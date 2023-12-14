Zuki Moon 1909 Mount Vernon Ave
Food
Desserts
Small plates
- Edamame$7.00
With smoked sea salt
- Grilled chicken wings$12.00
"Inasal" Served with Atchara (Pickled Green papaya)
- Spicy Cucumber$6.00
It's your "Bonchon!" (Eat it with everything!) Sesame seeds, Garlic Chili Crisp
- Crab Salad$5.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, Green onion, Tamarind broth
- Fried Tofu$8.00
Served with secret sesame Zuki Sauce
- "Lumpia" Spring Roll$12.00+
Chicken or Pork (So hard to decide, but do!) sweet an sour mayo
- Tempura Fried Mushroom$12.00
"Karate Maitake" Calamansi citrus aioli, Togarashi
- Siomai$14.00
Shrimp Dumplings, Chili Garlic Crisp, Green onion
Sushi
- Spider Roll$15.00
Grilled Unagi, Tobiko, Soft shell Crab, Eel sauce
- Angry Tail Roll$15.00
Yellow tail, Tuna, Salmon, Avocado
- Crunchie Munchie Roll$14.00
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Aioli, Tempura crisp
- Tuna Deluxe Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Tobiko, Eel sauce
- Veggie Roll$13.00
Roasted red peppers, Avocado, Cucumber, Asian pear
- Avocado Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Avocado$7.00
- California Roll$13.00
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber
Skewers
Large Plate
- Pancit Canton$21.00
Stir Fry Egg Noodles, Tempura Shrimp, Seasonal Vegetables
- Filipino Adobo$19.00
Soy Vinegar Marinated chicken Quarters, Black peppercorn, Bay Leaf
- Tocino Spam Musubi Bowl$19.00
Grilled Sweet Bacon-y Spam, Atchara, Nori and Rice bowl
- Tapa Gyudon Rice Bowl$20.00
Marinated Shave-Beef, Sweet Caramelized Onions, Aged soy sauce
- Salmon Donburi$15.00
Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl, Green Onions
- Spicy Tinola Ramen$18.00
Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Chicken-Ginger Broth, Scallions
- Tonkatsu Ramen$22.00
Bone-in Pork Chop, Pork Broth, Scallions, Seasoned Egg, Bean Sprouts, Nori