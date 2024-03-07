Zipphaus Santa Clarita Medical Office 2
Hot Drinks
Drip
- Major Dickason Dark Roast$3.10+
Peet's signature dark roast with a flavorful, robust, and full-bodied flavor profile.
- Colombia Luminosa Light Roast$3.10+
Peet's lightest and brightest roast with a light, sweet, and aromatic flavor profile.
- Decaf Major Dickason Dark Roast$3.10+
Peet's most popular blend, without any of the caffeine.
Espresso & Milk
- Espresso$2.25+
Peet's uniquely crafted espresso full of rich flavor and perfect crema.
- Americano$4.50+
Peet's signature espresso with hot water
- Cappuccino$4.70+
Peet's signature espresso with freshly micro-foamed milk.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.70+
Concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso with a delightful mixture of vanilla and caramel.
- Latte$4.90+
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$5.50+
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk and deliciously nutty vanilla syrup.
- Hazelnut Latte$5.50+
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk and deliciously nutty hazelnut syrup.
- Mocha Latte$5.35+
A rich and creamy chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte$5.65+
A sweet indulgent white chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.
Hot Tea
- African Nectar$3.50
Naturally caffeine free Organic African rooibos tea with tropical fruit and blossoms.
- Chamomile Citrus$3.50
Soothing chamomile flowers and subtle slices of citrus with their intoxicating aromas and sweet flavors rejuvenate the spirit.
- Green Tea Tropical$3.50
Smooth green tea flavor that mingles harmoniously with sweet tropical fruits.
- Breakfast$3.50
A classic English Breakfast tea is a bold, wide-awake organic blend that's great straight, or with milk and sugar or honey.
- Earl Grey$3.50
Classic, toasty and smooth with a citrusy taste and aroma. Made with rich, organically grown black tea and organic bergamot.
- Green Dragon$3.50
An organic Longjing Dragonwell green tea, wok-fired in the traditional fashion, with a chestnut-like flavor and a captivating aroma.
- Mint Melange$3.50
A well-rounded infusion with sweet lingering notes that captures the cool and pure essence of mint.
- Spring Jasmine$3.50
Smooth Chinese green tea leaves naturally scented by layers of jasmine buds, for a piquant yet rounded cup with intoxicating aroma.
Hot Tea Latte
Other
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew$4.15+
Freshly ground Baridi Blend steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.
- Cold Brew Oat Latte$5.70+
Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with Peet's double strength Baridi Cold Brew.
- Original Black Tie$4.90+
Layered sweetened condensed milk, Cold Brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup, and a float of half and half.
Iced Espresso & Milk
- Iced Espresso$2.25+
Taste the finest freshly iced, espresso shot in town.
- Iced Americano$4.50+
Fresh, rich shots of Espresso Forte are poured with ice and cold water for a refreshing pick-me-up
- Iced Cappuccino$4.70+
Fresh, chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk served over ice.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.70+
Rich, buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and hint of vanilla over ice.
- Iced Latte$4.90+
Cold milk and freshly pulled espresso create this delicious symphony, poured over ice and fresh foam.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50+
Madagascar Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.50+
Delicious Hazelnut flavor mixed with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.
- Iced Mocha Latte$5.35+
Rich espresso and Chocolate Sauce are pulled, then poured over cold milk, foam and ice for true refreshment.
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte$5.65+
Decadent white chocolate sauce blends smoothly with fresh espresso, foam and cold milk for sweet indulgence.
Frappé
- Mocha Frappé$5.55+
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
- Caramel Frappé$5.55+
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade caramel sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
- Matcha Frappé$5.55+
Pure Japanese matcha, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.
- Vanilla Frappé$5.55+
A refreshing blend of Madagascar Vanilla syrup and cold milk and ice.
Iced Tea
- Iced Black Tea$3.35+
Refreshingly rich China and India black tea.
- Iced Green Tea$3.35+
Smooth green tea balanced with tropical fruit notes.
- Iced Herbal Tea$3.35+
A vibrant and sweet herbal infusion of tart hibiscus blended with a lush mix of elderberries and flavors of ripe fruits.
- Iced Black Tea Lemonade$4.05+
A refreshing black tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
- Iced Green Tea Lemonade$4.05+
A smooth green tea layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
- Iced Herbal Tea Lemonade$4.05+
A vibrant herbal infusion layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.
- Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker$5.90+
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with slices of strawberries, real strawberry purée, and lemonade.
- Yuzu Citrus Tea Shaker$5.90+
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with refreshing yuzu puree, lemonade, and a slice of lemon.
- Lemonade$3.35+
A cold cup of refreshing lemonade.
Iced Tea Latte
Seasonal
Espresso and Milk
- Golden Caffe Latte$5.75+
The Golden Caffè Latte pairs Espresso Forté with perfectly steamed milk and syrup with turmeric, honey, and ginger. Available hot or iced.
- Holiday Spice Latte$5.65+
A winter favorite, Holiday Spice syrup mingles with espresso and freshly steamed milk, topped with a dusting of baking spice. Available hot or iced.
- Peppermint Mocha$5.65+
Peppermint Mocha infuses espresso with rich chocolate sauce and fragrant, sweet peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream. Available hot or iced.