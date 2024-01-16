1015 Steak Company
Featured Items
- Steak Tips
Grilled seasoned steak tips Served with soup or salad and choice of one side$22.00
- Carrot Cake
Three delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple finished with real cream cheese icing$9.00
Appetizers/ Desserts
Appetizers
- 1/2 Onion Ring
Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection$9.00
- Full Onion Ring
Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection$12.00
- Queso & Chips
Queso dip severd in a breadbowl with our homemade tortilla chips$12.00
- Pork Belly
Our house smoked pork belly topped with honey sriracha$12.00
- 1/2 Cheese Curds
white cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown$9.00
- Full Cheese Curds
white cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown$13.00
- Fried Pickles
House breaded pickle chips served with ranch$9.00
Desserts
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Two layers of chocolate cake loaded with peanut butter and topped with chocolate and Reese's$10.00
- Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake
Honey graham cracker crust holds moist lemon cake between layers of raspberry and creamy vanilla cheesecake with lemon mousse and white chocolate curls on top$10.00
- Ice cream$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKThe Drunk'n StrawberryOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- fried cheesecake$10.00
Evening Menu
Steaks
- New York Strip
Aged longer for extra tenderness and flavor, served with a choice of soup or salad and a choice of one side$30.00
- Blue Cheese Mushroom Sirloin
We start with a medium cut 1015 Sirloin and top it off with blue cheese and our house mushroom demi-glace served with soup or salad and choice of one side$32.00
- Hanger
One of our most flavorful cuts of beef This is a must try steak for steak lovers served with soup or salad and choice of one side$31.00
- Filet Mignon
Bacon wrapped Filet Mignon seasoned and grilled to perfection served with soup or salad and choice of one side$42.00
- Dry Aged Ribeye
Large cut 45 day dry aged ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection served with soup or salad and choice of one side$48.00
- Bison Ribeye
Tender, hand cut bison ribeye served with soup or salad and choice of one side$50.00
- Medium Cut Ribeye
Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye topped with garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and one side$30.00
- Large Cut Ribeye
Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye topped with garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and one side$33.00
- Medium Cut Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection Served with soup or salad and one side$29.00
- Large Cut Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection Served with soup or salad and one side$33.00
- X-Large Cut Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection Served with soup or salad and one side$39.00
- Small 1015 Sirloin
Top choice Angus had cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and choice of one side$16.00
- Medium 1015 Sirloin
Top choice Angus had cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and choice of one side$25.00
- Large 1015 Sirloin
Top choice Angus had cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and choice of one side$29.00
- Bourbon Mushroom Sirloin
1015 Sirloin topped with our signature bourbon mushroom sauce served with a soup or salad and choice of one side$28.00
- Surf & Turf
Our hand-cut choice Angus sirloin served with two of our jumbo shrimp served with soup or salad and choice of one side$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKMedium Cut Smoked Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and smoked to perfection served with soup or salad and choice of one sideOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKLarge Cut Smoked Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and smoked to perfection served with soup or salad and choice of one sideOUT OF STOCK$34.00
- OUT OF STOCKX-Large Cut Smoked Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and smoked to perfection served with soup or salad and choice of one sideOUT OF STOCK$40.00
- Porterhouse
20oz aged 28 days topped with our house garlic herb butter served with soup or salad and choice of one side$45.00
- wagyu new york strip$65.00
- range 41 T-bone$52.00
Seafood
- Fish and Chips
2 of our house battered Swai Served with coleslaw and handcut fries$25.00
- Jumbo Shrimp
Choice of coconut, breaded, or broiled shrimp Served with soup or salad and choice of one side$25.00
- Walleye
8oz broiled walleye topped with house seasoning Served with soup or salad and choice of one side$27.00
Dinners
- Grilled Lamb Chops
Two grilled Lamb chops served over a bed of pesto gnocchi Served with soup or salad$30.00
- Raspberry Chicken
6oz grilled chicken breast topped with our raspberry sauce and parmesan cheese Served with a soup or salad and a choice of one side$20.00
- Chicken Strips
Four house breaded chicken strips Served with a soup or salad and a choice of one side$18.00
- Pork Osso Bucco
Slow cooked pork osso bucco served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and covered with pork gravy Served with soup or salad$33.00
Sandwiches
- The Mac Attack$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken sandwich tossed in a red chili garlic sauce topped with coleslaw and served on a toasted focaccia bread$15.00
- Philly Steak
Shaved prime rib topped with satuee onions, peppers and swiss cheese on a toasted rosemary schiacciata roll$17.00
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Sliced USDA choice Angus prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun served with au jus$16.00
- Hog Wild Sandwich
Our house breaded pork tenderloin topped with bacon, swiss cheese, leaf lettuce and honey sriracha served on focaccia bread$15.00
Burgers
- Steakhouse Burger
1/2lb burger topped with smoked gouda, homemade onion rings, bacon, BBQ whisky sauce and leaf lettuce Served on a sesame seed bun$16.00
- Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
- French Onion Burger
1/2lb burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, sauteed onions and our house made demi-glace served on a toasted sesame seed bun$16.00
- Pub Burger
1/2lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, sauteed onion, bacon, honey mustard, leaf lettuce and served on a pretzel bun$16.00
- Burger
1/2lb beef patty charbroiled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun$14.00
Pasta
Sides
- Hand Cut Fries$3.00
- Soup$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- American Fries$3.00
- Am Fry/chz$4.00
- Am Fry/onion$4.00
- Am Fry/both$5.00
- Garlic Mashed$3.00
- loaded Garlic Mashed$5.00
- Baked Potato$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaked Sweet PotatoOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKLoaded Baked SweetOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Grilled Asparagus$3.00
- Hash Browns$3.00
- Hash Browns/chz$4.00
- Hash Browns/onion$4.00
- Hash Browns/both$5.00
- Wild Rice$3.00
- Boston Browns$3.00
Salads
- Sirloin Salad
6oz sirloin cooked to order served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, and tomato$16.00
- Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, and tomato$14.00