Zen Ramen Lounge 4674 Cottage Grove Road
Appetizers
- Edamame$4.95
- Harumaki (4 Pieces)$4.95
- Gyoza (6 Pieces)$7.95
- Vegetables Tempura$5.95
Broccoli, onion, and asparagus
- Shumai (6 Pieces)$5.95
- Takoyaki$7.95
- Butterfly Shrimp$7.95
- Fried Avocado (Vegan)$6.95
- Karaage Chicken$6.95
- Calamari$7.95
- Kakuni Bao$6.95
- Potato Croquette$6.95
- Golden Scallops$6.95
- Agedashi Tofu$5.95
- Chicken Tempura$7.55
Fried chicken and vegetable, with sweet sour sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$8.55
Fried shrimp and vegetable, with sweet sour sauce
Boba Tea
- Brown Sugar Boba Tea$5.99
Brown sugar boba tea, also known as brown sugar milk tea or brown sugar bubble tea, is a sweet and indulgent variation of the classic boba tea. It features chewy tapioca pearls (boba) that are coated or cooked in a caramelized brown sugar syrup. The pearls
- Thai Tea$5.99
- Signature Passion Fruit Lemon Tea$5.99
- Kyoto Matcha Latte$5.99
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.99
Ramen
- Classic Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Creamy pork-based broth paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, bok choy, shoyu egg, corn, green onion, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Garlic Miso Ramen$14.95
Pork-based broth paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with pork belly, bamboo, fish cake, shoyu egg, corn, green onion, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Volcano Ramen$15.95
Pork-based broth with special soy sauce, paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, bok choy, fish cake, shoyu egg, green onion, red chili strips, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Seafood Ramen$18.95
Pork-based broth paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with shrimp, squid, scallop, bok choy, shoyu egg, fish cake, green onion, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Yuzu Ramen$15.95
Pork-based broth with refreshing citrusy flavor yuzu sauce, paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, bok choy, fish cake, shoyu egg, corn, green onion, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Clear Soup Ramen$12.95
Crystal-clear soup with udon noodle. Topped with bamboo shoots, bok choy, corn, green onions, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Zen Ramen$15.95
House special. Tonkotsu meets karaage chicken. Creamy pork-based broth paired with egg ramen noodle. Topped with bamboo shoots, bok choy, shoyu egg, corn, green onion, sesame seeds and seaweed
- Wagyu Ramen$39.99
- Side Extra Noodle$5.00
- Side Extra Broth$4.00
Extra Topping
Soup & Salad
Rice Bowls
- Beef Gyudon Rice Bowl$14.95
This savory beef is then generously laid over a bowl of steaming white rice garnished with caramelized onions
- Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$14.95
Chicken katsu is a Japanese dish featuring breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlets. The chicken is typically seasoned, coated in panko breadcrumbs for a crispy texture, and served with a savory katsu sauce. Served with rice and shredded cabbage
- Tokyo Chaahan (Fried Rice)$12.95
Known as Tokyo fried rice with beef, chicken or shrimps, vegetables, eggs, and green onions
- Karaage Donburi$15.95
Blending the satisfying crispiness of fried chicken with steamed rice
- Pork Katsu Bowl$14.95
Served with miso soup and salad
- Beef Katsu Bowl$15.95
Served with miso soup and salad
- 16 Oz Side Extra Rice$3.00