Cafe Luna 370 US Route One
Egg Sandwiches
Toast
- Caprese Toast$8.00
heirloom tomato, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic drizzle, shredded basil
- Greek Toast$8.00
hummus, tomato, cucumber, red onions, olives, crumbled feta, arugala
- Avocado Toast$8.00
sliced avocado, grated egg, tomato, crunchy chili oil, everything seasoning
- PB Crunch Toast$8.00
homemade peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, granola, chia seeds, honey
- Nutella Toast$8.00
Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, toasted coconut
- Cottage Cheese & Mixed Berry Toast$8.00
whipped cottage cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, chia seeds, almonds, cinnamon
Sandwiches
- Avocado BLT$13.00
avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato, chipotle aoili
- Ham & Cheese$13.00
ham, red dragon cheddar, arugula, red onion, tomato, dijonnaise
- Turkey Cheddar$13.00
turkey, cheddar, sliced apples, arugula, honey mustard
- Chicken Bacon Chipotle$13.00
chicken, cheddar, bacon, red onion, lettuce, chipotle aioli
- Veggie$11.00
hummus, roasted red pepper, carrot, cucumber, tomato, spinach
- Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna, American Cheese, Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Arugula Bacon is mixed in with tuna. Cannot order without bacon.
Salads
- Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, corn, apple, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, crumbled feta, tahini dressing
- Caesar Pasta Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, pasta, bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Apple Cheddar Salad$12.00
leaf lettuce, sliced apples, cheddar, candied pecans, creamy vinaigrette dressing
Soup
Smoothies
- Almond Matcha Smoothie$9.00
Spinach, Banana, Peach, Matcha, Almond Butter, Honey, Almond Milk. Topped with Chopped Almonds
- Early Riser Smoothie$9.00
Cold Brew, Date, Banana, Cacao Powder, Homemade Peanut Butter, Oats, Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs
- Very Berry Smoothie$9.00
Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Almond Milk
- Tropical Kiss Smoothie$9.00
Mango, Pineapple, Peach, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Flakes
- Green Monster Smoothie$9.00
Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Mint, Lemon Juice, Apple Juice
- Red Storm Smoothie$9.00
Cherry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Extract, Almond Milk
Smoothie Bowl
- Berry Bliss Bowl$13.00
Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries. Topped with granola, fresh fruit, homemade peanut butter, chia seeds, pepita seeds
- Cocoa Craze Bowl$13.00
Date, Cocoa, Banana, Honey, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Oats. Topped with granola, banana, slived almonds, chocolate drizzle cacao nibs, shredded coconut
- Tropical Twist Bowl$13.00
mango, pineapple. raspberry, strawberry, almond milk. Topped with granola, pineapple, shredded coconut, almond butter, honey drizzle, flax seeds
- Luna Bowl$13.00
banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberries, apple juice. Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, homemade peanut butter, honey drizzle, hemp seeds
On the Lighter Side
- Bagel$3.50
- Toast with Butter$3.00
- English Muffin with Butter$3.00
- Banana Yogurt Split$8.00
- Flours & Blooms Cupcakes$3.50Out of stock
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Triple Berry Muffin$3.00
- Double Chocolate Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Nut Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Coffee Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
- White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies$2.50
- GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Spinach Feta Danish$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Cheese Danish$3.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cheese Danish$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$3.00Out of stock
- Gouda Twist$2.50Out of stock
Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$2.50
1.75 oz shot of espresso
- Macchiato$3.00
3 oz beverage with espresso and steamed micro foamed milk
- Cortado$3.25
4 oz beverage with espresso and steamed milk
- Cappucino$3.50
6 oz beverage with espresso and steamed micro foamed milk
- Flat White$3.75
8 oz beverage with espresso and steamed milk
- Americano - Small$3.00
espresso and hot water
- Americano - Large$4.00
espresso and hot water
- Latte - Small$4.00
espresso beverage with steamed milk
- Latte - Large$5.00
espresso beverage with steamed milk
Tea
Specialty
- Hot Cocoa - Small$4.00
rich melted chocolate with steamed milk
- Hot Cocoa - Large$5.00
rich melted chocolate with steamed milk
- Mocha - Small$5.00
espresso with melted chocolate and steamed milk
- Mocha - Large$6.00
espresso with melted chocolate and steamed milk
- Golden Milk - Small$3.00
turmeric, black pepper, ginger and honey with steamed milk
- Golden Milk - Large$4.00
turmeric, black pepper, ginger and honey with steamed milk
- Matcha Latte - Small$4.00
Green tea with steamed milk
- Matcha Latte - Large$5.00
Green tea with steamed milk
- Chai Latte - Small$4.00
Homemade Chai syrup with steamed milk
- Chai Latte - Large$5.00
Homemade Chai syrup with steamed milk
- Dirty Chai Latte - Small$5.00
Chai latte with a shot of espresso
- Dirty Chai Latte - Large$6.00
Chai latte with a shot of espresso
Lotus
- Colada$6.00
pineapple, peach and coconut
- Starburst$6.00
mango, strawberry and pineapple
- Mimosa$6.00
blue raspberry, mango and pineapple
- Jolly Rancher$6.00
green apple and blue raspberry
- Island Getaway$6.00
strawberry, watermelon and coconut
- Red Alert$6.00
strawberry, red raspberry and watermelon
- Build Your Own Lotus$6.00
Pick 2-3 flavors to build your own
Grab & Go
Merchandise
- Cafe Luna Sticker$0.50
- Bag of Cafe Luna Blend$16.00
1lb bag Medium Roast - Lemon Zest, Chocolate Covered Almonds, Bright
- Bag of Wildwoods$17.00
1lb bag Medium Roast - Great for Expresso! Hazelnut, Milk chocolate, Tart Cherry
- Bag of Decaf - Honduras$18.00
1lb Organic Medium Roast Decaf - Orange Nectar, Graham Cracker, Smooth
- Bag of Sumatra Mandheling$19.00
- Green Beanie$20.99
- Black Beanie$20.99
- White Beanie$20.99
- Grey Beanie$20.99