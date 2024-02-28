COME IN AND ENJOY AMAZING SPANISH FOOD FOOD & TAPAS
100 Montaditos West Kendall
REGULAR MENU
Special Promotions
- 10MPTATION$18.00
10 Montaditos (special selection for you) +fries+ 2 soft drinks
- Kids Menu$5.99
1 Montadito + 1 sweet montadito +small fries + soft drink
- Montadito Iberico$4.50
Our iberic ham montadito, drizzled with rich olive oil, is a flavorful escape to the Mediterranean. Simple yet stunning!
- Montyburger 2.0$12.99
Burger + fries + mug of sangria or tinto de verano or domestic beer
- You and Me and Tapas$29.99
4 montaditos from #1 to #10 + Platter of choice: huevos estrellados or tortilla española or croquetas + Pitcher of Sangria or tinto de verano or national beer
Original Montaditos
- 1. Serrano ham, tomato and olive oil$2.50
- 2. Chorizo, tomato and olive oil$2.50
- 3. Meatballs with marinara sauce$2.50
- 4. Tortilla española and aioli$2.50
- 5. Garlic pork loin and mayo$2.50
- 6. BBQ Pulled Pork and cheddar cheese$2.50
- 7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$2.50
- 8. Philly Steak and cheddar cheese$2.50
- 9. Fresh Mozzarella, tomato and pesto (Cereal Bread)$2.50
- 10. Guava and cream cheese$2.50
Premium Montaditos
- 11. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella and olive oil$2.75
- 12. Serrano Ham, avocado and olive oil$2.75
- 13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese$2.75
- 14. Serrano ham, tortilla and mayo$2.75
- 15. Serrano ham, cream cheese, tomato and arugula (Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 16. Chorizo and manchego cheese$2.75
- 17. Chorizo and tortilla española$2.75
- 18. Chistorra, cheddar cheese and alioli$2.75
- 19. Chistorra, cream cheese and crispy onion$2.75
- 20. Chistorra, lettuce and fresh tomato$2.75
- 21. Meatballs with marinara sauce, cream cheese and alioli$2.75
- 22. Meatballs, pickles and mustard$2.75
- 23. Tortilla española, roasted pepeer and alioli$2.75
- 24. Tortilla española, fresh tomato and mayo$2.75
- 25. Tortilla española, bacon, crispy onion and brava sauce$2.75
- 26. Garlic pork loin, roasted pepper and mayo$2.75
- 27. Garlic Pork Loin, cheddar cheese and alioli$2.75
- 28. Garlic pork loin, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo$2.75
- 29. Chorizo criollo$2.75
- 30. Chorizo criollo, pickles and mayo$2.75
- 31. Chorizo Criollo, chipotle alioli and red onion (chapata bread)$2.75
- 32. Montadito croqueta de jamon$2.75
- 33. Montadito croqueta de queso manchego$2.75
- 34. Montadito de croqueta de chorizo$2.75
- 35. Montadito de croqueta de bacalao$2.75
- 36. BBQ Pulled pork, cream cheese and alioli$2.75
- 37. BBQ Pulled Pork, fresh tomato and mayo$2.75
- 38 BBQ Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese and crispy onion$2.75
- 39. BBQ Pulled Pork, cream cheese, bacon and alioli$2.75
- 40. BBQ Pulled Pork, bacon and chipotle alioli ( Chapata Bread)$2.75
- 41. BBQ pulled pork, pickles and mustard$2.75
- 42. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo$2.75
- 43. Grilled chicken, avocado and chipotle alioli$2.75
- 44. Grilled Chicken, tomato, lettuce and mayo$2.75
- 45. Grilled Chicken, roasted pepper, fresh tomato and alioli$2.75
- 46. Grilled chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli ( Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 47. Turkey, arugula and chipotle alioli$2.75
