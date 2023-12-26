La Fuente Mexican Restaurant Martin Rd.
FOOD
Dips and Starters
- Bean Dip$5.99
A special blend of our signature cheese dip and homemade refried beans.
- Cheese Dip$5.99
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
- Large Cheese dip$11.99
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!
- Chorizo Dip$12.99
Authentic homemade chorizo blended with cheesedip. It's a crowd favorite!
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
Made daily in house with the freshest avocados.
- Large Guacamole Dip$11.99
Our housemade guacamole, but BIGGER!
- Spinach Dip$10.99
Fresh spinach mixed into our signature cheese dip to make a tasty combo.
- La Fuente Dip$14.99
A delicious blend of our signature cheese dip mixed with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Also comes with a side of our fresh pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and three flour tortillas.
- Camarones de Coco$9.99
Six coconut shrimp fried to the perfect crunch, served with a side of delicious sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Chicharones$6.99
Not your average pork rinds! These are fried fresh to order. Just squeeze some lime juice and drizzle with valentina salsa and experience the taste of Mexico!
- Chicken Wings
Traditional Hot wings made with our special hot wings sauce and served with a side of fries.
- Ceviche$14.99
Juicy shrimp marinated in lime juice, freshly chopped tomatoes, cilantro, onion, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of Tostadas or crackers.
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$9.99
Fresh tortilla chips covered with grated white cheese melted to perfection. Homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos are optional to add to this cheesy goodness.
- Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos$11.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
- Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$13.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
- Nacho Supreme$15.99
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Fajita Nacho$17.99
Nachos topped with our savory chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
- Fajita Shrimp Nacho$19.99
Nachos topped with our savory shrimp fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
- Shredded Chicken or Chunk Beef Quesadilla$7.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, delicious chunk beef, or homemade chorizo.
- Grilled Chicken or Beef Quesadilla$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of delicious grilled chicken, tender steak strips, or mixed.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and savory shrimp.
- Fajita Quesadilla a la carta$11.99
Chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
- Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta$13.99
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
- Quesadilla Special$14.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, chunk beef, or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh guacamole with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Quesadilla Special Shrimp$18.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh guacamole and served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Fajita Quesadilla Meal$18.99
Your choice of chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans on the side.
- Quesadilla Chipotle$18.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, and our homemade chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, and tomato.
Salads
- Guacamole Salad$7.99
A fresh lettuce, guacamole, and tomato salad.
- Tossed Salad$6.99
Fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grated cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Savory grilled chicken with lettuce, bell peppers, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.99
Delicious shrimp with lettuce, bell peppers, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad$14.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or tender chunk beef topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
- Taco Fajita Salad$17.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of chicken fajita or steak fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$19.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Salad$9.99
Plate of fresh rice, homemade refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Sandwiches and Tortas
Tacos
- Soft or Crispy Taco$3.50
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
- Grilled Soft or Crispy Taco$4.50
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with grilled chicken or tender steak, topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Tacos Carne Asada Meal$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with sliced steak. Comes with a side of onions, cilantro, lime, and a side order of refried beans.
- Meal Tacos al Pastor$14.99
3 corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled beef and pork combination with pineapple pieces. Onions, cilantro, lime, salsa picosa and salsa verde upon request. Side of rice and beans.
- Meal Fish Tacos$14.99
3 corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled fish dressed cabbage and homemade sauce. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
- Taco al Pastor (each)$5.00
Corn tortilla filled with a traditional mix of savory grilled beef, pork, and pineapple. Onions, cilantro, and lime are on the side.
- Fish Taco (each)$5.00
Corn tortilla filled with grilled Pangasius dressed with cabbage and a homemade fish sauce.
Burritos
- Burrito$6.99
A classic Mexican burrito filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
- Burrito Bean$4.99
A classic Mexican burrito filled with homemade refried beans topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese.
- Burrito Real$13.99
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Burrito Deluxe$15.99
Two flour tortillas filled with juicy shredded chicken topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Big Mamma Burrito$17.99
A large flour tortilla filled with our juicy shredded chicken, topped with our signature burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Stuffed Burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or carnitas, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Philly Cheese Steak Burrito$17.99
Traditional grilled philly cheese steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, and cheese all inside a flour tortilla. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Mexican Flag Burrito$9.99
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef layered with burrito salsa, cheese dip, and salsa verde to resemble the colors of the Mexican flag.
