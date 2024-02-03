Naughty Tacos Spectrum Mall..
Online Menu
Quesabirria Combos
- The Four Play Platter$18.00
4 quesabirria tacos with a 10 ounce cup of consome.
- Two Tacos 1 Cup$18.00
2 quesabirria tacos and a 24 ounce cup of birria ramen cooked with our consome.
- The Big Boi Platter - 1 Ramen 4 Tacos$25.00
4 quesabirria tacos and a 24 ounce cup of birria ramen cooked with our consome.
- Birria Ramen Only$12.00
24 ounce cup of birria ramen cooked with our consome.
- Quesabirria$4.50
1 quesabirria taco only. No Consome
- Consome$1.99
Single serving cup.
- Quesabirria Taquitos$14.99
Six sexy quesabirria taquitos topped with lettuce, purple sour cream and queso cotija.
Naughty Platters
- Chick'N Madafuk'N Fries$14.99
A bed of thick cut french fries topped with juicy buffalo chicken bites. Drizzled with ranch & chipotle mayo.
- Stoner Fries$14.99
A bed of thick cut french fries topped with guacamole, shredded cheese, purple sour cream, chipotle mayo and your choice of meat.
- Hot Cheetos Fries$16.99
Fries cheese, hot cheetos, choice of meat, chipotle mayo sauce and sour cream.
- Large Hot Cheetos Fries$24.99
Fries cheese, hot cheetos, choice of meat, chipotle mayo sauce and sour cream.
- Large Stoner Fries$22.99
A bed of thick cut french fries topped with guacamole, shredded cheese, purple sour cream, chipotle mayo and your choice of meat.
- Large Chick'N Madafuk'N Fries$22.99
A bed of thick cut french fries topped with juicy buffalo chicken bites. Drizzled with ranch & chipotle mayo.