10 Barrel - Boise Boise
FOOD MENU
Inception
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Crispy sprout, fried garlic, Honey Orange Harrisa sauce
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
House fried corn tortilla with house made 10 Barrel salsa
- Jumbo Wings$17.00
Choose between wings tossed with M80 "kissed by fire" seasoning, or Honey Orange Harrisa with fried garlic
- Roasted Carrot Hummus$11.00
Roasted carrots whipped with feta, mixed nuts, micro greens, chili crunch, baked flatbread
- Steak "Not Just" Nachos$17.50
Seasoned potato chips, steak bits, bacon, jalapeño, bleu & mixed cheese, 4-cheese sauce, green onion
- Warm Pretzels$11.00
Homemade soft pretzels with sea salt served with bacon jalapeño ancho pepper cheese sauce
Foliage & Co
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
Sardanno Caesar dressing tossed with romaine and kale. Topped with fresh grated manchego cheese, crisp butter crumb.
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Sardanno Caesar dressing tossed with romaine and kale. Topped with fresh grated manchego cheese, crisp butter crumb.
- Small House Salad$7.00
Mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh parmesan and croutons
- Large House Salad$11.00
Mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh parmesan and croutons
- Red Root Salad$11.00
Spiced pickled beets, whipped herb goat cheese, micro greens, crushed Wildland nuts
- The Bohemian$13.00
Roasted heirloom acorn squash, mixed nut, honey whipped labneh, micro greens, mint oil
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Blackberry Molasses vinaigrette tossed with spinach. Topped with fresh mixed berries, feta, pickled beet pearls, and crushed Wildland nuts
Fork & Hand
- Braised Beef Mac & Cheese$18.00
Braised beef, rigatoni, white cheese truffle sauce, herbs & butter bread crumble
- Bulgogi Bowl$17.00
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, brown rice, peanut butter yum yum, roasted umami mushroom, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, black sesame seed, green onion
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer corn tempura battered Cod fillet, green tarter emulsion, powdered malt vinegar fries
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Chimichurri seasoned Rockfish, guajillo pepper aioli, purple cabbage, cilantro, Rodriguez Bakery flour tortillas
- Old School Burger$17.00
Cheddar cheese, blow-your-mind relish, lettuce, Gaston's brioche bun
- Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$18.00
Bacon, City Peanut Shop's Thai peanut butter sauce, Asian mustard sauce, pickled carrot and cilantro, Gaston's brioche bun
- Pubhouse Burger$17.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, Sinistor Black crispy fried onion, A-1 sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Gaston's brioche bun
- Pubonara$16.50
Pappardelle pasta, bacon jam & blue cheese cream sauce, crispy shallots, spiced seed mix
- Rooster on Fire$17.00
Fried tenderized chicken breast, house M80 chili seasoning, dirty bird aioli, bread & butter pickle, Gaston's brioche bun
- Salmon & Roots$26.00
Pan seared Canadian salmon, blistered grapes, roasted heirloom carrots dusted with chili crunch, blood orange caper sauce
- Salmon Sando$18.00
Grilled salmon, poblano romesco crisp fennel slaw, Gaston's brioche bun
- TNT Sando$17.00
Tri Tip, caramelized onion-bacon jam, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, bread & butter pickles, Gaston's Bakery sourdough
Life of Pi
- LG 1/2 & 1/2
Can't decide on just one? Go halfsies!
- LG The Cortez$23.00
Marinara, mozzarella, spicy sausage, mortadella, cowboy candy, finished with fried garlic and fresh herbs
- LG Fighting Rooster$23.00
White cheese sauce, mozzarella, tequila lime chicken, red onions, jalapeño, confit garlic, pineapple, finished with cilantro
- LG Bacon Jammer$23.00
White 4-cheese sauce, mozzarella, bacon jam, blue cheese, chicken, shaved fennel, finished with fresh herbs
- LG Margherita Pizza$19.00
- LG Mycelium Hog$23.00
White cheese sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pears, goat cheese, finished with mint oil and parmesan
- LG Pepperoni Pizza$21.00
Tomato sauce, large sliced pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
- LG Plain Jane Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. Switch it up with the garlic alfredo sauce for a twist!
- LG The Farmer$23.00
Marinara, mozzarella, crispy fingerling potatoes, chicken, roasted herb tomatoes, confit garlic, spinach, finished with green onion and parmesan
- LG The Hack Pizza$23.00
Garlic alfredo sauce, pepperoni, house smoked pulled pork, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños and shredded mozzarella.
