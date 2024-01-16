10 Barrel Brewing WEST Side Bend West
FOOD
Starters
- Beer Nuts$6.00
House roasted peanuts tossed in chipotle, cumin, and achiote seasoning
- Small Wings (5)$11.00
Your choice of house made sauce or rub, with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Large Wings (10)$22.00
Your choice of sauce or rub, with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Steak Nachos$19.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
- Smoked Queso$16.00
Smoked queso, diced jalapeno, tomato, green onion, served with Cajun chips, chicharrónes, or both.
- Peanut & Jam Hummus$12.00
- Tofu Chorizo Nachos$19.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with tofu chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack, four cheese sauce, green onion
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$10.00
- Chicharonne$10.00
- Rocky Patty$6.00
Share the 10 Barrel experience with you four legged best friend! A delicious unseasoned burger patty!
- Cup Soup$6.00Out of stock
Beef and black bean chili with fresno pepper garnish, and grilled sourdough baguette on the side.
- Bowl Soup$9.00Out of stock
Beef and black bean chili, garnished with fresno peppers, served with sourdough baguette on the side.
Salad
- Sm Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
- Sm House Salad$6.00
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
- Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
- Lrg House Salad$9.00
Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomato, radish, carrot
- Cous Cous Salad$16.00
Arugula, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, Granny Smith Apple, pistachios, and feta, tossed with a basil mint vinaigrette
- Cabbage Wedge$14.00
Roasted and grilled red cabbage on cracked pepper labneh, with tumeric tahini dressing, candied peanuts, seasame seeds, garlic, and feta cheese
Pub Grub
- Lemon Chicken Pasta Special$20.00Out of stock
- 10 Barrel Burger$17.00
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, mayo, served on Big Ed's potato bun
- Blue Goat Burger$18.00
Bacon, blueberry jam, goat cheese, arugula, onion, garlic aioli
- Steak Sando$22.00Out of stock
- Rockfish and Chips$22.00
Beer battered Oregon Rockfish, dusted with Cajun seasoning, candied jalapeno coleslaw, lemon aioli
- One Ring Mac + Cheese$20.00
Gouda, pepperjack, jalapeno topped with chili flake, green onion, onion ring. **Get it Nalu's way with a scoop of chili to the onion ring
- Pork Tacos$12.00
Three crispy pulled pork tacos with pickled red onion, candied jalapeno slaw, queso fresco
- Spicy Maple Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried dill brined chicken breast, maple dijon sauce, candied jalapeno slaw, on a Big Ed's potato bun
- Macfish Sando$18.00
- Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Full sized grilled cheese with adult portion of fries
- Adult Chicken Strips$10.00
Adult portion of our chicken strips and fries
Pizza
- Pizza 1/2 & 1/2
Customize your ZA!
- Cowboy Pizza$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
- Fun Gi Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream, shredded mozz, oyster mushroom, red onion, roasted garlic, mushroom ricotta, and chili flake
- Jaca Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
- Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of large pepperoni, cup n char small pepperoni, and herbs
- Plain Jane Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
- Sweet Heat Pizza$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, fresno peppers, house cured pork, pineapple
- SoCal BBQ Pizza$24.00
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, mushroom, Alabama sauce drizzle
- Soprano Pizza$24.00
Personal Pie
- Personal Pepperoni$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Pepperoni - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of large pepperoni, cup and char small pepperoni, parmesan, and herbs*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Jaca$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. The Jaca - Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños** No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Cowboy$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Cowboy - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Sweet Heat$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Hawaiian - Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, fresno peppers, house cured pork & pineapple.*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Plain Jane$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Personal Plain Jane - Tomato sauce and shredded mozz*No 1/2 & 1/2 or modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Fun Gi Pizza$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. Garlic cream, shredded mozz, oyster mushrooms, red onion,, roasted garlic, mushroom ricotta, and chili flake**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza
- Personal Soprano$16.00
- Personal SoCal BBQ$16.00
Personal 10" pie with your choice of salad and dressing. BBQ sauce, mozz, pulled pork, red onions, banana peppers, roasted garlic, mushrooms, and Alabama sauce drizzle**No 1/2 and 1/2 modifications available on this pizza
Kids Menu
- K-Cheeseburger$10.00
Kids cheeseburger with their choice of side
- K-Cheese Pizza$10.00
Kids cheese pizza!
- K- Chicken Fingers$8.00
Kids chicken fingers - comes with fries, fruit or salad.
- K-Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza!