- 48. Turkey, bacon and mayo$2.75
- 49. Turkey, cream cheese and avocado ( Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 50. Cubano: Turkey, bacon, manchego cheese and mustard$2.75
- 51. Hot dog, ketchup, mayo and crispy onion$2.75
- 52. Hot Dog, Ketchup and mustard$2.75
- 53. HOT DOG , pickles and mustard$2.75
- 54. Philly steak, bacon and mayo$2.75
- 55. Philly Steak and Manchego cheese$2.75
- 56. Philly Steak, fresh tomato, lettuce and chipotle alioli$2.75
- 57. Philly steak, cheddar cheese and crispy onion$2.75
- 58. Philly steak, avocado and mayo (Chapata Bread)$2.75
- 59. Fried Egg, bacon and avocado (Chapata Bread)$2.75
- 60. Fried Egg and BBQ pulled pork (Chapata Bread)$2.75
- 61. Fried egg and serrano ham ( Chapata Bread)$2.75
- 62. Fried Calamari and alioli$2.75
- 63. Fried Calamari and mayo chipotle$2.75
- 64. Fried calamari, avocado and red onion$2.75
- 65. Tuna salad and tomato ( Cereal bread)$2.75
- 66. Tuna salad, avocado and mayo$2.75
- 67. Tuna salad, arugula y alioli$2.75
- 68. Morcilla and Mayo$2.75
- 69. Morcilla and red onion$2.75
- 70. Morcilla, roasted pepper and chipotle ali oli$2.75
- 71. Manchego cheese, tomato, roasted pepper and mayo$2.75
- 72. Manchego cheese, Turkey and arugula (Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 73. Manchego Cheese, arugula, tomato and pesto$2.75
- 74. Fresh Mozzarella, arugula and pesto (Creal Bread)$2.75
- 75. Fresh Mozzarella, turkey, avocado and honey mustard (Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 76. Goat cheese, tomato and honey mustard (Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 77. Goat cheese, Turkey and arugula (Chapata)$2.75
- 78. Brie Cheese, arugula, crispy onion and honey mustard$2.75
- 79. Brie cheese, avocado, tomato and pesto (Cereal Bread)$2.75
- 80. VEGAN: avocado, tomato, arugula, crispy onion and olive oil$2.75
Gourmet Montaditos
- 81. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto (Chapata)$3.25
- 82. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella, avocado and pesto (Chapata)$3.25
- 83. Chorizo, manchego cheese, tomato, roasted pepper and Mayo (Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 84. Grilled Chicken, bacon,goat cheese and chipotle alioli(Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 85. Smoked salmon and cream cheese (Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 86. Smoked salmon, arugula and red onion (Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 87. Smoked Salmon, fresh mozzarella, arugula and honey mustard (Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 88. Garlic Shrimp with avocado ( Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 89. Garlic Shrimp and honey mustard ( Chapata Bread)$3.25
- 90. Garlic Shrimp, chipotle alioli and lettuce (Chapata Bread))$3.25
Mighty Montaditos
Monty burgers
- 94. American Cheese Burger - Cristal bread, burger, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce and ketchup (Cristal Bread)$9.99
- 95. Spanish Burger: Cristal Bread, burger, manchego cheese, serrano ham, red onion, fresh tomato, arugula and Mayo(Crista Bread)$9.99
- 96. 100 M Burger: Cristal bread, burger, egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard(Cristal Bread)$9.99
Sweet Montaditos
Collections Montaditos
Combos Montaditos
Appetizers
Salads & Bowls
Platters
- Huevos Estrellados Serrano Ham$8.99