Kids
Sweets
Sides
- S - Bacon$4.00
- S - Blow Your Mind Relish$0.50
- S - Burger Patty$6.50
- S - Chicken$7.00
- S - Dirty Bird$0.50
- S - Egg$2.00
- S - Feta$1.50
- S - Flat Iron$10.00
- S - French Fries$5.00
- S - Goat Cheese$1.50
- S - Jalapeños (Fresh)$1.00
- S - Jalapeños (Sautéed)$1.00
- S - Marinara$2.50
- S - Nacho Cheese$4.00
- S - Portobello$4.00
- S - Pretzel Cheese$4.00
- S - Pub Chips$4.00
- S - Salmon$13.00
- S - Salsa$1.50
- S - Salsa Cup$3.00
- S - Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- S - Thai Peanut$0.50
- S - Yum Yum$0.50
DRAFT BEER
Apricot Crush
Black Sunshine
Breakfast of Champions
Clean Line
Cloud Mentality
Guava Crush
Jitterbug
Juicy Drama
Money Cat
Monkey Business
Nature Calls
Outlaw Country
Pilsner
Prickly Pearadise
Rally Cap
Red Eye Rye
Retirement
Smooth Cruisin
Thirst Trap
BOTTLES/CANS
Packs
- All Ways Down 6pk-12oz Dbl IPA (9% ABV)$12.00
- AMF 4pk-12oz Cocktail (13.9% ABV)$14.00
- APOC 6pk-12oz NW IPA (6.8% ABV)$12.00
- Bloody Mary 4pk-12oz Cocktail (10% ABV)$14.00
- Camp Vibes 6pk-12oz Golden Ale (5% ABV)$12.00
- Cloud Mentality 6pk-12oz Hazy IPA (7% ABV)$12.00
- Cocktail Variety 8pk-12oz Cocktail (7%-11.8% ABV)$25.00
- Crush Variety 12pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)$23.00
- Cucumber Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)$15.00
- Disco Lemonade 4pk-12oz Cocktail (13.9% ABV)$14.00
- Golf Tea 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7.1% ABV)$14.00
- Greyhound 4pk-12oz Cocktail (11.8% ABV)$14.00
- Guava Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)$15.00
- Mai Tai 4pk-12oz Cocktail (12.5% ABV)$14.00
- Margarita 4pk-12oz Cocktail (9% ABV)$14.00
- Moscow Mule 4pk-12oz Cocktail (10.9%ABV)$14.00
- N/A IPA 6PK- 12oz N/A Beer$12.00
- Nature Calls 6pk-12oz Mtn. IPA (6.5% ABV)$12.00
- Pilsner 6pk-12oz Pilsner (5% ABV)$12.00
- Pub Beer 18pk-12oz Lager (5% ABV)$17.00
- Pub Beer 6pk-16oz Lager (5% ABV)$7.00
- Pub ICE 6pk-12oz Hard Beverage (4.5% ABV)$12.00
- Ranch Water 4pk-12oz Cocktail (7.1% ABV)$14.00
- Raspberry Crush 6pk-12oz Sour Beer (5% ABV)$15.00
- Refreshy 6pk-12oz Pomegranate Hard Cider (6.3% ABV)$12.00
- Sinistor Black 6pk-12oz Black Ale (5.7% ABV)$12.00
Bottles
- Ambre Roche 12oz Beligian Wild Ale w/Kumquats (7.3% ABV)$7.00
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/Kumquats / ABV 7.3% / 12oz
- Belle Fraise 25.4oz Strawberry Lambic (6% ABV)$8.00
Strawberry Lambic Ale / Collaboration w/Belle-Vue / ABV 6% / 750ml
- Castle of Memories 12oz Heller Doppelbock (8.5%)$7.00
- Femme de la Rouge 25.4oz Belgian Wild Ale w/Cherries (7.4% ABV)$9.00
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale w/Cherries / ABV 7.4% / 750ml
- Rose Bois 16.9oz Belgian Wild Sour Ale (7.4% ABV)$8.00
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4% / 500ml
- Slice Of Heaven 12oz Barleywine w/Pecans & Maple Syrup (12.2% ABV)$8.00
- Vino de Grano 12oz Wheat Wine (10.8% ABV)$5.00
Wheat Wine Ale / 10.8% ABV / 12oz
- Pub ICE Fruit Punch$5.00
- Pub ICE O.G.$5.00
- Pub ICE Screwdriver$5.00
- Taku Michu 12oz Belgian Quad (13% ABV)$8.00