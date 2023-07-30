ZipSauce Bistro
Pizza
Supreme Pizza (14")
$18.95
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion and Mozzerella Cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza (14")
$18.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese
Vegetarian Pizza (14")
$18.95
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzerella Cheese
Classic Pepperoni Pizza (14")
$15.45
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
ZipBurger Pizza (14")
$18.95
ZipSauce, Browned Ground Beef and Mozzerella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza (14")
$18.95
Chicken, mild peppers, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and Mozzerella Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza (14")
$18.95
Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Cheese Pizza (14")
$13.95
Half/Half Specialty Pizza
Custom Pizza (1 Item)
$15.70
One topping customized pizza
Custom Pizza (2 Items)
$17.95
Two topping customized pizza
Custom Pizza (3 Items)
$19.20
Three topping customized pizza
Custom Pizza (4 Items)
$20.95
Four topping customized pizza
Custom Pizza (5 items)
$22.70
Five topping customized pizza
Sandwiches
Sides
Wings Bone-in (8 piece)
$8.95
Classic Bone-in Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauce
Fries
$3.95
Zip Chips
$3.95
In House Fried Potatoe Chips Tossed in ZipSeasoning
Bistro Salad
$9.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Olives, Mild Peppers, and Provalone Cheese
Garden Salad
$8.45
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives
In Store
Drinks
