ZIP Z EXPRESS 1635 W Howard St
Entree
Bowls
- Bulgogi & Salad Combo
"Bulgogi Cupbap" is a delightful Korean dish that brings together the savory, sweet flavors of bulgogi (marinated grilled beef) with the convenience of a rice bowl served in a cup. This dish is a popular choice for its delicious taste and easy-to-eat format, making it a favorite among busy individuals and food enthusiasts alike.$9.94
- Spicy Pork & Salad Combo
"Spicy pork" is a popular Korean dish that combines the rich, spicy flavors of stir-fried pork with the convenience of a rice bowl served in a cup. This dish is a favorite among Koreans for its hearty, satisfying, and flavorful experience, making it a popular choice for a quick and delicious meal.$9.94
- Katsu & Salad Combo
"katsu bowl" is a popular Japanese dish that combines the crispy, savory flavors of tonkatsu (breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet) with the convenience of a rice bowl served in a bowl. This dish is a favorite for its satisfying taste and practicality, making it an ideal choice for a quick and delicious meal.$9.94
- Crispy Chicken & Salad Combo
Crispy chicken is a popular Japanese dish that combines the crispy, flavorful goodness of yurinchi (Chinese-style fried chicken with vinegar sauce) with the convenience of a rice bowl served in a bowl. This dish is appreciated for its delicious taste and practical format, making it a favorite for a quick and satisfying meal.$9.94
- Sweet Spicy Chicken & Salad Combo$9.94
- Soy Spicy Chicken & Salad Combo$9.94
Special Sauce
- Garlic Aioli Bulgogi & Salad Combo
This is a Bulgogi Bowl featuring sweet bulgogi paired with garlic aioli sauce.$9.94
- Sriracha Aioli Bulgogi & Salad Combo
This is a Bulgogi Bowl featuring sweet bulgogi paired with Sriracha aioli sauce.$9.94
- Sesame Aioli Bulgogi & Salad Combo
This is a Bulgogi Bowl featuring sweet bulgogi paired with Sesame aioli sauce.$9.94
- Garlic Aioli Spicy Pork & Salad Combo
This is a Jeyuk Bowl featuring spicy stir-fried pork paired with garlic aioli sauce.$9.94
- Sriracha Aioli Spicy Pork & Salad Combo
This is a Jeyuk Bowl featuring spicy stir-fried pork paired with Sriracha aioli sauce.$9.94
- Sesame Aioli Spicy Pork & Salad Combo
This is a Jeyuk Bowl featuring spicy stir-fried pork paired with Sesame aioli sauce.$9.94