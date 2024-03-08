886
Small bites
- Pickled Cucumber Salad$8.00
Sweet, tangy and lightly floral. These cucumbers have been with us through thick and thin. The best palate cleanser between monstrous bites of food.
- Honey Glazed Popcorn Chicken$13.00
You've probably had this. Chunks of chicken thigh meat fried to a perfect golden crisp and dusted with our proprietary "Taiwan Dust". Served with a side of sacha chili oil honey.
- Scallion Pancake Beef Wrap$14.00
Handmade lard sourdough scallion pancakes seared on the griddle to perfection. A layer of hoison sauce & chili oil mayonnaise is brushed on before wrapping with tender beef shanks and refreshing cucumbers.
- Taiwanese Sausage$12.00
100% homemade, special blend. This recipe took 4 years to develop. Cut to generous slices to preserve that bouncy and meaty texture. Served with a burnt fermented chive puree.
- Crispy Silken Tofu$12.00
The buddha's answer to popcorn chicken. Might even be better (?!). Double fried silken tofu to achieve an earth shatteringly crisp exterior while maintaining a pudding-esq interior. Served with a side of our chili oil vinaigrette.
- Oyster Omelette$15.00
- Seaweed Fries$10.00
- Shrimp Cakes$15.00
- Just Scallion Pancake$8.00
Stir-fry classics
- Peashoots W/ Tofu Skin$18.00
Our most popular stir fried vegetables. Hand picked tender pea shoots with an almost meaty pairing of tofu skin and lots of garlic.
- Hakka Stir Fry$16.00
Textural melody of fatty marinated pork jowl, bouncy bean curds and snappy crunchy Chinese celery. Vegan option available with a substitution of extra bean curd.
- Fly's Head$15.00
Classic Taiwanese stir fry of fatty ground pork with budding head chives.
- Zhu Xie Gao Pig's Blood Cake$15.00
Handmade old school Taiwanese pig's blood cake. Fiercely tossed in a spicy sauce of sambal, soy paste, thai chili and raw garlic. Dusted with our house blend peanut sugar.
- Three-Cup Chicken$18.00
Quintessential Taiwanese braised bone-in chicken leg in a reduction of soy sauce, sesame oil and rice wine. Garnished with a heaping mountain of fresh Thai basil. Sweet, savory and falling off the bone.
- Sacha Black Pepper Beef$18.00
Tender ribeye perfectly marinated with Taiwanese sacha sauce. Tossed in a hot wok with loads of a choy and slivers of onion. Sweet vegetables and addictively umami meat.
- Loofah & Clams$17.00
Rice & etc.
- Lo Ba Beng$14.00
Our #1 selling item since opening in 2018. A reimagined take on the beloved "Lu Rou Fan" in Taiwan. Peanut butter is the gentle lover of a slow braised fatty pork sauce.
- Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice$14.00
A direct port from the streets of Taiwan. Our homemade Taiwanese sausage is diced up and tossed in with a sacha, soy sauce flavored fried rice. Umami bomb with a generous meaty bite.
- Notorious TFC$18.00
- Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
- Dry Beef Noodles$18.00
Our blend of custom spices is made into a beef fat chili oil with tallow from "The Meat Hook". The fat is then made into a beefy, citrusy sauce that perfectly coats our locally soured noodles. Tender, pull apart chunks of beef shanks are just a bonus.
- Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Our take on the convenient store sesame noodles in Taiwan. Childhood favorite of countless Taiwanese kids, including us. Classic flavor profiles with a light hint of chili oil.
- Koshihikari Rice$2.00
The most premium short grain rice we can source. Because our food deserves to be paired with the best rice, so do you.
- Soy Egg$2.00