- K-Grilled Cheese$8.00
Kids grilled cheese with their choice of side
- K-Hawaiian Pizza$10.00
Kids Hawaiian Pizza
- K-Sundae$3.00
Ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.
Sides
- Add Sauce
- $ Anchovie$1.00
- $ Avocado$1.00
- $ Bacon$2.00
- $ Beyond Patty$6.00
- $ Burger Patty$6.00
- $ Cajun Chips$5.00
- $ Calabrese$4.00
- $ Chicken$8.00
- $ Chicken Tenders$6.00
- $ Coleslaw$3.00
- $ Cous Cous 3oz$3.00
- $ Dressing 8oz$4.00
- $ Flatbread$3.00
- $ Four Cheese$4.00
- $ Fries$4.00
- $ Gluten Free Crust$10.00
- $ Ice Cream$2.00
- $ Jalapenos$0.50
- $ Marinara COLD$2.00
- $ Marinara HOT$2.00
- $ One Piece Rockfish$4.00
- $ Oranges$2.00
- $ Pork$4.00
- $ Portobello$4.00
- $ Ranch To Go$0.50
- $ Sausage$3.00
- $ Shredded Mozz$1.00
- $ Sliced Apples$2.00
- $ Sour Dough$2.00
- $ Steak$9.00
- $ Steak Tips$4.00
- $ Veggies$2.00
Dessert
Notes to Kitchen
Cheap Fun
DRAFT BEER
Penny Swipe
BIF REDEEM
BIF SELL
Apres Beer
Bike Team Beer
Non Pub EMP Beer
Cheap Fun Personal Za Beer
Cheap Fun Pitcher
10 SERIES
DONT MAKE
N2 - Sugar High
Prickly Pear Cider
Something Nefarious
S - Guava Crush
S- Apricot Crush
S - Lucid Daydream
S - Mango Crush
S - Tone Wood
12 oz Cloud Mentality Can
12 oz Camp Vibes Can
12oz Cucumber Crush Can
12oz Guava Crush Can
12 oz Pilsner
12oz Pub Beer Can
12oz Raspberry Crush Can
12 oz Refreshy Can
12 oz Sinistor Can
12oz N/A IPA can
16oz Pub. Beer
16oz Hour Glass
16oz Pitter Patter
TO-GO BEER
BEER TO GO
- 10B Sparkling Rose - TOGO$6.00
- 10B Sparkling White - TOGO$6.00
- 32oz Growler Fill$7.00
- 64oz Growler Fill$12.00
- 6 PACK - Kitchen$10.00
BUY THE KITCHEN A 6-PACK!A practice stolen from the Oven and Shaker in Portland, OR. Who borrowed the practice from the Publican in Chicago, IL
- Kitchen PUB ICE!$3.00
BUY THE KITCHEN A 6-PACK! A practice stolen from the Oven and Shaker in Portland, OR. Who borrowed the practice from the Publican in Chicago, IL
- Bottle - Pub Ice To Go$3.00
- PUB ICE 6 PK$10.00
- PUB ICE 12 PK$20.00
- 18 PACK - PUB Beer$15.00
ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 / This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 12oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.
- 12pk Apocalypse$20.00
- 4pk Pitter Patter$14.00
- 4pk - Hour Glass$20.00
- 6 PACK- Apocalypse$10.00
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 70 This west coast style IPA is our flagship beer. Apocalypse is hop forward, perfectly balanced with a medium bodied mouth feel, and finishes crisp and dry.
- 6 PACK - All Ways Down$10.00
- 6 PACK - Camp Vibes$10.00
- 6 PACK - Cloud Mentality$10.00
AVB: 6.7% / IBU: 50 / This Hazy IPA was brewed to showcase the potential of the new Strata Hop. Big, juicy, and tropical fruit notes are backed up with sticky-sweet pine sap aroma. The bitterness is mild and balanced with a medium malt body
- 6 PACK - Cucumber Crush$13.00
Sour / IBU 7 / ABV 5%Brewed to appeal to any palate or virgins of the sour craze, this award winning beer is crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime - the time is now, #crushlife.
- 6 PACK - Guava Crush$13.00
ABV - 5.2% / IBU - 10 / We love guava and if you do as well, this beer is for you! We packed pink guava flavor and aroma into our tart Berliner Weisse base. Like all our Crush series, this beer is fruit focused and made for the sour beer lover.
- 6 PACK - Juicy Drama$10.00
- 6pack - N/A IPA$10.00
- 6 PACK - Nature Calls$10.00
ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 40/ West Coast IPA meets East Coast IPA and somewhere in the middle you get the Mountain IPA. This beer has the big juicy hop profile the IPA lover craves, paired with a restrained bitterness and a refreshingly smooth dry finish. Amazingly balanced, ultra refined and incredibly quaffable.. When Nature Calls its hard to resist.
