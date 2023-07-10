Zuccarelli's Pizza 6009 W Sunrise Blvd
Regular Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Served with honey mustard
Chicken Tenders - Tossed
Tossed in your favorite sauce.
Fried Combo
Fried mushrooms, fried mozzarella sticks and fried zucchini sticks
Fried Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Served with ranch.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with horseradish.
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Served with marinara.
Salads
Small Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, pepperoncini, green and black olives.
Large Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, pepperoncini, green and black olives.
Small Chef Salad
Served with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese.
Large Chef Salad
Served with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese.
Small Tuna Fish Salad
Served with 2 scoops of tuna fish.
Large Tuna Fish Salad
Served with 4 scoops of tuna fish.
Small Greek Salad
Served with feta cheese.
Large Greek Salad
Served with feta cheese.
Small Antipasto
Served with ham, salami and provolone cheese.
Large Antipasto
Served with ham, salami and provolone cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Chicken & Broccoli
Served in a white wine garlic butter sauce over penne pasta.
Chicken Alfredo
Served over fettuccine
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with spaghetti
Chicken Tender Dinner
Served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Lasagna
Pasta & Broccoli
Served in a white wine garlic butter sauce over penne pasta.
Ravioli
Shrimp Alfredo
Served over fettuccine
Shrimp Scampi
Served over spaghetti
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Sausage
Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
Stuffed Shells
Veal Parmigiana
Served with spaghetti
Submarines
Small BLT
Includes mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Small Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese and romaine lettuce.
Small Cheeseburger Sub
Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Small Chicken Philly Sub
Includes green peppers, onions and cheese.
Small Chicken Tender Sub
Fried chicken tenders.
Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Small Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast.
Small Ham and Cheese Sub
Small Italian Mix Sub
Includes ham, capicola, salami and choice of cheese.
Small Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Small Mega Meat Muncher
Includes ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and your choice of cheese.
Small Roast Beef Sub
Small Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Small Steak and Cheese Sub
Small Steak Supreme Sub
Includes grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
Small Super Club
Includes ham, turkey, roast beef and choice of cheese.
Small Tuna Fish Sub
Solid white albacore
Small Turkey Breast Sub
Small Turkey Club
Includes turkey, bacon and cheese.
Small Veal Parmigiana Sub
Large BLT
Includes mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese and romaine lettuce.
Large Cheeseburger Sub
Large Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Large Chicken Philly Sub
Includes green peppers, onions and cheese.
Large Chicken Tender Sub
Fried chicken tenders.
Large Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Large Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast.
Large Ham and Cheese Sub
Large Italian Mix Sub
Includes ham, capicola, salami and choice of cheese.
Large Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Large Mega Meat Muncher
Includes ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and your choice of cheese.
Large Roast Beef Sub
Large Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Large Steak and Cheese Sub
Large Steak Supreme Sub
Includes grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
Large Super Club
Includes ham, turkey, roast beef and choice of cheese.
Large Tuna Fish Sub
Solid white albacore
Large Turkey Breast Sub
Large Turkey Club
Includes turkey, bacon and cheese.
Large Veal Parmigiana Sub
Wings
Sides
Garlic Rolls
Large French Fries
Large Pizza Dough
Large Side Tomato Sauce
Lays Potato Chips
Meatballs
Onion Rings
Sausage
Side of Meat Sauce
Side Salad
Small French Fries
Small Side Tomato Sauce 4oz
Spaghetti
Served with tomato sauce
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Side of Dressing 4oz
Wing Sauce
Scoop Tuna
Pizza Menu
Pizza
Stromboli & Calzones
Small Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and your choice of 2 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.
Large Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and your choice of 2 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.
Small Create Your Own Stromboli
Your choice of 3 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.
Large Create Your Own Stromboli
Your choice of 3 pizza toppings; served with tomato sauce.
Small Meat Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.
Large Meat Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.
Small Vegetable Stromboli
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.
Large Vegetable Stromboli
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella; served with tomato sauce.
Gourmet Pizzas
LG Spinach Pizza
Blend of spinach, ricotta, romano, mozzarella cheeses and fresh garlic.
LG White Pizza
A blend of romano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic.
LG Fresh Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and oregano with romano and mozzarella cheese.
LG Fresh Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, tomato, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and spinach.
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball and extra cheese.
LG The Zuccs Special
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and anchovies (optional).
LG Alfredo Garlic Pizza
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Alfredo Garlic Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.
XL Spinach Pizza
Blend of spinach, ricotta, romano, mozzarella cheeses and fresh garlic.
XL White Pizza
A blend of romano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic.
XL Fresh Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and oregano with romano and mozzarella cheese.
XL Fresh Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, tomato, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and spinach.
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball and extra cheese.
XL The Zuccs Special
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and anchovies (optional).
XL Alfredo Garlic Pizza
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.
XL Chicken Alfredo Garlic Pizza
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, romano and mozzarella cheese.
Game Day & Other Specials
Game Day Special #1 - 50 wings
50 Chicken Wings, Large French Fry and 2 Liter Soda
Game Day Special #2 - Large 16", 20 Wings, Garlic Rolls
Large Pizza w/one topping, 20 Wings, 1 Dozen Garlic Rolls and 2 Liter Soda.
2 Slice Pizza Special
2 Slices and a can of soda
2 Slices of Sicilian Special
2 Slices of Sicilian and a can of soda