1942 on the Square 3B Keys Ferry Street
Get Started
- Shrimp and Crab Dip$12.95
Creamy cheese dip served with tortilla chips
- Crispy or Smoked Wings$13.95
Ten wings served with ranch or bleu cheese. Flavor choices: mild, hot, bourbon maple, lemon pepper, sweet chili, or BBQ
- Spring Rolls$8.95
Deep-fried vegetable rolls served with sweet chili dipping sauce
- Firecracker Shrimp$14.95
Fried shrimp drizzled with a sweet and spicy signature sauce
- Zucchini Fries$7.95
Zucchini strips fried golden brown served with jalapeño ranch for dipping
- Fajita Nachos$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas piled high topped with choice of chicken, steak, or brisket sautéed with onions and peppers topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Comes with salsa and sour cream
- Deviled Eggs$7.95
Topped with crispy bacon
- Fried Social Ribs$12.95
Pork tender ribs fried, then drizzled with 1942 house BBQ sauce
- Calamari$9.95
Deep-fried calamari and jalapeños served with sweet chili dipping sauce
- Sliders$10.95
2 Beef or Chicken sliders. Add fries (+2)
On The Lighter Side
Handhelds
- Smokehouse Burger*$14.95
Grilled Angus beef, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese
- 1942 Burger*$10.95
Angus beef burger with lettuce tomato onion and pickle. Add bacon (+2) Cheese (+2) Egg (+2)
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger*$16.95
Grilled Angus beef with mushroom sauce and melted Swiss cheese
- Salmon BLT$16.95
Grilled or fried salmon with crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with jalapeño ranch
- 1942 Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Chicken breast grilled or fried topped with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- 1942 Beyond$15.95
Beyond burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onions with zucchini fries
- Fish Sandwich$13.95
Crispy golden fried grouper topped with lettuce and tomato
- Jerk Chicken Pizza$14.95
Jerk chicken, onions and peppers with a spicy jerk drizzle
- Tacos$12.95
Trio of tacos with your choice of chicken, shrimp, fish, or brisket, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and signature sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.95
Four hand breaded chicken breast fried golden brown served with a dipping sauce of your choice.
The Main Course
- BBQ Smoked Chicken$19.95
Perfectly seasoned half chicken
- Lamb Chops$34.95
Marinated and grilled lamb chops, drizzled with our signature sauce
- Salmon$18.95
8 oz grilled salmon with choice of blackened, lemon pepper or bourbon maple glaze
- Grouper Plate$15.95
Grilled or fried grouper fillets
- Pork Chops$16.95
Two tender pork chops, grilled or fried
- Bone-In Ribeye$32.95
18 oz ribeye marinated and seasoned.
- Smoked Ribs$19.95+
Full rack of delicious St. Louis ribs served with warm 1942 BBQ sauce
- 1942 Alfredo$12.95
Bow tie pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Brunch
- Biscuit and Gravy$8.95
Creamy sausage gravy over butter biscuits
- 1942 Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
Grilled bread with cheese, your choice of sausage, bacon, pork or turkey sausage, and 2 eggs any style
- Steak & Eggs$28.95
12oz New York strip with eggs any style. Served with house made grits or hashbrowns.
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato Basil$10.95
Cheddar cheese on Texas toast grilled to perfection with homemade soup
- 1942 Square Classic$12.95
- 1942 Belgian Waffle$9.95
- Chicken and Waffle$16.95
- Pork Chop and Waffle$16.95
- Salmon BLT*$16.95
Fried salmon with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato topped with jalapeno ranch
- Shrimp and Grits$16.95
Turkey sausage, peppers, and onions
- Salmon and Grits*$17.95
Turkey sausage, peppers, and onions
- Breakfast Burger*$14.95
Angus beef piled high with hashbrowns, bacon, cheese, and an egg any style.
- French Toast$9.95
Texas toast topped with powdered sugar and strawberry topping.
Brunch Sides
Extra Sauce
- Extra RANCH$0.50
- Extra BBQ SAUCE$0.50
- Extra BLEU CHEESE$0.50
- Extra ALFREDO SAUCE$2.00
- Extra MILD SAUCE$0.50
- Extra HOT SAUCE$0.50
- Extra MAPLE BOURBON$0.50
- Extra JERK$0.50
- Extra LEMON PEPPER SAUCE$0.50
- Extra BOOM BOOM$0.50
- Extra SWEET CHILI$0.50
- Extra Tarter Sauce$0.50
- Extra Jalapenos$0.50
- Extra Sour Cream$0.50
- Extra QUESO$2.00
- EX Chips$2.00