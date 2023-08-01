Food

Breakfast

Classic Farm Egg and Cheese

$12.00

Local eggs, cheddar, black Pep aioli

Farm Egg & Avocado Toast

$14.00

eggs poached, avo, multigrain toast

Fried Egg BLT Stack

$16.00

Local eggs, pep bacon, on sourdough

Golden Goose Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Egg whites, avocado, tomato, swiss

Greek Yogurt Granola Bowl

$11.00

Honey, berries, superseed granola

Spinach and Chevre Omelet

$15.00

Local eggs, spinach, herb goat cheese

Sourdough French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Egg (1)

$2.50

Side Egg (2)

$5.00

Side fruit cup

$5.00

Seasonal fruit, berries,

Side Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Side hashbrowns

$5.00

Homestyle Hashbrown potatoes

Side salad

$5.00

arugula, tomato, parmesan, champ V

Side toast

$3.00

Side turkey sausage

$5.00

Pastries

Cookie

$4.50

Pastries

$5.95

Pan Au Chocolat

$5.95Out of stock

Orange Cardamom Bun

$5.95Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Salads

Beet and Pistachio Goat Cheese

$14.00

Golden beet, arugula, green apple CV

Café Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Gem lett, arugula, herb CK Brst WBV

Kale & Brussels Chicken Ceasar

$17.00

Kale, Brussels sprout, herbed ck brst

Togarashi Tuna & Ancient Grain

$19.00

Purple kale, ancient grain, Ahi tuna

Sandwiches

Turkey Apple & Brie Sourdough Stack

$17.00

House rst turkey, apple, brie on sourd

Herbed Chicken Tzatziki Wrap

$16.00

Herb CK Brst, ziki aioli, feta, wheat wr

Zest Cheddar Burger on Brioche

$17.00

Local beef, avo, aged ched, brio bun

Avocado & Alfalfa Wrap

$15.00

Alf sprouts, avo, Herb GC, Cucumber

Cranberry Chicken Salad Multigrain

$16.00

Lunch Sides

Mediterranean Kalamata Salad

$5.00

Kalamata olives, tomato, cucum, LOV

Pesto Pasta

$5.00

Add Herbed Chicken

$5.00

Night Bites

Marinated olives & Spicy/Sweet Nuts

$12.00

Kastelvetrano, Kalamata, Spice pecan

Prosciutto and Burrata

$14.00

Burrata, Prosciutto, HB baguette

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$16.00

Prosciutto, sopressata, brie, HGC, HC

Edamame Hummus & Farm Veggies

$12.00

HMH, EVVO, feta, gremolata, on SGT

Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

Fresh tuna, gem lett, chili ginger V

Deviled Horseback Toast

$14.00

Toasted baguette, HGC, Pep bacon

Red Curry Coconut Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels, rstd shallot, RCCB, HBBC

Mini King Crab Rolls

$22.00

Tstd kings Haw Buns, chilled King C.S

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Tenders

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Kids Beverage

Kids Beverage - Refill

N/A Beverages

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Café Au Lait

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Decaf Latte

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Drip Coffee - Refill

Drip Decaf

$2.75+

Drip Decaf - Refill

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Teas

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea - Refill

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea - Refill

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Richards Rainwater Sparkling 12oz

$5.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Water

Water - Refill

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Hot Water

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Extras

Protein

herbed chicken breast

$5.00

house roasted turkey

$5.00

beef patty

$3.00

Cocktails

Cucumber Collins

$14.00

El Dorado

$14.00

Rose Sangria

$14.00

Texas Peach Tea

$14.00

Zest Cafe Paloma

$14.00

Zested Southside

$14.00

Zestfusions

$12.00

Wine

Bottle Wine

BTL 99 West Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Versant Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Diamendes Cabernet Franc

$60.00

BTL Left Bank Red Blend

$46.00

BTL Michel-Schlumberger Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Muirwood Merlot

$46.00

BTL Triennes Rose

$60.00

BTL Highway 12 Chardonnay

$53.00

BTL Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

BTL Sincerely Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Terracotta Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Cremant D'Aosace

$53.00