Birria Mama Rosa 2 2405 patsy pkwy
Breakfast Tacos
- Brisket Licious$4.25
Brisket with Eggs, Potatoes, Onions, and Cheese
- Tortilla Espanola$3.85
Ham, Eggs with Skillet Potatoes, Grilled Onions, and Green Onions as a garnish
- Bladimiro$4.25
House-made Chorizo with Skillet Potatoes, Bacon, Avocado, and Sriracha Mayo
- El Chorizero Taco$3.85
House-made Chorizo with Eggs, Poblano Peppers, and Cheese
- Bomb Migas$4.50
Migas with Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, and Cheese
- Chicken & Waffle Taco$4.50
Flour Tortilla with Egg, Crispy Waffle, Fried Chicken, Cheese, and Sriracha Maple Syrup
- Egg-cellent Taco$4.25
Two Fried Egg Yolk, Queso Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos, Skillet Potatoes, and Fried Leeks
- Mama Rosa Breakfast Tamale$4.99
Corn Tamale, Fried Egg, Chipotle Cream, Queso Fresco
- The Classic Breakfast Taco$3.50
Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
- The Potato Breakfast Taco$3.50
Skillet Potatoes, Egg, and Cheese
Lunch/Dinner Tacos
- Quesabirria$4.50
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, and Radish topped with Cilantro and Lime
- Quesabirria Special$13.99
3 Quesabirrias + Consomme
- Birria Bowl$12.99
Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Grilled Poblanos, and Purple Cabbage topped with Chipotle Ranch, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions
- Torta Birria$9.25
Vegetarian Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chipotle Mayo & Avocado on a Brioche Bun
- Burrito Birria$9.50
Rice, Vegetarian Refried Beans, and Mozzarella topped with Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado
- Pizza Quesabirria$24.00
3 12 in, Flour tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Birria, and 3 small Consomme with all condiments
- Birria Ramen$9.00
Noodles, Consomme, Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Cabbage, Avocado, and Lime
- Birria Taco$3.50
Onions & Radish topped with Cilantro & Lime
- Chicken Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, and Cilantro
- Tropical Fish Taco$4.25
Coconut Breaded Tilapia, Coleslaw, House-made Pineapple Pico, and Chipotle Aioli
- Taco Gobernador$4.95
Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Poblano Pepper, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and Crispy Fried Onions
- Ms. Dora$5.25
Ribeye, Vegetarian Refried Beans, Cheese, and Crispy Jalapenos
- Cochinita Pibil Taco$4.00
Slow-cooked Pulled Pork in a traditional Mayan Achiote Sauce, with Pickled Onions, Fried Jalapenos, and Cilantro
- (V) Heart Beets$4.25
Roasted Beets, Spring Mix, Garlic Crema, Candied Peanuts, and Feta Cheese
- (V) Fit Girl$3.95
Black Beans, Skillet Potatoes, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, and Diced Tomatoes
- (V) Fried Avocado Taco$4.50
Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Yucatan Pickled Onions, and Chipotle Aioli
- Ribeye Fajita$5.00
Ribeye, bell peppers, onions, cilantro
Shareables
- (V) Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$8.99
Crispy Fried Cauliflower with Ranch and Green Onions
- Birria Fries$9.50
French Fries & Birria with Queso, Pico de Gallo, Rosa Sauce, and Green Onions
- Chips and Salsa (Red or Green)$3.75
- Poblano Queso with Chips$6.50
- Loaded Queso with Chips$7.99
Chips with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Birria
- Chips Y Guacamole$7.99