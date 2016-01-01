Zep's Epiq Sandwiches BallPark


Sandwiches

Red Rocks Chicken

$13.95

Buttermilk fried chicken coated in Nashville Hot Sauce, apple jalapeño slaw, pickles, mayo on a brioche bun

Epiq Italian

$13.95

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, shaved ham, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, spicy cherry peppers, red onion, tomato, arugula, house vinaigrette on a baguette

Telluride

$13.95

Turkey, maple glazed bacon, avocado mash, red onion, tomato, romaine, chipotle ranch on a baguette

Double-Diamond Cheesesteak

$15.95

Grilled steak, sautéed onions, sautéed green peppers, American cheese, house made queso on a baguette

Palisade Brie

$13.95

Boulderite (Served Cold)

$11.50

Crispy falafel, feta, hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, romaine, minted yogurt sauce on a baguette

Southwest Cobb Wrap

$13.95

$7 Sandwich

$7.00

Salads

Salad

$13.95

Sides

Chips - Original

$2.95

Chips - Salt & Vin

$2.95

Apple Jalepeno Slaw

$3.50

Drinks

Coke 20oz

$3.45

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.45

Sprite 20oz

$3.45

Bottle Water

$3.45

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50