- Burrito Supreme$16.99
Three burritos, each containing a different meat (juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, and traditional carnitas), topped with burrito salsa and cheese. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Fajita Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or tender grilled steak topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- La Fuente Wrap$17.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce.
- Burrito California$17.99
Grande Burrito filled with perfectly seasoned grilled steak, French fries, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Enchiladas
- Enchilada$4.49
A traditional enchilada made of a rolled corn tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or melted cheese. Topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese.
- Enchiladas Supreme$15.99
Four enchiladas, each with a different filling (ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, and cheese) topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Enchiladas Ranchero$15.99
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our finely grated white cheese melted to perfection, and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our juicy shredded chicken and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers,and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga$7.49
A fried golden brown flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef and topped with our signature cheese sauce.
- Chimichanga Meal$14.99
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
- Chimichanga La Fuente$15.99
Our largest flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans. This is for the true chimichanga lovers that just can't get enough!
- Chimichanga Supreme$17.99
Three flour tortillas: one chunk beef, one shredded chicken, and one shrimp, all topped with our signature cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Fajitas
- Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$17.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$21.99
Delicious juicy shrimp, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Special (La Fuente) Fajita$22.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, delicious juicy shrimp, homemade chorizo, and a savory pork rib, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Jalisco Fajita$20.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, and delicious juicy shrimp, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Fundida Fajita$20.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast and beef skirt steak cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Cozumel Fajita$20.99
A delicious mix of grilled pineapple, green bell peppers, grilled onions, and tender strips of marinated chicken breast topped with melted cheese. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Ranchero Fajita$20.99
The meat lovers of fajitas containing tender beef skirt steak, sizzling bacon, pepperoni, homemade chorizo, grilled onions, and grilled bell peppers. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajita$20.99
A special mix of grilled pineapple, mushrooms, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, and tender slices of skirt steak or grilled chicken. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Veg #5 Fajita$15.99
A delicious vegetable fajita containing freshly chopped grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Marisco Fajita$24.99
Our delicious seafood fajita plate containing shrimp, krab, fish fillet, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, and our signature cheese sauce to top it all off. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Molcajete$29.99
An authentic Mexican tradition containing steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pearl onions, bell pepper, pineapple, cheese, jalapeno, and nopal. Served with a side of rice, beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steaks
- Steak Mexicano$21.99
A savory T-bone steak topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Steak Ranchero$21.99
A savory T-bone steak topped with a special hot sauce, served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Steak Tampiqueno$20.99
Tender beef steak served with a traditional cheese enchilada, along with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Carne Asada$20.99
A tender steak served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans, along with your choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad.
- Steak and Shrimp$23.99
A delicious surf and turf option consisting of tender beef steak and shrimp on a bed of rice covered in our signature cheese sauce, served with a side of grilled onions and zucchini.
- Tulum Plate$23.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fish filet. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.
Chicken
- Pollo Chipotle$16.50
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken breasts glazed with our special chipotle sauce served with fresh rice, homemade refried beans, lettuce, bell peppers, onions, and tomato.
- Pollo Campeche$16.50
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and our signature cheese sauce, along with seasoned grilled broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Pollo Feliz$14.99
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken sliced and placed on a bed of fresh rice and covered with our signature cheese sauce.
- Veggie Feliz$16.50
Juicy grilled chicken with a mix of grilled broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms all served on a bed of fresh seasoned rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce.
- Jalisco Feliz$17.99
A bed of fresh seasoned rice topped with tender steak strips , butterfly cut shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled broccoli and onions, and topped with our signature cheese sauce.
- Milinesa de Pollo$16.50
Chicken breast coated in a flavorful blend of spices, breaded, then fried to perfection. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, warm tortillas, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
Huevos
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
A traditional Mexican dish of over easy eggs topped with a savory red sauce, served with fresh rice, homemade refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Huevo Con Chorizo$11.99
A scramble of chorizo and eggs with a side of fresh rice, homemade refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas to create a traditional Mexican meal.
