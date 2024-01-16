10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend East Side
FOOD
Bites
- 12 Wings$18.00
Choice of: OG Buffalo, Cajun BBQ, or Lemon Pepper- served with celery, carrot and ranch or blue cheese
- 6 Wings$10.00
Choice of: OG Buffalo, Cajun BBQ, or Lemon Pepper - served with celery, carrot and ranch or blue cheese
- Burnt Brussels$11.00
Balsamic, Lemon Tahini, Parmesan, Golden Raisins, Togarashi
- K- Pop Corndog$10.00
Half Hotdog/ Half Mozzarella, Panko Potato Batter, Gochu-Mayo, Yellow. Mustard
- My Partner's Not Hungry (Fries)$6.00
- Patatas Bravas$12.00
Spanish Style Fried Potatoes, Fuego Aioli, Bacon, Green Onions
- Pubhouse Pretzel$14.00
Stone Ground Mustard, Beer Cheese
- Queso Fundido$12.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, House-Made Mexican Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Lime, Cilantro, Corn Chips
- Steak Nachos$19.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions
Salad and Grains
- Aguachile$15.00
- Ancient Grains Bowl$14.00
Red Quinoa, Farro, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Snap Peas, Tomato, Lemon Tahini Dressing
- Fork and Knife Caesar$11.00
Whole Romaine Heart, Caesar, Parmesan, Everything Breadcrumbs, Lemon
- House Salad Lrg$10.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot
- House Salad Sm$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot
- Thai Salad Cups$13.00
Ground pork, toasted rice, mint, basil, Jalapeno, peanuts, fish sauce, cabbage
Handhelds
- 10B East Burger$17.00
Oregon Beef patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Mayo
- Adult Chicken Strips$10.00
Walnuts, Grapes, Celery, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough Bread
- Baja Fish Taco$16.00
Fried Rockfish or Blackened Salmon, Slaw, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, Tartar, Cilantro, Mazina Tortillas
- Banh Mi$17.00
- Impossible Tacos$16.00
Oregon Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Cajun Chips, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Island Burger$19.00
Oregon Beef Patty, Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki, Bacon, Gochu-Mayo, Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce
- Laos Haus$16.00
Soy Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Cabbage, Pickled Veggies, Spicy Peanut Sauce
- PBR Reuben$17.00
House-Cured Pastrami, Swiss, Smash Sauce, Red Cabbage Sauerkraut, Sourdough
- PubHouse Burger$18.00
Oregon Beef Patty, Pepper Jack, Bacon Jam, Cajun Chips, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Mains
- Bibimbap$18.00
Rice bowl, shredded pork, pickled veggies, cucumber, mushrooms, gochu-mayo, togarashi, fried egg
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer batter, half pound of pacific cod, horseradish cabbage slaw, house tartar, chips
- Pork Belly Mac and Cheese$20.00
Beer cheese, chicken, bacon, Carolina gold BBQ sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions
- Steak Frites$24.00
Grilled Top Sirloin, Cajun Pub Fries, Chimichurri, Rogue Blue Cheese
Pizza
- Pizza 1/2 & 1/2$25.00
Mix and Match your favorite 10 barrel pizzas
- Pizza Cali Dreamin$25.00
Cajun BBQ, Mozz, Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Ranch Drizzle
- Pizza Carnivore$25.00
- Pizza Jaca$25.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, pulled pork, sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
- Pizza M Bison$25.00
Buffalo sauce, mozz, blue cheese, chicken, red onion, scallions
- Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, large slices of pepperoni
- Pizza Plain Jane or Build Your Own$17.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
- Pizza Queen Margherita$23.00
Basil Pesto, Condensed Marinara, Burrata, Marinated Tomatoes, Parmesan
- Pizza Shroom Room$25.00
Pesto, Mozz, Goat Cheese, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach
- Pizza The Fuego$25.00
Spicy Marinara, mozz, chorizo, potatoes, mama lils' peppers, olives, Fuego aioli.
Personal Pie
- Personal Plain Jane$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
- Personal Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, large slices of pepperoni
- Personal Hawaiian$16.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
- Personal The Jaca$16.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, pulled pork, sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
- Personal Cali Dreamin$16.00
Carolina Gold BBQ, Mozz, Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Ranch Drizzle
- Personal Queen Margherita$16.00
Basil Pesto, Condensed Marinara, Burrata, Marinated Tomatoes, Parmesan
- Personal The Fuego$16.00
Condensed Marinara, Calabrese Salami, Shredded Mozz, Mama Lil’s peppers, Red Onion, Mushroom, Arugula, Chili Oil
- Personal Special$16.00
- Personal Carnivore$17.00
Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Chicken, Mozz
- Personal Shroom Room$16.00
Pesto, Mozz, Goat Cheese, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach
- Personal M Bison$16.00
Kids Menu
- K- Beef Hot Dog$7.00
- K- Chicken Fingers$7.00
A child size portion of chicken strips and fries
- K-Mac & Cheese$7.00
Elbow macaroni and cheddar cheese
- K-Fish and Chips$7.00
- K-Grilled Cheese$7.00
A child size grilled cheese and fries
- K- Hawiian Pizza$7.00
- K-Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
A child size pizza with mozzarella, pepperoni and tomato sauce
- K-Cheese Pizza$7.00
A child size pizza with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Dessert
Specials
Sauces
- $ Side of Balsamic$0.50
- $ Side of Beer Cheese$0.50
- $ Side of Black Pepper Aioli$0.50
- $ Side of Blood Orange Glaze$0.50
- $ Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
- $ Side of Buffalo$0.50
- $ Side Of Caesar$0.50
- $ Side of Cajun BBQ$0.50
- $ Side of Caramel Sauce$0.50
- $ Side of Green Salsa$0.50
- $ Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
- $ Side of Nuoc Cham$0.50
- $ Side of Ranch$0.50
- $ Side of Red Salsa$0.50
- $ Side of Smash Sauce$0.50
- $ Side of Tartar$0.50
TO GO BEER
6 Packs
- All Ways Down 6PK$10.00
- Apoc 6PK$10.00
- Camp Vibes 6PK$10.00
- Cloud Mentality 6PK$10.00
- Cucumber Crush 6PK$13.00
- Guava Crush 6PK$13.00
- Juicy Drama$10.00
- Kitchen 6pk$10.00
- N/A IPA$10.00
- Nature Calls 6pk$10.00
- Pilsner 6PK$10.00
- Pray For POW$10.00
- Profuse Juice 6PK$10.00
- Pub Beer 16oz 6PK$7.00
- Pub Beer 18PK$15.00
- Pub Ice 6pk$10.00
- Rasp Crush 6PK$13.00
- Refreshie- Pom Cider 6PK$10.00
- Sinistor 6PK$10.00
32oz Can Crowler
Fancy Beer
32oz Growler
64oz Growler
Action Pack'd
Crush
Pub Ice 24pk
WINE
GLASS WINE
BOTTLE WINE
SAMP WINE
SOFT DRINKS
N/A BEVS
- Coke$3.00
Coca-Cola Classic 12oz can
- Diet Coke$3.00
Diet Coke 12oz. Can
- Sprite$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Compassion Kombucha$6.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Cider$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Kids Crushie$3.00
- Kids Hot Cider$3.00
- Kids Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Kids Juice
- Kids Milk
- Kids Soda
- Milk$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00