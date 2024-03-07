Skip to Main content
Zweli's On Main Street
Zweli's on Main St 905 West Main Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Braised Oxtails
$32.00
Goat Curry
$30.00
Piri Piri Grilled Wings
$15.00
Piri Piri Grilled Half Chicken
$21.00
Piri Piri Grilled Tofu
$15.00
Dovi Shrimp
$20.00
Dovi Tofu
$15.00
Grilled Boerewors Sausage
$25.00
Fish Entree
$27.00
Zweli's On Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 251-8501
905 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
