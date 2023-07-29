Z's Good Vibez Juice Bar McKinney
Main Menu
Smoothies
Rise and Shine
Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Maca, Banana, Himalayan Salt
Ride The Wave
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Maca, Mango, Himalayan Salt
Love Yourself
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Apple Juice, Mango, Strawberry, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
The Grind
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Himalayan Salt
Mighty Warrior
Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Banana, Himalayan Salt, MCT Powder
Meant To Be
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Mint, Mango, Pineapple, Himalayan Salt, Honey
All The Feels
Juiced Apple, Ginger Juice, Kale, Spinach, Probiotics, MCT Powder, Mint, Spirulina, Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
Back to Basics
Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, Honey, Himalayan Salt, Honey
Good Vibez
Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Himalayan Salt
Juices
Go With The Flow
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon, Ginger
In The Groove
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Sweet Life
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Unbeetable
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Strong Spirit
Jalapeno, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Rise Up
Blue Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Jalapeno
Hello Sunshine
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Himalayan Salt, Ginger, Lemon
Stand Tall
Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Pure Balance
Jalapeno, Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, Lemon
Celery
Celery
Bowls
Acai Dreamer Bowl
Acai Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Greatful Heart Bowl
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Shooting Star Bowl
White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
All The Vibez Bowl
Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Create Magic Bowl
Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Good Decisionz Bowl
Pick your favorite smoothie as a base, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Honey
Wellness Shots
Bee Yourself
Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Honey, Bee Pollen
The Healer
Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Up Beet
Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple, MCT Powder
Grand Slam Flight
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Pineapple
Wheat Grass
Just Wheatgrass
Light It Up
Ginger and Cayenne
Shine Bright
Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Honey
Empower Me
Blue Majik, Juiced Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon
Kitchen Bites
Mixed Berries Cup
Strawberries, Pineapples, and Blueberries
Oat-Rageous Bowl
Just Oats, Almond Milk, Himalayan Salt, and Chia Seeds, Topped With Cinnamon, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut
Peanut Butter Toast
Whole Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, Chia Seed, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon, Honey
Almond Butter Toast
Whole Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Honey
Avocado Toast
Whole Grain Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Himalayan Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
Parfait
Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey
Grab n Go
Latte/ Milks
Never Give Up
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Hemp Seeds, Probiotics, Cinnamon, Himalayan Salt, Honey, MCT Powder
Blue Majic Milk
Almond milk, almond butter, hemp seeds, mct powder, cinnamon, maca, honey, blue majik
Mocha Cold Brew Latte
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder, cacao powder
Cold Brew Coffee
Almond milk, cold brew, honey, mct powder
Golden Milk Latte
Coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, honey, mct powder
Kids Menu
One Of A Kind
Apple Juice, Choose Two Fruits, Honey
Self Love
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Lemon, Mango, Strawberry
World Changer
Blue Majik, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Blueberries, Lemon, Honey
Smile Big
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Honey
Mighty One
Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Banana, Himalayan Salt
Detox Reset
Growlers
