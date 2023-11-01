178 Bar & Grill
Drinks
Soft Drinks
FOOD
Starters
Garlic breaded cheese curds served with marinara sauce.
Fries covered in chili and topped with cheddar cheese and yellow onion.
6 large dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, fried, and served with ranch dressing.
Fried artichoke hearts served with marinara sauce.
Battered and fried zucchini sticks, served with ranch dressing.
Fries covered in grated and shredded parmesan cheese, topped with our fresh house made garlic herb sauce.
Cream cheese filled jalapeños, battered and fried, served with ranch dressing.
5 potato skins loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon bits, baked, then topped with chives and served with ranch dressing and sour cream.
Soft pretzel bites topped with salt and served with our melted hatch cheese sauce.
Wings
SIDES
Our house-recipe chili topped with melted cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Our house-recipe coleslaw
Golden brown crispy french fries tossed in seasoning salt.
Rich and creamy, our mac & cheese is made with macaroni pasta mixed with a melted cheese sauce.
Battered onion rings fried until golden.
Fresh house made potato salad with mayo, mustard, dill, chopped onion, chopped celery, seasoned, and made with all fresh ingredients.
Our freshly made house salad with romaine lettuce, spring mix, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar or blue cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
Delicious crinkle-cut sweet potato fries tossed in seasoning salt.
Tater tots fried until crispy and golden, served with ranch or ketchup.
Burgers
A beef patty with melted blue cheese and cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise all on a brioche bun.
Beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, honey bbq sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Beef patty laid atop a brioche bun, covered in chili, topped with cheddar cheese and diced onions.
A plain beef patty with no seasonings.
Beef Patty with bacon, onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese, and kickin' bourbon sauce on a brioche bun.
Beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 178 sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Double patties, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, avocado, and 178 sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Half pound patty, jack & cheddar cheese, ortega chile, bacon and grilled onions on artisan hoagie. Served with yellow peppers and horseradish on the side.
Beef patty topped with sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and 178 sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches
House smoked pulled pork covered in honey bbq sauce and served on a brioche bun.
House smoked sliced beef served on a hoagie with au jus for dipping.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on griddled sourdough
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, basil pesto, lettuce, and tomato, served on a brioche bun.
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo or honey BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun.
Crispy fried chicken, spicy oil, jalapeno coleslaw, buffalo sauce, and dill pickles, served on a brioche bun
House smoked roast beef, pepper jack cheese, ortega chile, and grilled onions, served on grilled sourdough with au jus for dipping.
House smoked pastrami, pickles, and mustard, server on a hoagie roll.
House smoked sliced roast beef, sauteed onions and peppers, jack cheese, and philly cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll.
Beef patty, swiss cheese , sauteed onions, served on grilled sourdough.
House smoked pulled pork, bacon, jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and lightly dressed slaw, served on a hoagie roll.
House Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on grilled sourdough
House smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 178 sauce served on grilled rye.
Salads
Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar or blue cheese, cucumbers, and tomatoes over mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
House smoked turkey served over mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar or blue cheese, and your choice of dressing
Sliced sirloin, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar or blue cheese, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
Beef patty, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and cheddar or blue cheese, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing
Mixed greens, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese, and sliced grilled chicken breast.
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crisp green apple, dried cranberries, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar or blue cheese, and pecans, served with your choice of dressing
KIDS MENU
SPECIAL
Whole house smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, rolls, fresh spring salad with dressing, cranberry sauce and your choice of pumpkin or chocolate cream pie.
House smoked lamb served on a toasted baguette with Au jus for dipping and your choice of side
DESSERT
SMORES LAVA CAKE SERVED WITH ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM.
Cinnamon sugar pretzel bites baked with cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crust