Zest Cafe
Food
Breakfast
Classic Farm Egg and Cheese
$12.00
Local eggs, cheddar, black Pep aioli
Farm Egg & Avocado Toast
$14.00
eggs poached, avo, multigrain toast
Fried Egg BLT Stack
$16.00
Local eggs, pep bacon, on sourdough
Golden Goose Breakfast Wrap
$14.00
Egg whites, avocado, tomato, swiss
Greek Yogurt Granola Bowl
$11.00
Honey, berries, superseed granola
Spinach and Chevre Omelet
$15.00
Local eggs, spinach, herb goat cheese
Sourdough French Toast
$15.00
Breakfast Sides
Pastries
Salads
Sandwiches
Turkey Apple & Brie Sourdough Stack
$17.00
House rst turkey, apple, brie on sourd
Herbed Chicken Tzatziki Wrap
$16.00
Herb CK Brst, ziki aioli, feta, wheat wr
Zest Cheddar Burger on Brioche
$17.00
Local beef, avo, aged ched, brio bun
Avocado & Alfalfa Wrap
$15.00
Alf sprouts, avo, Herb GC, Cucumber
Cranberry Chicken Salad Multigrain
$16.00
Lunch Sides
Night Bites
Marinated olives & Spicy/Sweet Nuts
$12.00
Kastelvetrano, Kalamata, Spice pecan
Prosciutto and Burrata
$14.00
Burrata, Prosciutto, HB baguette
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
$16.00
Prosciutto, sopressata, brie, HGC, HC
Edamame Hummus & Farm Veggies
$12.00
HMH, EVVO, feta, gremolata, on SGT
Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps
$22.00
Fresh tuna, gem lett, chili ginger V
Deviled Horseback Toast
$14.00
Toasted baguette, HGC, Pep bacon
Red Curry Coconut Mussels
$18.00
PEI mussels, rstd shallot, RCCB, HBBC
Mini King Crab Rolls
$22.00
Tstd kings Haw Buns, chilled King C.S
Kids
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Teas
Soda
Pastries
Wine
Bottle Wine
BTL 99 West Pinot Noir
$60.00
BTL Versant Pinot Noir
$46.00
BTL Diamendes Cabernet Franc
$60.00
BTL Left Bank Red Blend
$46.00
BTL Michel-Schlumberger Cabernet
$60.00
BTL Muirwood Merlot
$46.00
BTL Triennes Rose
$60.00
BTL Highway 12 Chardonnay
$53.00
BTL Kono Sauvignon Blanc
$53.00
BTL Sincerely Chardonnay
$46.00
BTL Terracotta Pinot Grigio
$46.00
BTL Cremant D'Aosace
$53.00
Zest Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 948-5250
Closed