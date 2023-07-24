1418 Coffee Plano
DRINKS
1418 Signature Drinks
Espresso
Espresso
$2.59
Two shots of espresso marked with foam
Espresso Macchiato
$3.49
Two shots of espresso marked with foam
Cortado 4oz
$3.99
4oz espresso beverage served in a Gibraltar Glass.
Cappuccino 6oz
$3.99
6oz beverage of espresso and steamed milk.
Flat White
$3.74
Long Black
$2.59
Americano
$3.24+
Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling
Latte
$4.99+
Lattes / Flavored Lattes
1418 Blended Drinks
1418 Summer Drinks
Lotus Energy Drinks
Merchandise Fridge
FOOD
1418 Handcrafted Sandwiches
The Abby
$9.49
Hummus & gouda on whole wheat
The Caprese
$9.49
Mozarella, tomoatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze spread on a ciabatta bun
The Drake
$9.49
Turkey, brie & raspberry mayo on a croissant
The Haggard
$9.49
Roast beef, pepper jack, spicy mustard, horseradish on a ciabatta bun<br />
The Lucy
$9.49
Chicken salad with grapes, pecans & celery on a croissant<br />
The Maestro
$9.49
Ham, swiss, fig spread on a croissant<br />
The Rob Ross
$9.49
Create Your Own (There are no mistakes only delicious accidents)
1418 Muffins
1418 Cookies & Brownies
Misc. Food
Emporium Pies
1418 Coffee Plano Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 738-5664
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM