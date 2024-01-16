1801 Tavern 9721 Sawmill Rd
Food Menu
Shareables
Sammiches
Sides
12" Specialty Pies
16" Specialty Pies
Drink Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
Draft Beer
Bottle/Can Beer
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Goose Island Shandy$5.00
- Land Grant Glory 16 oz Can$6.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Land Grant Greenskeeper$5.00
- NA Omission Good To Go Ale$5.00
- NA Guiness 0.0$5.00
- Sibling Revelry-Olly Gluten Free$5.50
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Rhinegeist Cheetah$5.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Brewdog Elvis Juice$6.00
- Bud Light$3.50
- Budweiser$3.50
- Heineken$5.00
Cocktails
- Dark and Stormy$10.00
- Filthy Martini$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$12.00
- 1801 Old Fasioned$14.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- NA Cocktail$6.00
- Honey Hibiscus Old Fashioned$12.00
- Cilantro Jalepeno Margarita$12.00
- Blueberry Fizz$13.00
- Spring Fever$13.00
- Lemon Basil Gin Smash$12.00
- Lavendar Bees Knees$12.00
- Italian Grey Hound$13.00
- Fruit Loop$10.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$11.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Carajillo$12.00
- Kiwi Mango Mimosa$10.00
- Garibaldi$8.00
Soft Drinks
