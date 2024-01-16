Zushi at Baederwood
Bowls
- Teriyaki Bowl
white rice, lettuce, broccoli, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tomato, teriyaki sauce, choice of meat$15.00
- Lemongrass Chicken Bowl
white rice, lettuce, broccoli, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tomato, teriyaki & lemongrass & garlic sauce$15.00
- Spicy Salmon Bowl
white rice, lettuce, broccoli, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tomato, cooked salmon, spicy teriyaki sauce$17.00
- Beef Bulgogi Bowl
lettuce, broccoli, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tomato, Korean style beef bulgogi$15.00
- Spicy Pork Bowl
lettuce, broccoli, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tomato, Korean style spicy pork$15.00
- Tropical Poke(*)
sushi rice, sweet chilly raw tuna, salmon, lettuce, seaweed salad, shishito pepper, mango, tomato, avocado, tamago, pickled cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Zushi Poke(*)
sushi rice, salmon, unagi, masago, ikura, lettuce, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, avocado, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, tamago, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- TonySan Poke(*)
sushi rice, tuna, spicy tuna, lettuce, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, avocado, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, wasabi tobiko, tamago, spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- SammySan Poke(*)
sushi rice, spicy tuna, unagi, ikura, lettuce, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, avocado, pickled cucumber, shishito pepper, red tobiko, tamago, spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
white rice, lettuce, broccoli, pickled cucumber, tomato, pan fried tofu, teriyaki sauce$13.00
- Inari Poke Bowl
sushi rice, inari, kanpyo, lettuce, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, shishito pepper, avocado, pickled cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce$13.00
- House Salad
lettuce, mango, avocado, pickled cucumber, croutons, boiled egg, shishito pepper, tomato, roasted bell pepper, ginger dressing$9.00
- Chicken Salad
lemongrass chicken, lettuce, mango, avocado, pickled cucumber, croutons, boiled egg, shishito pepper, tomato, roasted bell pepper, ginger dressing$12.00
- Sashimi Salad(*)
raw tuna, raw salmon, raw masago, lettuce, shishito pepper, mango, avocado, croutons, boiled egg, pickled cucumber, tomato, roasted bell pepper, ginger dressing$15.00
- Seaweed Salad
citrus marinated with sweet, spicy seaweed, pickled cucumber$6.00
- Bang Shrimp Seaweed Salad
fried pop corn shrimp mix w/spicy mayo, lettuce, pickled cucumber, seaweed salad$11.00
- Pan Fried Noodle w/Meat
pan fried noodle, bean sprout, veggie w/yaki sauce, lettuce, shishito pepper, pickled cucumber, broccoli, tomato$15.00
- Pan Fried Noodle w/Veggie & Tofu$13.00
- (*) icons are Raw food items
Sushi Bar Ala Carte
- 2pc Raw Tuna Sushi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Raw Salmon Sushi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Raw Yellowtail Sushi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Cooked Shrimp Sushi$8.00
- 2pc Cooked Unagi Sushi$8.00
- 2pc Crab Meat Sushi$8.00
- 2pc Inari Sushi$5.00
- 2pc Kanpyo Sushi$5.00
- 2pc Avocado Sushi$5.00
- 2pc Raw Tuna Sashimi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Raw Salmon Sashimi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Raw Yellowtail Sashimi(*)$8.00
- 2pc Cooked Unagi Sashimi$8.00
- 5pc California Roll
crab meat, cucumber, avocado$8.00
- 5pc Raw Spicy Tuna Roll(*)
tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, masago$9.00
- 5pc Raw Spicy Salmon Roll(*)
salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago$9.00
- 5pc Raw Tuna Roll(*)
tuna, cucumber, avocado$9.00
- 5pc Raw Salmon Roll(*)
salmon, cucumber, avocado$9.00
- 5pc Shrimp Tempura Roll
2pc shrimp tempura, crunch, cucumber, eel sauce$10.00
- 5pc Softshell Crab Tempura Roll
softshell crab tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, avocado$10.00
- 5pc Unagi Roll
unagi, cucumber, kanpyo, eel sauce$8.00
- 5pc Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber$9.00
- 5pc Capital Roll
creamy crab meat, crunch$9.00
- 5pc Veggie Roll
cucumber, avocado, kanpyo, carrot$6.00
- 5pc Veggie Tempura Roll
deep fried mixed veggie(onion, sweet potato, scallion)$8.00
- 5pc Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
deep fried sweet potato$8.00
- 5pc Inari Roll
inari, cucumber$6.00
- Fire Rainbow Roll(*)
spicy raw tuna, scallion, cucumber inside, raw tuna, topped with raw salmon & spicy mayo. 8pc$16.00
- Dragon Fire Roll(*)
spicy raw salmon, scallion, cucumber inside, topped with bbq eel & sauce. 8pc$17.00
- Red River Roll(*)
creamy crunch crabmeat, jalapeno inside, topped with raw tuna, wasabi aioli and soyu jalapeno. 8pc$18.00
- Orange Pop Roll(*)
