Zey Zey Grill 812 E Higgins Rd
Sandwiches
- Chicken Doner Pita Sandwich$8.90
Thin slices of chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with choice of your toppings inside of a pita pocket.
- Beef Doner Pita Sandwich$11.90
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
- Beef Doner Wrap$13.90
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Doner Wrap$9.90
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla with lettuce and tomato
- Kofta Pita Sandwich (Tekirdag)$13.90
Grilled seasoned cuts of tender beef that are ground with minced onion and parsley, served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.
- Adana Kebab Wrap$13.90
Adana kebab is a dish that consists of long, hand-minced meat.
- Kofta Pita Sandwich$13.90
- Hamburger$11.90
- Fries$2.50
Entrees
- Beef Doner Plate$19.90
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Chicken Doner Plate$15.90
Thin slices of marinated chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Adana Kebab Plate$17.90
Grilled, seasoned and ground cut of tender beef (2 pcs.), minced onion and parsley, served with rice, salad and homemade tortilla (lavash) bread.
- Kofta Kebab Plate (Tekirdag)$17.90
- Kofte Kebab Plate$17.90
- Kibbeh (Stuffed Meatballs) - 3pcs$11.90
Kibbeh is the Turkish version of the famous Middle Eastern dish called "Kibbeh".
- Manti with Meat (Kayseri Style)$12.90
- Manti with Meat (Uzbek Style)$12.90