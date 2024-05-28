Zoe's House of Pancakes
Breakfast
French Toast
- Thin French Style French Toast$8.00
3 slices
- Challah Bread French Toast$9.00
3 slices
- Raisin Bread French Toast$9.00
3 slices
- Cinnamon Apple French Toast$10.00
3 slices
- Crunchy Style French Toast$10.00
3 slices
- Monty Cristo French Toast$10.00
2 slices of French toast with ham and Swiss cheese
- Boston Cream French Toast$9.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast stuffed with custard and topped with chocolate syrup
- Apple Walnut French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast stuffed with cream cheese. Topped with apples and chopped walnuts
- Strawberry Shortcake French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast topped with cream cheese. Glaze topped with strawberries
- Banana Flambé French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast topped with bananas flame
Crepes
Belgian Waffles
3 Egg Omelets - All American
- Hawaiian Luau$13.00
Pineapple, ham and Swiss cheese
- New England's Popeye$13.00
Spinach, mushroom, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
- Wisconsin's Dells$13.00
Swiss, American and Cheddar cheese
- Idaho's Tatar Tots$13.00
Bacon, ham, onion, and Cheddar cheese, stuffed with potatoes
- Alaska's Seaside$15.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and onions
- Michigan's Harvest$13.00
Turkey sausage, dried cranberries and Swiss cheese
- Vegetarian$13.00
Diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
3 Egg Omelets - Around the World
- South of the Border$12.00
Chili with choice of cheese
- North of the Border$12.00
Canadian bacon, apples and Cheddar cheese
- The Swiss Connection$12.00
Turkey sausage, asparagus and Swiss cheese
- Little Italy$13.00
Italian sausage, tomato, onion, basil and Parmesan
- Spicy Spaniard$13.00
Chorizo sausage, onion, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and green peppers
- Gyro$13.00
Gyro meat, feta, diced tomatoes and onions
- Spinach Feta$13.00
Sautéed spinach, diced tomatoes, onions and feta
- Polish Omelet$13.00
Polish sausage, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Sides
- Bagel$3.00
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$4.00
- Breakfast Meats$4.00
Apple bacon, sausage, sausage patties, turkey sausage
- Canadian Bacon$4.00
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Hash Brown Potatoes$5.00
With onions and feta cheese
- Italian Sausage$4.00
- Oatmeal$4.00
- Thick Cut Off the Bone Ham$4.00
- Toast & Jelly$3.00
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
- Sausage Links$4.00
- Bacon$4.00
Create Your Own Omelet
Sizzling Skillets
- Zoe's Special Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Farmers Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
- Mexican Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, chili, Cheddar cheese and sour cream
- Polish Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, polish sausage, diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and green peppers
- Southwestern Skillet$13.00
Chili, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Greek Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, gyro meat, onions, green peppers and feta cheese
Zoe's Signature Pancakes
- 2 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
- 3 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
- 4 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
- Strawberry Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Apple Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes topped with dutch apples, cinnamon and whipped cream
- Pineapple Pancakes$12.00
Fresh pineapple and cinnamon folded into buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberries folded into our signature buttermilk batter and served golden brown
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
Chocolate chips folded into our signature batter
- Banana Nut Pancakes$12.00
Fresh bananas and walnuts folded into our signature batter and topped with whipped cream
- Mull-grain Pancakes$12.00
Multi-grain pancakes topped with fresh yogurt and berries or peanut butter
- Cranberry, Granola, Nut Pancakes$12.00
Dried cranberries, granola and walnuts folded into our signature batter
- Red Velvet Pancakes$13.00
A brilliant red hat and a light chocolate topped with a cream cheese glaze
- Smore's Pancakes$13.00
Chocolate chips and mini marshmallows folded into our signature batter and topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- White Chocolate Banana Pancakes$13.00
White chocolate chips, ginger and cinnamon folded into our signature batter and topped with bananas
- Pumpkin Pancakes$13.00
Pumpkin pancakes spiced up with ginger and cinnamon
- Very Berry Pancakes$14.00
Strawberries and blueberries folded into our signature batter. A great way to sneak in some extra fruit for your breakfast!