- Huevos Estrellados Chistorra$8.99
- Huevos Estrellados Serrano Ham with Truffle$10.99
- Huevos Estrellados Chistorra with Truffle$10.99
- Croquetas Ibérico$10.99
8 Croquetas iberico
- Croquetas Chorizo$10.99
8 croquetas chorizo
- Croquetas Manchego$10.99
- Croquetas Cod$10.99
8 Croquetas cod
- 3 Croquetas Ibérico$5.50
- 3 Croquetas Chorizo$5.50
- 3 Croquetas Manchego$5.50
- 3 Croquetas Cod$5.50
- Chicken Strips with Fries$11.99
- 9 Chicken Wings$14.99
- 6 Chicken Wings$10.50
- Chistorra with Fries$12.99
- Calamari$14.99
- Garlic Shrimps$14.99
- Tortilla Española$10.99
- Tortilla Gigante$24.00
- Chicken strips$11.99
- Anchovies with chips$19.99
- White anchovies ( boquerones ) with chips$17.99
- Matrimonio ( mix anchovies and boquerones)$24.99
Tablas
- Tabla Española: Serrano ham, chorizo, manchego cheese and fuet$13.99
- Tabla Ibérica: Iberic ham, lomo iberico, chorizo iberico, salchichon iberico$29.99
- Tabla Mixta: Serrano ham, tortilla española and manchego cheese$13.99
- Tabla Serrano Ham and Manchego Cheese$13.99
- Tabla de Carnes Espanolas$29.99
- Tabla de quesos: queso manchego, queso de cabra, queso idiazabal y brie cheese$19.99
Desserts
Beer
- Alhambra Bottle$7.00
- Alhambra Bucket$29.00
- Bud Light Bottle$4.50
- Bud Light Bucket$20.00
- Bud Light Mug$4.50
- Bud Light Pitcher$12.00
- Budweiser Bottle$4.50
- Budweiser Bucket$20.00
- Budweiser Mug$4.50
- Budweiser Pitcher$12.00
- Corona Bottle$6.00
- Corona Bucket$25.00
- Estrella Damm Bottle$6.00
- Estrella Damm Bucket$25.00
- Estrella Damm Mug$6.00
- Estrella Damm Pithcer$18.00
- Heineken Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bucket$25.00
- Mahou Bottle$6.00
- Mahou Bucket$25.00
- Mahou Mug$6.00
- Mahou Pitcher$18.00
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.50
- Miller Lite Bottle$6.00
- Miller Lite Bucket$25.00
- Modelo Bottle$6.00
- Patagonia Bottle$6.00
- Polar Bottle$4.50
- Samuel Adams Bottle$6.00
- Samuel Adams Bucket$25.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$6.00
- Stella Artois Bucket$25.00
- Stella Artois Mug$6.00
- Stella Artois Pitcher$18.00
- Yuengling Bottle$6.00
- Yuengling Bucket$20.00
- Yuengling Mug$5.00
- Yuengling Pitcher$18.00
- Estrella Galicia Clasica Bottle$6.00
- Estrella Galicia Reserva Especial 1906$7.00
- Estrella Galicia Sin Alcohol 0.0$6.00
- Estrella Galicia Clasica Mug$6.00
- Estrella Galicia Clasica Pitcher$18.00
- Estrella Galicia Clasica Bucket$25.00
- Estrella Galicia Reserva Especial Bucket$29.00
- Inedit$7.00
100M Drinks
Coffee
Soft Drinks
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Sierra Mist$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale Bottle$4.00
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Iced Tea Sweet$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mountain Dew Bottle$4.00
- Pepsi Bottle$4.00
- Diet Pepsi Bottle$4.00
- Green Tea Bottle$4.00
- Green Tea Diet Bottle$4.00
- Iced Tea Unsweet$3.50
- Lemon Tea Bottle$4.00
- Orange Crush$3.50
- Orange Crush Bottle$4.00
- Orange Juice Bottle$4.00
- Pineapple Orange Juice$4.00
- Strawberry Kiwi Juice$4.00
- Sierra Mist Bottle$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Pepsi Max$3.50
- Apple Juice Bottle$4.00
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.50
- Gatorade$3.50
- Energy Drinks$5.00
Wine
Extras
Lunch Menu
Flamenco Premium
The price includes a table for 4 and a FREE bottle of house wine