger & panda leaves) and sliced cucumbers
Signapore Noodles
Rice vermicelli noodles, vegetales, bean curd with chicken, pork, shrimp, or vegetable.
Beef Lo Mein
Egg Noodles wok tossed with seasoned sliced beef, napa cabbage, onions in a traditional lo mein sauce. Topped with carrots, scallions and sprouts
House-made Desserts
Sides
Children's Meals
Kids Lo Mein
Soft egg noodles and vegetables tossed and finished with crisp sprouts and scallion. Select tasty, barbecued roast pork (char siu), veggies, tofu, chicken, or shrimp.
Kids Fried Rice
Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken, or shrimp.
Kids General Chicken SOS
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.
Kids Orange Chicken SOS
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.
Kids Sesame Chicken SOS
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served jasmine, brown, or basmati rice.
Lunch
Gluten Free Lomein Lunch
Tofu Orange Lunch
Tofu Sesame Lunch
Lightly battered tofu fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine, brown, or fried rice.
Tofu General Lunch
Lightly battered tofu fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with steamed jasmine, brown, or fried rice
Crispy Snapper
Boneless, breaded, fried spatchcocked filet. Thai chili sauce.
Tikka Chicken Naan
Tandoori chicken, lettuce, tomato, lemon yogurt. French fries
Tikka Chicken Salad Lunch
Greens, bell peppers, onions, lemon ving. with naan
Sai Lo Smash Burger Lunch
6 oz Wagyu patty, fried onions, raw onions, garlic mayo, steak sauce. French fries. + Fried egg
Bombay Balti Curry Lunch
Vegetables, garam masala, onions with choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or vegetable
Sesame Chicken Lunch
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
Orange Chicken Lunch
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
General Chicken Lunch
Lightly battered all-natural chicken breast fried to a golden crisp then drizzled with your choice of one of these classic sauces. Served with jasmine rice, brown rice, basamti rice, or garlic mashed potatoes.
Mongollian Beef Stir Fry
Sliced beef wok fried with broccoli, onions, bamboo shoots and scallions, topped with crispy rice noodles.
Bul Go Gi Fried Rice Lunch
Shaved sirloin, sesame-soy-garlic-apple marinated, wok seared and tossed in with jasmine rice, green and Spanish onions, green peas, and soybeans.
Pad Thai Lunch
Rice noodles, mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, wok tossed and tooped with peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime. Select lemongrass-rubbed chicken breast ($9.25), grilled shrimp ($9.75), or tofu ($9.25). Select your heat level.
Healthy Stir Fry
Wok fried vegetables. Select chicken, shrimp, vegtable or tofu. select classic brown sauce, tangy garlic sauce, spicy Szechuan sauce, or ZEN Coconut zing sauce (gluten free).
Fried Rice Lunch
Jasmine rice wok tossed with sweet peas, green and red onions, eggs, and crisp sprouts. Seelect tasty barbecued roast pork (char siu), chicken,vegtables, tofu or shrimp.
Lo Mein Lunch
Marinated sliced sirloin wok toissed with with soft egg noodles and vegetables, finished with crisp sprouts and scallion.
Gulf Shrimp Lo Mein Lunch
Wok tossed with julienne onions, sweet red peppers, and spinach.
Beef Lo Mein Lunch
Sushi
Cottee River Roll
Smoked kingfish, amberjack, cucumber, avocado, scallions
Veggie Gim Bap
Poached carrot, daikon, spinach, cucumber, asparagus, seasome seeds, egg
Spicy Tuna Roll
Negitoro (tuna trim/scarpe) spicy aioli, scallions, roe, tororashi
Gulf Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura scallions, cucumbers, avocado sauce
Florida Roll
Crab boil seasoning, poached gulf shrimp, blue crab, fried onion
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, sea-vegetable salad, citrus ponzu
Salmon Tartare
Tobiko, ikura, sesame seeds, scallions, togarashi, daikon, ponzu, rice crisp
Broiled Ebi
Seasoned broiled gulf shrimp, tequila soy, wasabi, onion sliver, cilantro, lime
Tequila Sunrise Roll
Tempura gulf grouper, tequila soy, avocado, tobiko, cilantro
Hamachi Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, scallion, (Hamachi on top) yuzu kosho
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy aioli, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, (togarashi furikake garnish) rice crisp
Ceviche De Asia
Citrus and yuzu acidified seasonal select fish, fresh onions, cilantro, cucumber, scallion oil
Zen Forrest Tuna Tartare
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, spicy aioli