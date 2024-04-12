Skip to Main content
Zoz Kitchen Nashville
Zozkitchen Nashville 1407 Clinton Str
Drinks
N/A
Happy Hour Food Special
Drinks
Beverages
Sprite
$1.00
Coke
$1.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.00
Diet Coke
$1.00
Lemonade
$1.00
Bottle Water
$1.00
Water (Tap)
$1.00
N/A
Beers
Sam Adams
$3.00
Guinness Draught
$3.00
Corona
$3.00
Wine
Stella Rosa Glass
$3.00
Mock Tails
Virgin Mojito
$7.00
Virgin Mule
$7.00
Virgin Margarita
$7.00
Cranberry Mint Mojito
$10.00
Red Bull Bluelagoon
$10.00
Happy Hour Food Special
ZoZ Specials 1pm to 3pm
Cajun Blue Catfish & Fries
$15.00
Crsipy Breaded Wings & Fries
$15.00
Grilled Chicken pasta
$15.00
American Wagyu Burger & Fries
$15.00
Grilled Shrimp pasta
$15.00
Zoz Kitchen Nashville Location and Ordering Hours
(980) 200-9384
1407 Clinton Str, Nashville, TN 37203
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
