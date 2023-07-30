Pizza

Supreme Pizza (14")

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion and Mozzerella Cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza (14")

$18.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese

Vegetarian Pizza (14")

$18.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzerella Cheese

Classic Pepperoni Pizza (14")

$15.45

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

ZipBurger Pizza (14")

$18.95

ZipSauce, Browned Ground Beef and Mozzerella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza (14")

$18.95

Chicken, mild peppers, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and Mozzerella Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza (14")

$18.95

Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Cheese Pizza (14")

$13.95

Half/Half Specialty Pizza

Custom Pizza (1 Item)

$15.70

One topping customized pizza

Custom Pizza (2 Items)

$17.95

Two topping customized pizza

Custom Pizza (3 Items)

$19.20

Three topping customized pizza

Custom Pizza (4 Items)

$20.95

Four topping customized pizza

Custom Pizza (5 items)

$22.70

Five topping customized pizza

Sandwiches

ZipBurger Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

ZipSauce, Mild Peppers, Mushroom and Onion on a Sub Bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Chicken with BBQ Sauce and Provalone Cheese on a sub bun

Zip Burger Sandwich

$9.95

Zip Sauce, Browned Ground Beef, Provolone Cheese on a sub bun

Sides

Wings Bone-in (8 piece)

$8.95

Classic Bone-in Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauce

Fries

$3.95

Zip Chips

$3.95

In House Fried Potatoe Chips Tossed in ZipSeasoning

Bistro Salad

$9.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Olives, Mild Peppers, and Provalone Cheese

Garden Salad

$8.45

Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives

In Store

Pizza by the slice (1 Item) *in store only

$4.00

Pizza by the slice (2 Item) *in store only

$4.50

Drinks

test drink

$2.00

Liquor

Test liquor

$5.00

Test liquor #2

$7.00