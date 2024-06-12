Skip to Main content
ZO'S HALAL FOOD TRUCK
2655 sw hwy 484 , Ocala, FL 34473
FOOD
Beverages
SIDES
Add on
Sauces
FOOD
Platters
Chicken over rice
$9.99
Lamb/beef over rice
$9.99
Mix over rice
$9.99
Falafel over rice
$9.99
Tilapia/Whiting fish over rice
$9.99
6pc fried jumbo shrimp over rice
$9.99
Fried popcorn shrimp
$9.99
Gyros
Chicken gyro
$7.99
Lamb gyro
$7.99
Mix gyro
$7.99
Falafel gyro
$7.99
Hot wings
6pc
$7.99
9pc
$10.99
12pc
$13.99
Chicken tenders
2pc
$3.99
4pc
$7.99
6pc
$10.99
Sandwiches and Subs
Cheese burger
$5.99
Zo's Burger
$8.99
Double cheese burger
$7.49
Chicken sandwich
$5.99
Fish sandwich
$4.99
Chicken cheese steak
$8.99
Chop cheese
$8.99
Spicy chicken sandwich
$8.99
Whiting/Tilapia on a sub
$8.99
Italian cheese burger
$8.99
Philly cheesesteak
$8.99
Beverages
Sodas
Fanta orange
$1.50
Fanta strawberry
$1.50
Fanta pineapple
$1.50
Coca cola
$1.50
Ginger Ale
$1.50
Water
$1.25
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
can
$1.50
Smoothies
Strawberry
$6.99
Strawberry Banana
$6.99
Mango
$6.99
Wild berry
$6.99
Pina colada
$6.99
Lemonade
$6.99
Blueberry pomegranate
$6.99
Lemonades 32oz
Strawberry
$6.99
Mango
$6.99
Peach
$6.99
Passion fruit
$6.99
Watermelon
$6.99
Tropical
$6.99
SIDES
Fries
$4.99
Cheese fries
$5.99
Curly fries
$5.99
Seasoned fries
$5.99
Onion rings
$5.99
Potato wedges
$5.99
Mozzarella sticks 6pc
$5.99
Corn fritters 10pc
$5.99
Jalapeno poppers 6pc
$5.99
Broccoli bites 10pc
$5.99
Add on
Add ons
Extra Protein
$1.99
1pc Fried tilapia fish
$2.99
1pc Fried Whiting fish
$2.99
Pita
$0.99
add fries
$2.99
add combo
$4.99
Sauces
White sauce
$0.99
Green sauce
$0.99
Hot sauce
$0.99
BBQ sauce
$0.99
ZO'S HALAL FOOD TRUCK Location and Ordering Hours
(352) 718-3950
2655 sw hwy 484 , Ocala, FL 34473
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
