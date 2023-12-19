Provisions 1975 Montgomery St
Food
Appetizers
- Pastrami Pub Fries$16.00
french fries topped with pastrami, garlic,mozzarella cheese & mustard sauce
- Steak Frites$15.00
french fries topped with garlic butter, steak bites, mozzarella cheese, & green onions
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Tender brussels tossed in parmesan & lemon
- Roasted Jalapeno Artichoke Dip$15.00
cream cheese, parmesan, jalapenos served with house chips
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
cream cheese,parmesan,worschershire sauce,bacon bits, bread crumbs 6 pcs
- Cajun Tots$9.00
tots tossed in cajun seasoning served with chipolte ranch
- Classic Deviled Eggs$8.00
house mayo mix with paprika
Salads
- Salmon Salad$20.00
4oz panseared salmon filet, jasmine rice, carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds,spicy mayo, hoisin sause, spring mix, green onions.
- Chicken Apple Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, canied pecans, apples, feta cheese, citrus vinaigrette on a bed of spring mix
- Butternut Squash Salad$17.00
roasted butternut squash, mixed greens,balsamic vinaigrette, feta, slivered almonds, cranberries
- Provisions BLT Salad$16.00
crispy applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes,avocada, house croutons, ranch, chopped romaine
- Caesar Salad$14.00
chopped romaine,parmesan, house croutons, caesar dressing
- House Salad$8.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Flat Breads
- Seasonal Flat bread$17.00
Butternut squash,feta,red onions,brussels,olive oil garlic rub
- Pesto Alfredo$17.00
grilled chicken,diced tomato, red onion, crispy bacon bits,pesto alfredo, naan bread
- Olive$17.00
Sliced mission olives, green olives, mozzerella, alfredo sauce, naan bread, drizzled with olive oil.
- Margherita$14.00
mozzarella, diced tomato, house marinara, naan bread, balsamic glaze.
- bacon potato flat bread$17.00
- Breakfast Flat Bread$16.00
Burgers
- Mushroom Burger$19.00
niman ranch ground beef, swiss, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, letttuce, tomato, brioche bun
- Provisions Burger$19.00
niman ranch ground beef, spring mix, tomato, pickle, bourbon onion bacon jam,blue cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun
- Spicy Garlic Burger$19.00
garlic infused niman ranch beef, spring mix, tomato,pickles, caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, swiss, tobasco mayo, toasted brioche bun
- Bourbon Burger$19.00
Niman ranch ground beef, spring mix, tomato,onion tanglers,bacon, white cheddar, golden bourbon bbq sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Burger Patty$5.00
- Puppy Patty$5.00
Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, pickles, chipotle slaw, toasted brioche bun
- Pulled pork sandwich$18.00
pulled pork, dhouse made slaw, pickles, bbq sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Pesto Chicken Panini$18.00
grilled chicken, mozarella, spring mix, pickled red onions, almond pesto, sourdough baguette
- Cubano panini$18.00
braised pork, black forest ham, swiss,pickles, housemade spicy mustard, sourdough baguette
- Ham & Swiss Panini$18.00
black forest ham,double swiss,sourdough baguette
- Tri-Tip Dip$20.00
smoked tri-tip, swiss, caramelized onions, mayo, sourdough baguette
- Pastrami Reuben$17.00
pastrami, swiss,sauerkraut, thousand island, grilled rye bread
- Turkey Pesto Panini$18.00
- Soup and Sandwich$15.00
Sides
Dessert
Pasta
Entrees
- Ribeye$33.00
10 oz pre-cut ribeye, bake potato or mashed,green beans with garlic bacon and parmesan
- New York Strip$29.00
8oz NY strip, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, red wine jus
- Salmon$27.00
6oz pan seared salmon fillet, rosemary scalloped potatoes, sauteed squash medley with lemon garlic butter
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$26.00
breaded chicken breast, black forest ham,swiss cheese, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, sauteed green beand with garlic and bacon, hollandaise sauce
- Porter House Pork Chop$28.00
14oz bone-in chop, mushroom cream sauce,lemon risotto, roasted squash & red onions.
- Bowl Of Soup$12.00
- Tri-Tip Plate$26.00
NA Bevs
N/A Beverage
- Sprite$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr.Pepper$2.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Cotton Candy Fizz$6.00
- Laugunitas Hoppy Refresher$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Hot Cocoa$4.00
- Hot Cider$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Nojito$6.00
- Cider Spritzer$6.00
- Can Soda/Bottled Water$2.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Iced Tea$2.50