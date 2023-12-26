2x points for loyalty members
Zesto on Franklin 102 W Franklin St
SPECIALS
- Breaded Tenderloin & Fries$7.39
Breaded tenderloin & small fries
- Large Cheeseburger & Fries Special$7.39
Large cheeseburger and fries
- The Big T Special$10.39
1/2 large double cheeseburger and small fries
- Medium Soup and Grilled Cheese$7.39
Medium soup and grilled cheese
- Fish Sandwich Basket$8.39
Fish sandwich with fries
- 4 Medium Burgers + Family Fries$18.99
- Large Double Cheeseburger & Small fry$10.39
BURGERS
Large (1/4 Pounder)
Medium Burgers
Small Burgers
KIDS MENU
Little Z Meals (Kids Meal)
- Kids Hamburger Fries Basket$5.99
Kids Hamburger Fries Basket with choice of drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese Fries Basket$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese Fries Basket with choice of drink
- Kids Hot Dog Fries Basket$5.99
Kids Hot Dog Fries Basket with choice of Drink
- Kids Corn Dog Fries Basket$5.99
Kids Corn Dog Fries Basket with choice of Drink
- Kids Chicken Strips (2) Fries Basket$5.99
Kids Chicken Strips (2) Fries Basket with choice of drink
- Kids Shake$3.49
- Kids Plain Cone$1.99
- Kids Flavor Burst$2.29
SANDWICHES & MORE
Sandwiches
Baskets
SIGNATURE ITEMS
Signature Items
Soups and Dumplings
- Medium Soup and Grilled Cheese$7.39
Medium soup and grilled cheese
- SM Chili$2.99
- MD Chilil$4.49
- LG Chili$5.99
- Quart of Chili$7.49
- Small Vegetable Soup$2.99
- Medium Vegetable Soup$4.49
- Large Vegetable Soup$5.99
- Quart Vegetable Soup$7.49
- Small Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings$3.49
Small Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings
- Large Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings$4.99
- Pint Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings$6.49
- Quart Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings$10.49
SIDES
ICE CREAM
- Small Cones$2.99
- Medium Cones$3.99
- Large Cones$4.99
- Small Flavor Burst Cones$3.29
- Medium Flavor Burst Cones$4.29
- Large Flavor Burst Cones$5.49
- Small Chocolate Dip Top$3.29
- Medium Chocolate Dip Top$4.29
- Large Chocolate Dip Top$5.49
- Small Twinkle Kote$3.49
- Medium Twinkle Kote$4.49
- Large Twinkle Kote$5.99
- Small Sundaes$3.49
- Medium Sundaes$4.49
- Large Sundaes$5.99
- Small Banana Split$4.49
- Large Legendary Banana Split$7.29
- Pints$5.29
- Quarts$8.49
- Small Flurry$5.99
- Medium Flurry$7.99
- Large Flurry$9.99
- Chocolate Covered Banana$1.99
- Cool Cookies$2.49
- Funnel Cake Sundae$5.99
BEVERAGES
- Large Water/Ice$0.42
- Medium Water/Ice$0.33
- Small Water/Ice$0.23
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Small Soft Drink$1.99
- Medium Soft Drink$2.29
- Large Soft Drink$2.49
- Large Sweet Tea$2.49
- Small Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Medium Unsweet Tea$2.29
- Large Unsweet Tea$2.49
- Small Floats$4.49
- Medium Floats$6.99
- Large Floats$8.29
- Small Malts$4.99
- Medium Malts$7.49
- Large Malts$8.99
- Coffee$2.79
- Hot Chocolate$4.49
- Small Milk Shakes$4.49
Real fruit
- Medium Milk Shakes$7.49
Real fruit
- Large Milk Shakes$8.99
Real fruit
- Small Sweet Tea$1.99
- Medium Sweet Tea$2.29
MERCHANDISE
- Twinkle Kote Cups$1.49
4 oz cup of bulk twinkle kote topping
- Adult Small Zesto Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Adult Small Zesto Top T- Shirt
- Adult Medium Zesto Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Adult Medium Zesto Top T- Shirt
- Adult Large Zesto Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Adult Large Zesto Top T- Shirt
- Adult X Large Zesto Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Adult X Large Zesto Top T- Shirt
- Adult 2X Large Zesto Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Adult 2X Large Zesto Top T- Shirt
- Adult 2X Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt$24.99
Adult 2X Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt
- Adult Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt$24.99
Adult Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt
- Adult Medium Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt$24.99
Adult Medium Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt
- Adult X Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt$24.99
Adult X Large Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt
- Adult Small Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt$24.99
Adult Small Zesto Top Hoodie Sweatshirt