Popular Items

Allandale

Classic cheeseburger topped w/ cheddar cheese, sliced onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.

Kids 2 Mini Burgers

Two mini-burgers or cheeseburgers, fries, and a drink. Veggie Patty: $1.00. $8.59

The 78704

The south of the river burger is topped w/ Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.

Food

BURGERS

Allandale

$11.79

Classic cheeseburger topped w/ cheddar cheese, sliced onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.

Brentwood

$12.35

A bacon cheeseburger topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, two slices of bacon, and cheddar cheese on a toasted sourdough bun.

The 78704

$12.35

The south of the river burger is topped w/ Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.

Crestview

$12.69

A chili cheeseburger topped w/ chili, cheddar cheese, sliced onions, and mustard on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.

Rosedale

$11.79

A BBQ cheddar burger topped w/ sliced onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and sweet mesquite BBQ sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.

Phil-a-buster

$13.45

A double meat, double cheese burger w/ sliced onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.

Travis Heights

$12.15

Swiss cheese, grilled onion, and grilled mushrooms on a toasted sourdough bun.

Violet Crown

$12.15

A bleu cheeseburger topped w/ bleu cheese and grilled onions on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun. Add Frank's Hot Sauce: $.50

The 78750

$12.35

Swiss cheese, fried onion rings and bacon on top of a burger with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sourdough bun.

The 78756

$12.35

Sweet green chili compote, Pepper Jack cheese on a burger w/ mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun.

Jollyville

$13.29

Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and a burger served between two slices of Texas toast.

Build Your Own

SLIDERS

Mini Build Your Own

$9.19
Single Mini Basket

$9.19

Choose any burger- Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, 78704, or build your own.

Double Mini Basket

$12.15

Choose 2 mini burgers - Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, "78704", "78750", "78756," or Travis Heights.

Triple Mini Basket

$13.45

Choose 3 mini burgers - Allandale, Brentwood, Rosedale, Violet Crown, Crestview, "78704", "78750", "78756," or Travis Heights

OTHER FAVORITES

Balcones Chicken Jack

$12.95

A grilled 6 oz. chicken breast topped w/ Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, sautéed mushrooms, or bacon.

Highland Hills Chicken

$12.95

Fried chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot Sauce, then topped w/ bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sourdough bun.

Tender Basket

$11.65
BLT

$9.99

Bacon heaped on Texas Toast w/tomatoes, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Pepper Jack, yellow cheddar, and Swiss melted between two pieces of thick Texas toast.

Hot and Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$11.65

A crunchy fish sandwich topped w/ chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese served on a toasted sourdough bun.

Grilled 12" Hot Dog

$11.85

Topped with diced tomatoes, sliced onions, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Corn Dog

$6.80

A foot-long corn dog.

BASKETS

Basket Fries

$3.50

Hand Cut Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.65
Basket Mixed Fries

$4.25
Basket Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Indulge in the crispy allure, Green beans fried to perfection. A tantalizing treat for the senses, Savor each bite, and crave another selection.

Basket Onion Rings

$4.65

Golden rings of onion delight, Crunchy exterior, tender inside. A harmonious blend of savory and sweet, Savor each bite, a true culinary treat.

Frito Pie

$7.90

Frito-Pie, comfort on a plate, Crunchy chips, seasoned ground beef Melted cheese, a savory blend, Nostalgic delight, it will transcend.

KIDS

Kids Burger

$5.99

One mini hamburger or cheeseburger (served plain and dry), fries and a drink. $5.99

Kids 2 Mini Burgers

$8.59

Two mini-burgers or cheeseburgers, fries, and a drink. Veggie Patty: $1.00. $8.59

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Corn dog, fries, and a drink.$5.99

Kids Veggie

$5.99

Kid sized veggie burger, fries and a drink. $5.99

Kids 2 Veggies

$9.59

Two Kid-sized veggie burgers, fries, and a drink. $5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog, fries, and a drink. $5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Chicken Tenders, fries and a drink. $5.99

Kids Gr Cheese

$5.99

Beverages

SOFT DRINKS

Soda/Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25