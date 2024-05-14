Good To The Last Drop!
17 N. Main Bistro
Hot Coffee & Espresso
- Americano$2.75+
diluting espresso with hot water for a strong fresh flavor
- Red Eye$3.00+
- Coffee$2.00+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Breve$5.50+
- Latte$5.00+
- Macchiato$5.00+
- Mocha$5.25+
- White Mocha$5.25+
- Dirty Chai Tea$5.25+
- 96 oz Coffee Traveler$22.00
- 96 oz Latte/Mocha Traveler$42.00
- Kenny Sorum Special$3.75
- Ashley's Breve$4.75+
Iced Coffee & Espresso
Other Hot Drinks
Other Cold Drinks
Baked Goods
- Muffin$2.00
- Mini-Muffin 4 pack$2.00Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Danish$4.00Out of stock
- Puppy Chow$2.50Out of stock
- Caramel Roll$5.00
- Scone$3.00
- Homemade Turnover$4.00
- Braided Strudel$3.50
- Raspberry Bismarck Donut$3.00
- Glazed Donut$1.00
- Dunkaroo Snack$2.75Out of stock
- Banana Bread$2.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Banana Bread$2.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cinnamon Roll$3.25Out of stock
- Frito Bars$2.00
Pre Packaged Goods
Lunch
- Egg Salad Croissant$5.50
- Yogurt Parfait$3.75
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.50
- Soup$5.25Out of stock
- Salad$5.00
Salad- Chef, Chicken, or Garden
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$5.50Out of stock
Buffalo sauce, Chicken, Lettuce, .
- Turkey Club on Cranberry Walnut Bread$7.00
- Turkey Club Sandwhich$6.00
Crossiant Bun- Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
- Miss Vickie's Chips$2.00Out of stock
Jalapeño, Salt and Vinegar, Sea Salt, and BBQ
- Summer Sausage and Cheese Cups$5.00
- 1/2 Turkey Club on Cranberry$3.50