Traditionals
- Chile Colorado$16.99
A spicy traditional dish of tender beef chunks covered in a secret red chili sauce, served with fresh rice, homemade refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chili Verde$16.99
A traditional dish of tender beef chunks covered in a mild green chili sauce, served with fresh rice, homemade refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$15.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
Fish & Shrimp
- Camarones Vallarta$18.50
Juicy butterflied shrimp covered in our signature cheese sauce served with perfectly seasoned grilled broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms with a side of fresh rice.
- Grilled Fish Dinner$18.50
Grilled marinated Pangasius fillet served with grilled vegetables and your choice of fresh rice, crispy french fries, or a tossed salad.
- Shrimp Feliz$16.99
Juicy grilled shrimp seasoned to perfection and placed on a bed of fresh rice covered in our signature cheese sauce.
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.99
Cooked shrimp in our homemade cocktail sauce, mixed with chopped tomatoes, onion, cilantro,, jalapeno, and avocado.
Pizza
Child Plates
- Cheese Burger and Fries$7.99
Kids' cheese burger with choice of regular french fries or smiley face fries.
- Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$7.99
Kids' enchilada with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of regular french fries or smiley face fries.
- Burrito, Rice, and Beans$7.99
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken burrito served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- One Taco, Rice, and Beans$7.99
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$7.99
Kids' cheese quesadilla served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
- Grilled Chicken and Fries$7.99
Kids' grilled chicken with your choice of regular french fries or smiley face fries.
- Kids' Pollo Feliz$7.99
Kids' grilled chicken on a bed of fresh rice covered with cheese sauce.
- Mac and Cheese$7.99
Kids' macaroni and cheese with an order of grilled chicken.
- Kid's Pizza$7.99
Kids' cheese or pepperoni pizza served with a side of fries.
A la Carta
- Tamale$4.25
A traditional tamale filled with shredded beef topped with our delicious red sauce and shredded cheese.
- Chile Relleno$5.50
A poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, battered, fried, and topped with our savory red sauce and melted cheese.
- Chips and Salsa$2.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
- Flauta$5.99
A flour tortilla rolled, fried, and filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
- Flauta Vegetable$3.99
A flour tortilla rolled, fried, and filled with grilled vegetables.
- Tostada$5.99
Fried corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Tostaguac$7.49
Fried corn tortilla topped with homemade refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
- Chalupa$5.50
Fried corn tortilla topped with homemade refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken or Steak
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
- Grilled Shrimp
Deliciously seasoned grilled butterfly cut shrimp.
Side Orders & Extras
- Mexican Rice$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- (3) Tortillas (Corn or Flour)$2.49
3 corn or flour tortillas
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.99
- Salsa Verde$2.25
- Salsa Picosa$2.25
Our secret homemade hot and spicy sauce
- Lettuce$2.49
- Tomatoes$2.49
- Sour Cream$2.49
- Jalapenos Sliced$2.99
- Jalapenos Grilled$3.25
- Grilled Vegetables$8.99
Perfectly seasoned and grilled zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms.
- Lime$2.25
- Rice and Cheese Dip$6.99
Combination
Desserts
- Mexican Flan$5.99
A traditional Mexican creamy custard topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and a cherry.
- Fried Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream rolled in crispy flakes, deep fried, and served in a cinnamon sugar tortilla shell topped with honey, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and a cherry.
- Ice Cream$4.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and a cherry.
- Sopapilla$4.99
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream$5.99
A delicious fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream, honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Xangos$6.99
Rich, velvety smooth cheesecake with a slight tangy finish, rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth flaky pastry tortilla served with soft vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and a cherry.
- Oreo Churros$6.99
Melt-in-your-mouth, crispy, chocolate churros made with Oreo® Cookie pieces & stuffed with a rich cream filling. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Chocolate Chimichanga$6.99
Chocolate chimichanga with a scoop of ice cream topped with cinnamon sugar, whip cream, chocolate, and cherry.