Popular Items

RASTA PASTA
$20.00

Penne pasta served in a velvety, coconut Parmesan cream sauce with sautéed broccoli, onions and bell peppers, with blended flavors of basil & garlic!

BEEF PATTY
$7.50

Seasoned ground beef inna delicious pastry crust, handmade & HAUZ made!

JERK CHICKEN
$25.00

Moist grilled-chicken bursting with our traditional island flavors of pimento, garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet pepper & various other spices-comes with rice & peas, coleslaw, & spicy jerk sauce! *BONE-IN, GF