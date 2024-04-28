10 Barrel Portland Portland
Non-Alcohol
Soda
Bottles/Cans
Juice/Misc.
3PD WINTER FOOD MENU
Starters
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.50
- Second Pretzel$6.50
- Fries$7.50
Regular fries, or upgrade to Truffle Fries for $3: crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil, topped with shaved aged parmesan, served with a roasted garlic aioli
- Jumbo Crispy Wings$16.50
- Large Pub Salad$12.50
Arcadian field greens, shredded carrots, croutons, garnishes, choice of dressing
- Small Pub Salad$9.50
- Bowl of Soup$11.50
- Cup of Soup$6.50
- Steak Nachos$21.50
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
- Cup of Tomato Chipotle Soup$6.50
- Bowl of Tomato Chipotle Soup$12.00
Mains
- 10 Barrel Burger$15.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
- Drive-In Burger$16.00
- Beyond Burger$17.00
Vegan burger with a grilled Beyond patty, Vegan chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickled red onions on a toasted rustic pub bun
- The Fish Delight$13.00Out of stock
- Portland Salad$12.00
Arcadian greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$14.00
14" Pizza
- 14" Hawaii 5.0$23.00
- 14" Hipster$24.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, baby spinach, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, roasted red peppers.
- 14" Jaca$25.00
Creamy cheese sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, house pulled pork, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
- 14" Pearl Pie$22.00
- 14" Pepperoni$21.00
- 14" Pizza 1/2 & 1/2$20.00
- 14" Plain Jane$20.00
The classic -- red sauce, cheese
- 14" The Three Pigs$25.00
10" Pizza
- 10" Blizzard Conditions$22.50
- 10" Hipster$21.00
- 10" Jaca$22.00
- 10" Pearl Pie$19.00
- 10" Pepperoni$18.00
- 10" Pizza 1/2 & 1/2$23.00
- 10" Plain Jane$17.00
- 10" The Three Pigs$22.00
14" GF Pizza
- 14" GF Hawaii 5.0$27.00
- 14" GF Hipster$28.00
- 14" GF Jaca$29.00
- 14" GF Pearl Pie$26.00
- 14" GF Pepperoni$25.00
- 14" GF Pizza 1/2 & 1/2$25.00
- 14" GF Plain Jane$24.00
- 14" GF The Three Pigs$29.00
10" GF Pizza
- 10" GF Hawaii 5.0$24.00
- 10" GF Hipster$25.00
- 10" GF Jaca$26.00
- 10" GF Pearl Pie$23.00
- 10" GF Pepperoni$22.00
- 10" GF Pizza 1/2 & 1/2$22.00
- 10" GF Plain Jane$21.00
- 10" GF The Three Pigs$26.00
TO-GO DRINKS
CANNED BEER
- 18 Pack Pub Beer$15.00
- All Ways Down 6 Pack$10.00
- Apocalypse IPA 6 Pack$10.00
- Camp Vibes 6 Pack$12.00
- Cloud Mentality 6 Pack$10.00
- Crush Variety$20.00
- Cucumber Crush 6 Pack$14.00
- Guava Crush 6 Pack$14.00
- N/A IPA$11.00
- Nature Calls 6 Pack$12.00
- Pilsner 6 Pack$12.00
- Profuse Juice 6 Pack$12.00
- Pub Beer 6 Pack$9.00
- Raspberry Crush 6 Pack$14.00
- Refreshy Cider 6 Pack$13.00
- Sinistor 6 Pack$12.00
- PUB Ice 6 Pack$12.00
- PUB Ice Fruit Punch 6 Pack$12.00
- PUB Ice Variety Pack$20.00
TO GO COCKTAILS
CROWLERS AND GROWLERS
FANCY BEER
COCKTAIL BOXES
3PD TO-GO DRINKS
CANNED BEER
- 18 Pack Pub Beer$18.20
- All Ways Down 6 Pack$14.30
- Apocalypse IPA 6 Pack$14.30
- Camp Vibes 6 Pack$14.30
- Cloud Mentality 6 Pack$14.30
- Crush Variety$26.00
- Cucumber Crush 6 Pack$16.90
- Guava Crush 6 Pack$16.90
- N/A IPA$12.30
- Nature Calls 6 Pack$14.30
- Pilsner 6 Pack$14.30
- Profuse Juice 6 Pack$14.30
- Pub Beer 6 Pack$11.70
- Raspberry Crush 6 Pack$16.90
- Sinistor 6 Pack$14.30