- 6 PACK - Pilsner$10.00
ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 This is a classic German-Style Pilsner brewed the traditional way to enhance complexity. We used Noble hops to give it the authentic character you would expect from a Pilsner. Let's Rip!
- 6 PACK - Profuse Juice$10.00
- 6 PACK - Pub Beer$7.00
ABV - 5% / IBU - 14 /This can proves that ideas you come up with at one in the morning actually can happen. Served in a 16oz can... requests for a glass will be denied.
- 6 PACK - Raspberry Crush$13.00
Sour / IBU 4 / ABV 6.5% A great introduction to the sour world. Raspberry crush will slap you in the face with raspberry tartness then again with an undeniable sourness. Refreshingly mouth puckering.
- 6 Pack Refreshy$10.00
- 6 PACK - Sinistor Black$10.00
- Bottle - Ambre Roche$7.00
ABV 7.3%/ IBU 10 / Ambre Roche was inspired by Belgian old world brewing traditions but given a new world twist. Old: A three year wild beer aged in Pinot barrels. New: Aged in the barrels with kumquats and vanilla to balance out the complex tartness
- Bottle - Belle Fraise TO GO$8.00
ABV 6% / Strawberry Lambic Ale
- Bottle - Castle of Memories$8.00
- Bottle - Femme De La Rouge$8.00
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale with Cherries / ABV 7.4%Across the room you see her. Glamorous, wild, wise beyond her years, yet aged to perfection. You lock eyes and you know; this level of elegance comes along once in a lifetime. Fantasies of tart cherries, earthy sour, and nuances of fruity caramel fill your senses until you feel you may burst. The lady in red is calling to you. Will you dance?
- Bottle - Revive$7.00
- Bottle - Rose Bois$9.00
Belgian Style Wild Sour Ale / ABV 7.4%Inspired by old school Belgian Sours, this brew took Jimmy three years to age to perfection. Using two types of wild yeasts this concoction will take your sense on a wild trip through earth and time.
- Bottle - Sir Bois$9.00
- Bottle - Slice of Heaven$8.00
- Bottle - Strata Farmhouse Sour$10.00
- Bottle - Tako Michu TO GO$7.00
- Bottle-Paxton Project-Bottle$8.00
ABV - 16.3% / IBU - 30 / From the creative minds of Tonya & Sean, this masterpiece has been aging in Port Barrels for over a year. Dripping with nuances of chocolate, orange, and cinnamon, the expertise and patience put into this beer pays off in every sip.
- Bottle-Vino De Grano$5.00
ABV - 10.8% / IBU - 26 / This wheat wine ale was aged in whiskey and Oregon pinot noir barrels for a complex array of tannic dark fruit and drying whiskey nuances. Then it was layered with graham crackers for a mind blowing sensory journey that will keep you captivated until the very end. *Silver Medal - 2020 Oregon Beer Awards, Bronze Medal - 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards*
WINE
GLASS WINE
BOTTLE WINE
LIQUORS
HOUSE COCKTAILS
MOCKTAILS
GIN
LIQUEUR
- Amaretto$9.00
- Ancho Reyes$8.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Bailey Irish Cream$8.00
- Campari Aperitive$9.00
- Cranberry Liqueur$10.00
- Fernet$12.00
- Fernet Menta$12.00
- Grand Marnier Cordon$10.00
- HRD Peach Schnapps$6.00
- HRD Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Kahlua Coffee$8.00
- Lejon Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Lejon Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Monarch Triple Sec$6.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Rumplemintz$9.00
- St. Germain$9.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$17.00
RUM
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY
- *Well Whiskey (Henry Mckenna)$8.00
- Basil Hayden's Bourbon$14.00
- Breckenridge Rum Cask Whiskey$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulliett Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliett Rye$9.00