- OREO Pancakes$13.00
Yummy, chopped OREO cookies folded into our signature batter
- Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.00
Freshly shredded carrots chopped, and all the spices found in carrot cake topped with a cream cheese glaze
- Potato Pancakes$13.00
Served with sour cream and apple sauce
Egg Specialties
- Two Eggs Any Style$8.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Two Eggs with Meat$11.00
Served with hash brown potatoes, choice of meat and toast
- Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash$12.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Two Eggs with Biscuits and Gravy$11.00
- Meats Lover's Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs with 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links and Canadian bacon. Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.00
- Eggs Benedict$13.00
2 poached eggs over Canadian bacon on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with hash brown potatoes
- Eggs Florentine$12.00
2 poached eggs over sautéed spinach and onions on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with hash brown potatoes
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- 1 Egg$2.00
- 2 Egg$3.00
Lunch
Burgers (1/3 Pound)
- Plain Burger$8.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Cheeseburger$9.00
With American, Swiss, Cheddar, feta or blue cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
With your choice of cheese
- Bistro$10.00
Blue cheese and caramelized onions
- Acapulco$10.00
Avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce
- Monster Melt$9.00
On grilled rye with Cheddar cheese and onions
- Patty Melt$9.00
On grilled onion with Swiss cheese
- Kentucky Slammer$9.00
Bacon, grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion
- Veggie Burger$9.00
Garden patty with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Turkey Burger$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Chicken Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese
- Chevre Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Caramelized onions, spinach and feta cheese
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With cranberry chipotle bib sauce, lettuce and tomato
- Greek Chicken Sandwich$11.00
With Greek olives, red onions and feta cheese
Sandwiches & Melts
- Tuna Melt$11.00
Albacore tuna and grilled onions with Swiss cheese on choice of bread
- Monte Cristo$11.00
Ham, turkey and swiss on french toast
- Monte Carlo$11.00
Bacon, turkey and Swiss on french toast
- Reuben$11.00
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut or coleslaw on grilled rye
- Turkey Reuben$11.00
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut or coleslaw on grilled rye
- Gyro Sandwich$11.00
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Gyros Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Chicken Pita$11.00
Grilled chicken or chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise
- Chicken Kabob$11.00
A blend of seasoned chicken with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce
- Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Albacore tuna with mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
With Cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, salsa and sour cream
- Phil Steak$12.00
Grilled with onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled with onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
- Club Sandwich$12.00
A triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$11.00
With your choice of cheese
- BLT Sandwich$11.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Pita Wraps Turkey Wrap$11.00
Lettuce, cucumber, red onion and tomato
- Ham and Swiss Wrap$11.00
With lettuce, tomato and dressing
- BLT Wrap$11.00
- Club Wrap$12.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
- Italian Wrap$11.00
Salami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken with chopped Caesar and Parmesan cheese
- Tuna Wrap$12.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes
- Antipasto Wrap$11.00
Salami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Lighter Options
On the Side
Soup & Salads
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.00
Lettuce, salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and eggs
- Large Antipasto Salad$11.00
Lettuce, salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and eggs
- Small Spice Crusted Steak Salad$14.00
New York strip, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Served over mixed lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Large Spice Crusted Steak Salad$15.00
New York strip, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Served over mixed lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Small Greek Salad$10.00
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, and feta. Served with Greek dressing
- Large Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, and feta. Served with Greek dressing
- Small Tuscan Chicken Salad$13.00
Spinach and baby greens with grilled chicken, red peppers, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Tuscan Chicken Salad$15.00
Spinach and baby greens with grilled chicken, red peppers, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Small Spinach Salad$11.00
Baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, grilled onions, blue cheese with crisp bacon and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, grilled onions, blue cheese with crisp bacon and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled salmon filet, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers and feta with Greek dressing
- Large Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled salmon filet, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers and feta with Greek dressing
- Small Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with blue cheese dressing
- Large Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with blue cheese dressing
- Small Michigan Salad$11.00
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, dried cherries, walnuts and blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Large Michigan Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, dried cherries, walnuts and blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Small Crispy Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, egg, red onion and Cheddar cheese
- Large Crispy Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, egg, red onion and Cheddar cheese
- Small Tuna Salad$11.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and hard-boiled egg
- Large Tuna Salad$12.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and hard-boiled egg
Kid's Menu
Beverages
- Small Soft Drinks$4.00
- Large Soft Drinks$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Tea$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Small Apple Juice$4.00
- Large Apple Juice$5.00
- Small Milk$4.00
- Large Milk$5.00
- Small Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Large Chocolate Milk$5.00
- Small Lemonade$5.00
- Large Lemonade$6.00
- Small Ice Tea$5.00
- Large Ice Tea$6.00
- Milk Shakes$7.00
- Fresh Squeezed Juices$7.00