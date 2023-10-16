Zohar's Gelato - Hollywood 5818 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Bagels
Toasts & Paninis
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Open toast - fresh avocado jam topped with tomato, chili flakes & olive oil.
- Feta Toast$13.99
Crumbled feta cheese with za'atar, kalamata olives, purple onion and tomatoes
- Tuna Panini$13.99
Lettuce tomato & purple onion
- Grilled cheese$10.99
melted cheddar and mozzarella on a fresh baguette
- Israeli Toast$12.99
Omelettes
Salads
- Israeli Salad$12.99
Cucumber, tomato, onion, olive oil, salt n pepper
- Ceasar Salad$12.99
Lettuce, cucumber, homemade croutons and parmesean cheese
- Greek Salad$13.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese dressed with extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper.
- Create Your Own Salad$14.99
Lettuce base and your choice of 4 veggies
Waffles
- Classic Gelato Waffle$13.48
Just-made waffles with 2 gelato flavors of your choice with a side of whipped crème, maple and chocolate syrup
- Choco-vanilla$13.48
Our just-made waffle paired with a delightful combination of chocolate and vanilla gelato, with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
- Ferrero Waffle$13.98
Our just-made waffle paired with Ferrero gelato and chokita syrup topped with crushed nuts
- Breakfast Waffle$13.99
Classic homemade waffle topped with 2 sunny side up eggs
Specialty Crepes
French Crepes
- Classic Crepe$13.50
layered with our homemade “Chokita” chocolate hazelnut sauce
- Cinnamon toast$14.50
White chocolate sauce with cinnamon toast sugar.
- Gusto Bueno$14.50
White chocolate sauce with cinnamon toast sugar.
- Fully Loaded$16.50
Try our most popular combination of sauces: chocolate hazelnut (chokita), Bueno, and white chocolate, mixed with cookies, nuts, sprinkles, and topped with a delicious chocolate drizzle.
Pancakes
Pizza
Coffee Bar
Frappes (blended iced Coffee)
- Vanilla bean$7.00
- Buneo Creame Frappe$7.00
creamy hazelnut, smooth white chocolate flavor
- Nutella Frappe$7.00
hazelnut cocoa with milk chcolate flavor
- Hazelnut Heaven$7.00
hazelnut creame with simple syrup
- caramel swirl$7.00
the classic iced caramell latte in frozen delight
- mocha frost$7.00
Cocoa meets cofee
- sugar free french vanilla$7.00
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Milkshake$9.75
Classic vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup drizzled cup.
- Hazelnut Ferrero Explosion MIlkshake$9.75
Vanilla mixed with Ferrero gelato hazelnut cream and crunchy nut
- Strawberry dream$9.75
Milk strawberry gelato with special strawberry sauce drizzle
- Birthday cake Milkshake$9.75
White chocolate and sprinkles
- Something energizing$10.88
Double shot espresso blended with vanilla gelato.
- Custom Flavor Milkshake$9.32
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana$9.32
The King of Smoothies!
- Tropical Mango Twist$9.32
Mango Pineapple Paradise
- Berry Blast$9.32
Blueberries, raspberries, & strawberries
- Peanut Butter Date$9.32
Creamy peanut butter, dates & banana
- Chunky Banana$9.32
Banana, mixed nuts, honey, and a dash of chocolate syrup
- Create Your own$9.32