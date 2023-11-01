🌱100% Plant Based ⚡️HOT VEGAN TAKEOUT
Ziggy's SLO
Ziggy's
Burgers
- The Standard- Ziggy Patty$11.95
American cheese, green leaf lettuce, pickle, red onion, Ziggy sauce
- The Standard- Impossible Burger$15.95
American cheese, green leaf lettuce, pickle, red onion, Ziggy sauce
- Phoenix- Ziggy Patty$13.95
charred jalapeños, guacamole, pepperjack, green leaf lettuce, chipotle aioli
- Phoenix- Impossible Patty$16.95
charred jalapeños, guacamole, pepperjack, green leaf lettuce, chipotle aioli
- Mushroom- Ziggy Patty$14.95
sautéed mushrooms, smoked gouda, Ziggy sauce
- Mushroom- Impossible Patty$17.95
sautéed mushrooms, smoked gouda, Ziggy sauce
- Avalon- Ziggy Patty$11.95
smoked gouda, arugula, roasted garlic aioli
- Avalon- Impossible Patty$15.95
smoked gouda, arugula, roasted garlic aioli
- Old 58- Ziggy Patty$12.95
pepperjack, ranch sauce, bbq sauce, onion rings
- Old 58- Impossible Patty$16.95
pepperjack, ranch sauce, bbq sauce, onion rings
Salads
- "KCK"$12.95
Korean fried Cauliflower drizzled with sweet n spicy gochujang sauce, on a bed of ranch-coated Kale (GFO - no gochujang sauce)
- Kale (GF)$7.95
with red & green cabbage, lightly tossed in ranch
- Caesar Salad$10.95
house made humus caesar dressing, grated FYH parmesan, chopped roma tomatoes, house made croutons
Tacos & Taquitos
- Baja Cali (GF)$6.95
fried cauliflower, kale slaw, chipotle Julio sauce, corn tortillas
- Avocado$6.95
fried avocado wedges, kale slaw, cilantro, chipotle, Julio sauce, corn tortillas
- Black Bean Taquitos (GF) 3$11.95
topped with kale slaw, chipotle sauce and julio sauce
- Black Bean Taquitos (GF) 1$3.95
topped with kale slaw, chipotle sauce and julio sauce
- Impossible Taquitos (GF) 3$14.95
topped with kale slaw, chipotle sauce and julio sauce
- Impossible Taquitos (GF) 1$4.95
topped with kale slaw, chipotle sauce and julio sauce
- OG Impossible Taquitos$14.95
House made sour cream, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of house made salsa
- OG Black Bean Taquitos$11.95
House made sour cream, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of house made salsa
Sides & Kids
- Avocado Egg Rolls$8.25
rolled in house, with sweet tamarind cashew sauce
- Dirty Fries (GF)$7.95
Melted American cheese, sautéed onions, Ziggy sauce
- "KCB"$9.95
Korean Cauliflower Bites with sweet n spicy gochujang sauce, ranch on the side (GFO - no gochujang)
- Onion Rings$7.95
panko battered, dipped in house
- Fries (GF)$4.25
- Ratchet Fries (GF)$12.95
griddled impossible, melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle aioli, ranch, guacamole
- Tater Tots$5.95
Crispy tater tots served with ketchup on the side.
- Grilled Veggies$5.95
Seasonal grilled mixed vegetables
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
melted American cheese, sourdough
Desserts
Specialties
- Chick'n Sandwich$15.95
Fried chick'n patty, topped with lettuce, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli *Available buffalo style as well
- Crunchwrap Supreme$11.95
ground griddled impossible, melted pepperjack cheese, crispy tostada shells, house made sour cream & chipotle aioli, diced roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, wrapped & griddled in a flour tortilla
- Ziggy's Cauli Bowl$13.95
Popcorn fried cauliflower, steamed veggies (brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli), steamed rice, spicy orange gochujang sauce, green onions, sesame seeds. (GF without the sauce)
- THE California Burrito$16.95
Drinks
- Homemade Ginger Lemonade$4.95
Famous Homemade Ginger Lemonade made with organic cane sugar
- Iced Tea$3.95
Harney & Sons Organic Black Iced Tea (bottle)
- Topo Chico$3.95
- San Pellegrino$3.95
Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange) Melograno & Arancia (Orange & Pomegranate) Arancia & Fico d' India (Orange & Prickly Pear) Aranciata (Orange) Clementina (Clementine) *See our order platform for availability*
- Rootbeer$2.50