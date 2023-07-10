Zuccarelli's Pizza 6009 W Sunrise Blvd

Lunch Menu

Lunch Pasta Special

$10.95

Choice of pasta, salad or rolls and a Can of soda.

Lunch Wing Special

$10.95

Lunch Sub Special

$9.50

2 Slice Pizza Special

$6.50

2 Slices and a can of soda

2 Slices of Sicilian Special

$7.50

2 Slices of Sicilian and a can of soda

Monday Specials

Large 16" Pizza

$11.95

8 Slices

Extra Large 18" Pizza

$13.95

10 Slices

Regular Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Served with honey mustard

Chicken Tenders - Tossed

$9.50

Tossed in your favorite sauce.

Fried Combo

$11.95

Fried mushrooms, fried mozzarella sticks and fried zucchini sticks

Fried Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.75

Served with ranch.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Served with marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Served with horseradish.

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.25

Served with marinara.

Salads

Small Dinner Salad

$6.25

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, pepperoncini, green and black olives.

Large Dinner Salad

$8.25

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, pepperoncini, green and black olives.

Small Chef Salad

$8.50

Served with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese.

Large Chef Salad

$12.50

Served with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese.

Small Tuna Fish Salad

$8.50

Served with 2 scoops of tuna fish.

Large Tuna Fish Salad

$12.50

Served with 4 scoops of tuna fish.

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Served with feta cheese.

Large Greek Salad

$12.50

Served with feta cheese.

Small Antipasto

$8.50

Served with ham, salami and provolone cheese.

Large Antipasto

$12.50

Served with ham, salami and provolone cheese.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Dinners

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.95

Served in a white wine garlic butter sauce over penne pasta.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Served over fettuccine

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Served with spaghetti

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.95

Served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Served with spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Lasagna

$14.95

Pasta & Broccoli

$14.95

Served in a white wine garlic butter sauce over penne pasta.

Ravioli

$13.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.95

Served over fettuccine

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Served over spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Spaghetti & Sausage

$14.95

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$12.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Served with spaghetti

Submarines

Small BLT

$8.50

Includes mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.50

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese and romaine lettuce.

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$8.50

Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Small Chicken Philly Sub

$8.50

Includes green peppers, onions and cheese.

Small Chicken Tender Sub

$8.50

Fried chicken tenders.

Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.95

Marinated chicken breast.

Small Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Small Italian Mix Sub

$8.50

Includes ham, capicola, salami and choice of cheese.

Small Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Small Mega Meat Muncher

$9.95

Includes ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and your choice of cheese.

Small Roast Beef Sub

$8.95

Small Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Small Steak and Cheese Sub

$8.95

Small Steak Supreme Sub

$10.95

Includes grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese.

Small Super Club

$8.95

Includes ham, turkey, roast beef and choice of cheese.

Small Tuna Fish Sub

$8.95

Solid white albacore

Small Turkey Breast Sub

$8.50

Small Turkey Club

$8.95

Includes turkey, bacon and cheese.

Small Veal Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Large BLT

$12.95

Includes mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Large Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.95

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese and romaine lettuce.

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$13.95

Large Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Large Chicken Philly Sub

$12.95

Includes green peppers, onions and cheese.

Large Chicken Tender Sub

$12.95

Fried chicken tenders.

Large Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast.

Large Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.95

Large Italian Mix Sub

$12.95

Includes ham, capicola, salami and choice of cheese.

Large Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Large Mega Meat Muncher

$15.95

Includes ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and your choice of cheese.

Large Roast Beef Sub

$14.95

Large Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Large Steak and Cheese Sub

$14.95

Large Steak Supreme Sub

$16.95

Includes grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese.

Large Super Club

$13.95

Includes ham, turkey, roast beef and choice of cheese.

Large Tuna Fish Sub

$13.95

Solid white albacore

Large Turkey Breast Sub

$12.95

Large Turkey Club

$12.95

Includes turkey, bacon and cheese.

Large Veal Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$11.50

20 Chicken Wings

$21.95

50 Chicken Wings - Same Flavor

$53.95

50 Chicken Wings - 25/25 Split

$55.95

100 Chicken Wings

$109.95

Sides

Garlic Rolls

$1.80+

Large French Fries

$4.95

Large Pizza Dough

$4.25

Large Side Tomato Sauce

$3.50

Lays Potato Chips

$0.75

Meatballs

$8.95

Onion Rings

$6.25

Sausage

$8.95

Side of Meat Sauce

$5.00

Side Salad

$1.50

Small French Fries

$3.50

Small Side Tomato Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Spaghetti

$6.50

Served with tomato sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.95

Side of Dressing 4oz

$0.95

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Scoop Tuna

$1.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$3.95

Mini Cannoli

$2.25

Pizza Menu

Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Mini 10" Pizza

$8.95

4 Slices

Medium 14" Pizza

$12.95

6 Slices

Large 16" Pizza

$15.95

8 Slices

Extra Large 18" Pizza

$17.95

10 Slices

Sicilian Pizza

$19.95

12 Slices

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Calzone

$12.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and your choice of 2 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.

Large Calzone

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and your choice of 2 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.

Small Create Your Own Stromboli

$12.50

Your choice of 3 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.

Large Create Your Own Stromboli

$23.95

Your choice of 3 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.

Small Meat Stromboli

$12.50

Ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.

Large Meat Stromboli

$23.95

Ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.

Small Vegetable Stromboli

$12.50

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.

Large Vegetable Stromboli

$23.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.

Gourmet Pizzas

LG Spinach Pizza

$21.95

Blend of spinach, ricotta, romano, mozzarella cheeses and fresh garlic.

LG White Pizza

$19.95

A blend of romano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic.

LG Fresh Tomato Pizza

$18.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and oregano with romano and mozzarella cheese.

LG Fresh Veggie Pizza

$25.95

Broccoli, eggplant, tomato, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and spinach.

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball and extra cheese.

LG The Zuccs Special

$25.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and anchovies (optional).

LG Alfredo Garlic Pizza

$19.95

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.

LG Chicken Alfredo Garlic Pizza

$23.95

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.

XL Spinach Pizza

$24.95

Blend of spinach, ricotta, romano, mozzarella cheeses and fresh garlic.

XL White Pizza

$22.95

A blend of romano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic.

XL Fresh Tomato Pizza

$21.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and oregano with romano and mozzarella cheese.

XL Fresh Veggie Pizza

$28.95

Broccoli, eggplant, tomato, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and spinach.

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball and extra cheese.

XL The Zuccs Special

$28.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and anchovies (optional).

XL Alfredo Garlic Pizza

$22.95

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.

XL Chicken Alfredo Garlic Pizza

$26.95

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.

NA Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Sprite

$1.50

Watermelon

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.50

Snapple Snapple Apple

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

2 Liters

2L Coke

$3.95

2L Diet Coke

$3.95

2L Sprite

$3.95

Game Day & Other Specials

Game Day Special #1 - 50 wings

$55.95

50 Chicken Wings, Large French Fry and 2 Liter Soda

Game Day Special #2 - Large 16", 20 Wings, Garlic Rolls

$48.95

Large Pizza w/one topping, 20 Wings, 1 Dozen Garlic Rolls and 2 Liter Soda.