shrimp tempura, avocado, seaweed salad inside wrapped w/pink soy sheet. topped with raw salmon, spicy mayo, fried onion and raw fish roe. 8pc$19.00
- Futo Maki
tamago, kanpyo, cucumber, avocado, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, wasabi aioli inside, green tea sauce and topped with tempura crunch. 8pc$13.00
- Vegan Futo Maki
seaweed salad, beets, cucumber, avocado, kanpyo, jalapeno inside. Topped with fried shallot and citrus spinach sauce. 8pc$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaw Tuna & Avocado Te-maki(*)OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKCalifornia Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaw Salmon & Avocado Te-maki(*)OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKCrunch Capital Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKShrimp Tempura Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKPhilly Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaw Spicy Tuna & CucumberTe-maki(*)OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaw Spicy Salmon & Cucumber Te-maki(*)OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKUnagi & Cucumber Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeggie Te-makiOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCK2pc Inari w/Raw Spicy Tuna & Soyu Jalapeno Zushi(*)OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK2pc Inari w/Raw Spicy Salmon & Soyu Jalapeno Zushi(*)OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK2pc Inari w/Unagi & Cucumber ZushiOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK2pc Inari w/Crunch Crabmeat ZushiOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK2pc Inari w/Raw Yuzu Tuna & Avocado Zushi(*)OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKSpam Musubi
sushi rice, spam, egg, cucumberOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy Pork BBQ Musubi
sushi rice, beef bulgogi, tamago, lettuce, avocadoOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKPhilly Musubi
sushi rice, smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayoOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKZushi Musubi(*)
sushi rice, raw tuna, raw spicy tuna, lettuce, cucumber, spicy mayo, raw masagoOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKGreen Musubi
sushi rice, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, plum paste, inariOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKCapital Musubi
sushi rice, creamy crab meat, crunch, lettuce, avocado, green tea sauceOUT OF STOCK$6.00
Sides
- White Rice
Steamed white rice$3.00
- Brown Rice
steamed brown rice$5.00
- Sushi Rice
steamed white rice marinated w/rice vinegar, sugar, salt$4.00
- Edamame
boiled soy bean with shell$6.00
- Pork Gyoza 8pc
Japanese style dumpling with pork & veggie, comes w/ponzu sauce$10.00
- Shrimp Shumai 8pc
Japanese style round shape shrimp shumai, comes w/ponzu$10.00
- Veggie Gyoza 8pc
Japanese style veggie dumpling$8.00
- Kimchee Mandu 5pc
Korean style kimchee dumpling w/ponzu$8.00
- Beef Mandu 5pc
Korean style beef and veggie dumpling w/ponzu$8.00
- Seaweed Salad
Japanese style miso broth soup with soft tofu, scallion, seaweed$6.00
- Miso Soup
miso soup, scallion, seaweed, tofu$4.00
Beverages
- Smart Water$3.00
- Deer Park$2.00
- Dasani$2.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- cherry coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Peace Tree Raz$2.50
- Peace Tree Ju$2.50
- Peace Tree$2.50
- Ramune Original$3.00
- Ramune Orange$3.00
- Ramune Strawberry$3.00
- Ramune Melon$3.00
- Ramune Blueberry$3.00
- Fanta Grape$2.50
- Fanta Sbry$2.50
- Fanta Papl$2.50
- Fanta Orange$2.50
- MM Aguas Mango$2.00
- MM Aguas Hibiscus$2.00
- MM Aguas Straw$2.00
Catering
- OUT OF STOCKCatering # 11 (Classic Rolls 70pc)(*)
2 california roll, 2 spicy raw tuna roll, 2 raw salmon & avocado roll, 2 crunch raw tuna & jalapeno roll, 2 raw yellowtail & jalapeno roll, 2 shrimp tempura crunch roll, 2 spicy shrimp & cucumber rollOUT OF STOCK$95.00
- OUT OF STOCKCatering #12 (Zushi Special Rolls 96pc)(*)
2 fire rainbow roll, 2 dragon fire roll, 2 red river roll, 2 orange pop roll, 2 futo maki, 2 crunch spicy raw tuna sandwichOUT OF STOCK$120.00
- OUT OF STOCKCatering #13 (Veggie Rolls 56pc)
2 veggie roll, 2 veggie tempura roll, 2 inari & cucumber roll, 2 sweet potato tempura roll, 2 vegan futo makiOUT OF STOCK$70.00
- OUT OF STOCKCatering #14 (Sushi 60pc)(*)
10pc raw tuna sushi, 10pc raw salmon sushi, 10pc raw yellowtail sushi, 10pc unagi sushi, 10pc Shrimp, 10pc inari sushiOUT OF STOCK$110.00
- OUT OF STOCKCatering #15 (Sashimi 75pc)(*)
15pc raw tuna sashimi, 15pc raw salmon sashimi, 15pc raw yellowtail sashimi, 15pc Shrimp sashimi, 15pc izumi dai sashimiOUT OF STOCK$140.00
- OUT OF STOCKCatering #16 (Royal Sushi & Sashimi 74pc)(*)
6pc raw tuna sushi, 6pc raw salmon sushi, 6pc unagi sushi, 6pc shrimp sushi, 6pc inari sushi, 6pc raw tuna sashimi, 6pc raw salmon sashimi, 6pc raw yellowtail sashimi, 6pc izumi dai sashimi, 2 spicy raw tuna & cucumber roll, 2 shrimp tempura cucumber crunch rollOUT OF STOCK$150.00