Skip to Main content
Zita's Mountain Bistro Zita's
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Zita's Mountain Bistro Zita's
We are not accepting online orders right now.
109 N 3rd St, Westcliffe, CO 81252
Cocktail
Liquor
Cocktail
House Cocktails
Elderflower Limeade
$12.00
Hibiscus Lemonade
$12.00
Cherry Blossom
$15.00
Ole Fashion
$15.00
Gin &
Single
$12.00
Double
$17.00
Vodka (Gray Goose) &
Single
$12.00
Double
$17.00
Whiskey &
Single
$12.00
Double
$17.00
Liquor
Whiskey
House Whiskey
$12.00+
Bullet Rye
$15.00+
Macallan
$20.00+
Gin (Tangueray) &
Single
$12.00
Double
$20.00
Vodka (Gray Goose) &
Single
$12.00
Double
$20.00
Zita's Mountain Bistro Zita's Location and Ordering Hours
(719) 235-5820
109 N 3rd St, Westcliffe, CO 81252
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement