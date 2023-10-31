Zoka Coffee Co. University
- Espresso Paladino$17.75
- Cuatro$19.25
- Tangletown$18.00
- Fitzroy$17.00
- Tatoosh$18.75
- Tuscan$17.75
- Hidden City$18.25
- Decaf Paladino$17.50
- Decaf Cuatro$18.50
- Decaf Tangletown$17.50
- Decaf Hidden City$18.00
- Costa Rica Herbazu Typica$35.00
- Kenya Gathaithi Washed$27.55
- Costa Rica Sumava Villa Sarchi$27.50
- Panama Geisha Santa Elena Cafelino$25.00
- Ethiopia Bekele Belacho Anaerobic$27.00
- Costa Rica Sumava Geisha$59.00
- Costa Rica Helsar de Zarcero$20.50
- El Salvador Malacara B$19.50
- Ethiopia Shore$25.00
- Kenya Ndimaini Peaberry SL34, SL28 Washed$27.85
- Guatemala Santa Felisa Red Catuai$21.50
- Guatemala Santa Felisa Red Typica$19.50
- Ethiopia Mrs. Gemedech$27.50
- Ethiopia Kossa Gesha$26.00
- Beneficio La Lia$25.00
Food
- Butter Croissant$4.95
- Savory Croissant$5.50
- Spinach Brioche$5.50
- Almond Croissant$5.30
- Chocolate Croissant$5.40
- Morning Glory Muffin$4.50
- Scone$4.50
- Bread$3.75
- Coffee Cake$4.50
- Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich$8.50
- Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich$8.50
- Breakfast Wrap$8.50
- Lunch Sandwich$11.25
- Oatmeal$4.25
- Cookie$3.75
- GF blueberry crumble$6.85
Retail
- Pike Street Press Sticker$4.00
- Pike Street Press Card$6.00
- Pike Street Press Postcard$3.00
- Seaslope Beanie$22.00
- PAPER BAG FEE$0.10
- zoka hoodie$55.00
- Zoka Mug$20.00
- Faire Tote Bag$34.00
- Zip Pouch$18.00
- Keychain$8.00
- Candle$20.00
- 6oz Miir Astronaut$20.00
- 12oz Miir Cloud$26.00
- 12oz Miir Hands$30.00
- 12oz Miir Half Human$30.00
- Nova Ceramic Mug$23.99
- chemex filters$10.00
- Hario V60$38.00
- Hario V60 Filters$7.20
- Aeropress Micro-Filters$5.50
- Aeropress Original$36.00
- Simply Good Coffee Brewer$154.00