- Crater Lake Rye Whiskey$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Dewards Scotch$12.00
- Four Roses$10.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Johnny Walker Black Scotch$14.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon 100 Proof$12.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
4PACK FOR BAR ONLY
NA BEVS
- *N/A Refill*
- Apple Cider$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$2.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr Pepper$2.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$4.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Iced Tea$2.00
- Kids Chocolate Milk$1.00
- Kids Cranberry Juice$1.00
- Kids Dr Pepper$1.00
- Kids Milk$1.00
- Kids OJ$3.00
- Kids Pineapple Juice$1.00
- Kombucha$7.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Root Beer$2.00
- Roy Rogers$2.00
- Shirley Temple$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Zentopia CBD$6.00
RETAIL
PUB BEER MERCH
HATS
- 10bb Flexfit hat$22.00
- Beavers Hat$24.00
- Beers and Babes Hat-RED$26.00
- Chilax, Drink a Beer$22.00
- DBO Grandpa Hat$24.00
- DBO Trucker Hat$22.00
- Fleece Beanie$15.00
- Fleece Lined Winter Hat$22.00
- Khaki Summer Hat$24.00
- Let's Rip Bucket Hat$15.00
- Let's Rip Foamie$15.00
- Let's Rip Navy Hat$20.00
- Linen Dad Hat$25.00
- Mountain Patch Trucker Hat$22.00
- Nylon Beer Cap Pink$25.00
- Nylon DBO Cap-Blue$25.00
- Old School Wool Cap$20.00
- P4S Corduroy$15.00
- Pale Pink Dad Hat (cool brew dude)$22.00
- Pom Beanie$25.00
- Pub Beer Dad Hat$22.00
- Rip City Pom Beanie$10.00
- Sport Mesh Camper Hat$25.00
- Trailblazers Hat$24.00
- Tropical Bucket Hat$15.00
- Womans Access Cap-White$25.00
APPAREL
- 10 Barrel Grocery Print$27.00
- 10 Barrel Scoop Neck$20.00
- Apoc Racing Tee$22.00
- Beer Me Tee$25.00
- Bend Ladies Tee-Yellow$25.00
- Bend Mountain Tee (Mens)$25.00
- Bend West Billboard Tee$11.00
- Bike Jersey$50.00
- Bone Daddy$30.00
- Cascade Band Tee$27.00
- Cheap Fun 90's Tank$25.00
- Cheap Fun Tee$27.00
- DBO Baseball TEE$30.00
- DBO Short Sleeve Tee$20.00
- DBO T-Shirt$20.00
- DBO Tank$15.00
- Endless Beer Maroon$10.00
- Endless Beer Navy$10.00
- GOLF TEE$34.00
- *******Hop Burst$30.00
- L/S DBO Tee$30.00
- L/S Henley - 10 Barrel$30.00
- Ladies Day Tank$28.00
- Let's Rip Ringer Tee$20.00
- Nature Calls Tee$20.00
- NW Pint Tee$25.00
- P4S Tee$15.00
- P4S Tshirt$20.00
- Paddle Time Tee$25.00
- Pearl IPA Tee$20.00
- Phys Ed Tee$15.00
- Pub Beer Live Cheap Fun Tee$20.00
- Pub Beer Long Sleeve$25.00
- Pub Beer Tank$15.00
- Retro Raglan Tee$20.00
- Staple Tee$25.00
- Summer Nights Hoodie$50.00
- Triple Beer Hoodie$50.00
- Van Tank-Orange$10.00
- Van Tank-Red$10.00
- Van Tee-Blue$10.00
- Womens VAN Tee Pink$10.00
RETAIL MISC
- Blanket$50.00
- Canvas Tote Bag$20.00
- Cell Phone Wallet$5.00
- DBO Crew Socks$15.00
- DBO Koozie$3.00
- Dog Bowl$18.00
- Dog Collars$25.00
- Dog Leashes$25.00
- Drinking Buddy Pet Bandanas$10.00
- Having a Day Towel$50.00
- Koozie Magnet$7.00
- Let's Rip Socks$5.00
- Lets Rip Fanny Pack$25.00
- P4S Gloves$36.00
- Pin$5.00
- Pub Beer Koozie$4.00
- Pub Beer Ornament$6.00
- Pub Beer Sweat Pants$34.00
- Public Lands Day Bandana$9.00
- Tan Shorts$35.00
HOODIES/SWEATERS
- BEER Crew$25.00
- Camo Pullover Windbreaker$90.00
- Coaches Jacket$45.00
- DBO Black Zip Up$25.00
- DBO Crew$40.00
- Denver Hoodie$10.00
- Drink Beer Outside Hoodie$50.00
- Drink Beer Hoodie$50.00
- Flannel$50.00
- Grey Zip Up Barrel$50.00
- JOE$45.00
- OSU Camo Hoodie$45.00
- P4S Crew$10.00
- Pub Beer Champion Jacket$43.00
- Simms Hoodie$25.00
- Spring Layer Hoodie$40.00
- Stencil Heather Hoodie$50.00
- Summer Nights Hoodie$30.00
- Triple Beer Hoodie$30.00