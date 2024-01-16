Agave Side Bar
Featured Items
- Mahi Mahi Taco
Grilled or Blackened and topped with blended cabbage, melted cheese, fresh mango salsa, and our pink chili chipotle sauce.$7.00
- Black Bean Taco
Black beans, melted cheese, cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, topped with feta.$6.00
- Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp romaine lettuce, alejandro cheese. Topped with a dollop each of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
FOOD
Appetizers
- Conch Fritters
Homemade battered conch fritters. Served with a Dijon tartar sauce.$11.95
- Agave Loaded Nachos
Our house made chips, topped with two melted cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños, and our homemade chipotle sauce.$10.95
- Agave Cheese Nachos
Melted cheese over house made chips, topped with slice jalapeños.$7.95
- Delicious Mexican Street Corn
Beautifully grilled corn on the cobb smothered with butter, spices, Cotija cheese and mayonnaise.$4.95
- Cheese Quesadilla
Two flour quesadillas lightly roasted with cheese and served with salsa and sour cream.$6.95
- Chips with Salsa
Home made chips with our delicious salsa!$3.95
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Topped with tortilla strips and conita.$8.00
- Guacamole Chips$9.95
- Queso and Chips$7.95
Tacos
- Brisket Brunch Taco
Tasty brisket taco served with crisp blended cabbage, sliced avocado, topped with a fresh fried egg, & fresh salsa$8.00
- Tender Beef Brisket Taco
Tender brisket served with melted cheese, crisp blended cabbage and fresh pico de gallo.$8.00
- Shredded Chicken Taco
Slow roasted chicken hand shredded, served with blended cabbage, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and topped with feta cheese$6.00
- Ahi Tuna Taco
Fresh seared ahi tuna on top fresh avocado, topped with tequila wasabi lime sauce, and fresh cilantro.$8.00
- Grilled Pork Belly Taco
Topped with ancho chili roasted pineapple, pickled onions, avocado, feta cheese, and cilantro.$8.00
- Sauteed Spicy Shrimp Taco
Sautéed spicy shrimp, melted cheese & blended cabbage topped with Pico de Gallo and pink chili chipotle sauce.$7.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Taco
BBQ pulled pork served with our Asian slaw.$6.00
- Carne Asada Taco
Topped with ancho chili roasted pineapple, pickled onions, avocado, feta cheese, and cilantro.$8.00
House Specialties
- Shrimp Ceviche Stuffed Avocado
Chilled shrimp marinated in lime, lemon, and orange juice with a slice of avocado and pico de gallo. Both delicious and healthy!$13.95
- Beef Empanadas
Two pastries filled with ground beef, onions, peppers, carrots, and potatoes. Seasoned with our special spices.$9.99
- Chorizo Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, roasted poblano mayo on a Telera roll$15.00
- Carne Asada Torta
Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado salsa, guacsalsa and cojita.$16.00
- Fried Mahi Torta
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy tarter.$16.00
- Tostados (2)
Your choices of Chicken, Brisket or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cojita and fresh lime cream.$15.00
- Fajitas
Choice of protein. Served on a sizzling skillet with peppers, onions, rice and beans. Choose Chicken
- Tamale special$12.95
- Sopas$9.95
Burritos
- Bean Burrito
Black beans, rice, alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and romaine lettuce, Served with Chips and Salsa$9.99
- Chicken Burrito
Alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, romaine lettuce, rice and beans with chicken$11.95
- Beef Brisket Burrito
Alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, romaine lettuce, rice and beans with delicious beef brisket.$13.95
Rice Bowls
- Veggie/Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with veggies$8.95
- Blackened Chicken Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with blackened chicken$12.95
- Brisket Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with brisket$13.95
- Spicy Shrimp rice bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with spicy shrimp$13.95
- Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with Ahi tuna$14.95
- Mahi Rice Bowl$14.95
Dessert
Side Key
- Side Black Beans$3.95
- Side White Rice$2.95
- Side Mexican Rice$3.95
- Add Sliced Avocado$3.00
- Add Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Add Mango Salsa$1.00
- Add 2 ounce Salsa$0.50
- Add 2 ounce Queso$2.50
- Add 2 Oz Guac$2.50
- Add 4 ounce salsa$1.00
- Add 4 Oz Queso$6.00
- Add 4 Oz Guacamole$5.00
- Add Sour Cream$0.50
- Add Side Jalapeno$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Add Veggie$2.00
- Add Side chicken$4.95
- Add Side brisket$6.95
- Add Side shrimp/5 pcs$6.95
- Add Side Mahi/3pcs$6.95
- Add Side Pulled Pork$6.95