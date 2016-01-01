Zep's Epiq Sandwiches BallPark
Sandwiches
Red Rocks Chicken
$13.95
Buttermilk fried chicken coated in Nashville Hot Sauce, apple jalapeño slaw, pickles, mayo on a brioche bun
Epiq Italian
$13.95
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, shaved ham, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, spicy cherry peppers, red onion, tomato, arugula, house vinaigrette on a baguette
Telluride
$13.95
Turkey, maple glazed bacon, avocado mash, red onion, tomato, romaine, chipotle ranch on a baguette
Double-Diamond Cheesesteak
$15.95
Grilled steak, sautéed onions, sautéed green peppers, American cheese, house made queso on a baguette
Palisade Brie
$13.95
Boulderite (Served Cold)
$11.50
Crispy falafel, feta, hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, romaine, minted yogurt sauce on a baguette
Southwest Cobb Wrap
$13.95
$7 Sandwich
$7.00