Must be 21 to purchase beer and have valid picture ID.
13 Stripes River Lodge
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
To-Go Beer
Events
4pk
To-Go Beer
4pk
Our flagship Pils-style lager. Light and crips. 4.6%
Freeborn
$16.00
Hazy tropical IPA with loads of Citra, Centennial, Ekuanot, and Liberty hops. 7%
Hold Fast
$12.00
Kozzy
$12.00
Tubing
$25.00
Out of stock
Drinks
Beer
$7.00
Soda
$3.25
Water
$2.00
Food
Pulled Pork Sand
$8.00
Burger
$10.00
Collards
$3.00
Chips
$1.00
Beans
$3.00
Macaroni Salad
$3.00
Watermelon
$2.00
Cookies
$2.00
Parking
$5.00
13 Stripes River Lodge Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 349-1430
1307 Old Easley Highway, Easley, SC 29640
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 4PM
All hours
