11Hauz 11Hauz Authentic Jamaican Food
Popular Items
Penne pasta served in a velvety, coconut Parmesan cream sauce with sautéed broccoli, onions and bell peppers, with blended flavors of basil & garlic!
Seasoned ground beef inna delicious pastry crust, handmade & HAUZ made!
Moist grilled-chicken bursting with our traditional island flavors of pimento, garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet pepper & various other spices-comes with rice & peas, coleslaw, & spicy jerk sauce! *BONE-IN, GF
DINNER
Island-sized shrimp, marinated in our secret family spicy jerk seasoning placed on a bed of coleslaw & lightly-sauced with our sweet-spicy jerk sauce! *GF
Stretchy, chewy, moist, sweet, delicious 11hauz flatbread(vegetarian), served and sopped in a delicious choice of vegan curry-chickpea or chicken-curry. Roti equals a Jamaican mop, Sop up every delicious sauce on the plate! *VEGAN UPON REQUEST
An endless mixture of sweet & spicy flavors, bursting with scotch bonnet, & jerk, topped off with a jerk mango & pineapple chutney.
Seasoned & floured fried chicken-wings, sauced with our popular Hauz made jerk-pineapple-mango chutney that many know & love!
Our jerk wings(no flour) tossed in our home-made sweet/spicy red jerk sauce unnu love!
NEW! Jerk seasoned wings(no flour) doused inna grandmas HAUZ mek scotch bonnet pepper! *SPICY*
Deliciously seasoned & floured fried-chicken wings topped with our new HAUZ mek tangy-sweet sauce!
Spicy cook-up cabbage in a delicious hand-made pastry crust. *V
Don’t ever call me a banana! I’m sweeter than a banana will ever be! **PLEASE REMEMBER WE INNA UTAH…we will almost always have sweet-plantain BUT sometimes we might not! *GF , V
Green(non-ripe) plantain salted & fried twice! *GF, V
Great Granny’s Sunday Best with Jamaican cheese!!!
RAW, chopped, purple and white cabbage and grated carrots + tomatoes! *GF , V
Plump tomatoes, and diced cucumbers, marinated in a homemade tangy vinaigrette wine sauce! *GF, V
Organic kale sautéed inna garlic & thyme! *GF, V
A vibrant colorful salad with tomatoes, lettuce, carrots, and more. Topped with 1 of 2 of our delicious homemade sauce to bring your palate on vacation. Your choice of mango or tamarind dressing. *GF , V
Entice your taste buds with slow cooked chicken, marinated in a rich Jamaican curry with gratifying spices such as garlic, thyme, Scotch Bonnet & love, the spice of life. Comes with white rice & sautéed cabbage! *BONE-IN, GF
Chicken deeply browned with salt, garlic, and pepper for a crispy deliciousness, smothered inna grandma's homemade gravy comes with white rice & coleslaw! *BONE-IN
Our regular jerk wings but inna meal comes with rice & cabbage!
The best organic tofu in Park City. Tangy, SPICY flavors; come test mi nuh! Comes with rice & peas, & sautéed cabbage! *V, GF
Our newest *special* di spicy jerk tofu yuh love topped with grandmas homemade, sweet & spicy pineapple-mango chutney! Comes with rice & veggies! GF, V
Organic, cubed tofu, slow cooked in Jamaican curry sauce! Comes with rice & peas, sautéed veggies! *V, GF
Skin-on salmon seasoned with our homemade jerk seasoning and gradually broiled with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Topped with a pungent, SPICY red wine vinegar dressing served with rice & peas, sautéed veggies! *GF
Grilled jerk-salmon sauced with a delicious mustard sauce, married in our jerk sauce & topped with fresh green onions to have the perfect flavors dancing inna yuh mouth. Served with white rice & sautéed veggies! *GF
Jamaican national dish. Ackee, a Jamaican fruit, sautéed with salt fish, onions and peppers. Served with dumpling &/festival , sautéed cabbage!
Jamaican national dish. Ackee, a Jamaican fruit, sautéed with salt fish, onions and peppers. Served with rice & peas , sautéed veggies *GF
Red kidney peas (beans,) slow cooked in Jamaican spices. The most delicious vegan stew you'll ever have. *GF , V
Entice your taste buds with slow cooked chickpea, carrots &, potatoes, marinated in a rich Jamaican curry, with gratifying spices such as, garlic, thyme, & Scotch Bonnet pepper. *V , GF
A short-rib texture allows for a delicate, savory dark meat sautéed in melodies of thyme, scallions and garlic while drowning in a juicy tomato & butter bean blend. Take yourself on this cultural journey. served with rice & peas , sautéed cabbage *GF
Relative to low-fat red meat, thoroughly seasoned with a traditional spice mix, that of Indo-Jamaican cooking. Served with white rice & sautéed cabbage! *GF, BONE-IN
Island-sized shrimp, marinated in our secret family spicy-sweet, jerk seasoning. Served with rice & peas , sautéed cabbage! *GF
Lobster and Shrimp in a jerk butter sauce! Served with rice & peas, sautéed cabbage! *GF
shrimp & lobster inna 'curry' party!! Served with white-rice or rice and peas + sautéed veggies! ***ADD CONCH$$(limited special add on) *GF
REAL ginger-root hand peeled, cut & boiled down then mixed together with organic brown sugar! Dis spicy-sweet drink helps digestion & is sooo delish!
Fresh lemon & lime hand-squeezed & mixed with honey & organic brown sugar!
Real hibiscus plant picked, boiled, & strained then mixed with tings like ginger, organic brown sugar & MORE!
SIDE OPTIONS
Hand made, Jamaican style roti bread!
*with organic coconut oil!
DESSERTS
11hauz style pone, made with cornmeal, coconut, & more! Sauced with a sweet & warm coconut-pineapple chutney! *GF, V
1 of each! 1 piece cornmeal, 1 piece sweet potato…double di yummy!
Sweet potatoes mixed with organic brown sugar & coconut. Baked & sauced with a warm coconut-pineapple chutney! *V , GF
*SPECIALS*
Dry, small, lima beans, stewed down in a delicious vegetable gravy with lots of seasoning IT'S SO DELISH! Comes with carrot rice & cucumbers! V, GF
Made to order, *whole Caribbean red-snappa fish. Head pan it, can’t handle it, don’t order it. Served with rice & peas , sautéed cabbage *SEASONAL SPECIAL, GF, BONE-IN