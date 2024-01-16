Bottle - Femme De La Rouge

$8.00

Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4%Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?